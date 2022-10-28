Cosmos (ATOM) Crypto Price Prediction - This New Crypto Will Provide 30x Gain In 2023

For the cryptocurrency industry to achieve its full potential, it's sacrosanct that blockchains can talk to each other, a system known as "interoperability." The Cosmos (ATOM) is one of several cryptocurrency projects built to tackle this issue, and it's already on course to execute this. Despite the high potential of this cryptocurrency, we have a couple of other crypto projects that are good buys for every investor.

This article looks at the Cosmos (ATOM) price prediction and the newly launched Dash2Trade (D2T) crypto project, which is set to explode and give investors a 30X gain in 2023.

Cosmos (ATOM): Here Is What You Need To Know About This Cryptocurrency.

The Cosmos crypto is a highly-rated cryptocurrency that powers an ecosystem of blockchains. This project aims to create an internet of blockchains in a decentralized way through which blockchains can maintain sovereignty, interact with other blockchains in the ecosystem, and process transactions quickly. This will make the Cosmos platform optimal for multiple use cases.

The network uses a proof-of-stake consensus protocol that powers the Cosmos Hub and the Cosmos SDK (software development kit). According to the Cosmos whitepaper, blockchains are isolated and cannot communicate. They are hard to build and cannot handle a small number of transactions per second. Following this, Cosmos aims to solve three problems in the blockchain: sovereignty, scalability, and sustainability.

The native token of this platform is ATOM, which secures the Hub's interchain services. The ATOM token can be used as a spam prevention mechanism, and the token is used to pay fees. It can also be used to stake and bond to earn block rewards. ATOM is currently worth $12.53 on coinmarketcap with an impressive market cap of $3,325,171,550. Let's take a look at the ATOM price prediction.

Cosmos(ATOM) Price Prediction

Crypto analysts have projected the price of ATOM to rise steadily in the coming years, given its strong portfolio and fundamentals. Also, the sheer number of projects gravitating to its landscape is a big plus to the growth of the coin. However, let's look at the table below to see the possible value of this coin in the years to come.

Year Average Price 2022 $14.599 2023 $22.5216 2024 $36.8791 2025 $60.7079



As projected by coinpedia.org, the table above shows Cosmos (ATOM) 4 years price prediction. Currently, according to the coinmarketcap , Cosmos(ATOM) is ranked #22 with a price of $11.66 in the entire crypto ecosystem. Over the last 7 days, the price of ATOM has increased by 1.12% and 3.88% within the last 24hrs. ATOM also has an impressive 24hr trading volume of over $151 million. These figures show that Cosmos (ATOM) is a good investment.

Also, the figures in the table, which experts analyzed, have shown that this coin has the potential to hit $60 or even more by 2025. This is quite impressive; however, Cosmos appears to be usually volatile. Its volatility depicts how high the prices fluctuate around its average price. This indicates that it might be better for investors to explore an alternative coin which we will discuss in the next section of this article.

Dash2Trade (D2T): This New Crypto Will Give You 30X Gain In 2023

Dash2Trade is an innovative new crypto project and analytics platform that offers an array of valuable tools that will help users on the platform streamline the trading process and adoption of new trading strategies. This fantastic newly launched cryptocurrency project is designed to take your crypto trading to the next level. This platform offers some unique features that have given its users the cutting edge in the crypto ecosystem. Regular trading signals, on-chain analysis tools, social sentiment indicators, trading competitions, and even a strategy backtesting tool are all that users stand to gain and enjoy on the Dash2Trade platform.

If you are a crypto investor or a trader, this platform is best for you and guarantees one of the best user experiences. Dash2Trade aims to make the automation of trading as seamless as possible. The "strategy builder" option makes trading and adopting new trading strategies far easier, even for retail traders that are newbies and also for those with experience. The native coin of this platform, D2T, was launched as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. The D2T token is currently worth $0.0476 in the ongoing presale. The 1st stage of the presale has seen this project raise over $1.3M, and more than 24.3M D2T has been sold at $0.0476 each.

The platform is also offering a massive $150k giveaway for participants, and you can also take advantage of it by just buying some D2T tokens on the website. This is the coin to buy now if you want to make a massive profit, as it has all the potential to give X30 gains by 2023.

Dash2Trade (D2T) or Cosmos (ATOM): Find Out Why You Should Invest In D2T Now.

Dash2Trade presents one of the most extensive opportunities for investors to invest in the project now that it is in the presale phase, which is the best time to buy any promising coin in the crypto ecosystem. The roadmap clearly defines the possibilities of this coin getting listed in global exchanges in 2023. The development will undoubtedly send the price of D2T to the moon. Meanwhile, ATOM, the native token of the Cosmos project, has also shown some potential, but its high volatility remains a significant concern. Also, it might take years before the coin can bring meaningful gain, and this is where the newly launched D2T has an edge because an investment in the D2T coin now will bring 30X gains in 2023.

Summary

Just as the crypto market keeps evolving and growing, it's vital that investors know the best investment opportunities in the industry. In this article, we've discussed the Cosmos crypto project and its native coin, ATOM, which is currently faring well. We also looked at the Dash2Trade cryptocurrency project, which is a better investment as it is guaranteed to bring more gains for its investors. There is no better time to buy the D2T than now. It's a token that will turn many into millionaires in 2023.

