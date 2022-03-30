CorePeelers Augmenting Business & People’s Potential

Achal Sharma popularly known as 'AC' among his clients and peers is a published author, speaker and a successful business leader. He is also the Chairperson & Chief Contributor for Corepeelers, a multi-national enterprise headquartered in Colorado, United States. Corepeelers is a fast-growing Business Consulting and Technology Company.

After serving in multiple leadership positions in the corporate world for over 24 years, he established CorePeelers with an intention to use technology for the wellness of individuals and businesses. Being a tech enthusiast, Achal gives a lot of credit to modern technology for bringing some positive changes at all levels. As a futurist, he believes that one day man will be living on Mars and people are going to be much evolved at mental, emotional and spiritual levels.

"At CorePeelers, we service some of the top global brands from Banking, Food & Beverage, Products and Insurance industries. Always tracking evolving technologies for SMB’s, we offer services in four major domains, Business CorePeeling is our unique way of consulting business and non-profit organizations, technology solutions and services, staffing solutions and process outsourcing. We also provide products for business solutions and individual utilities", informed Achal Sharma.

To drive enterprise growth for our client partners by living from the inside out, energizing it from the core and meeting opportunities ready, is the mission of the CorePeelers.

CorePeelers, as an organization equally focus on augmenting business potential as well as people’s potential. Thus, CorePeelers has a unique '4 Growth Block Strategy- My Work, My Self, My Family, My Society in PMS Policy.'

We work with our people to help them achieve their goals related to work, self, family, and social responsibility. We invest in our people for nurturing their talent and helping them follow their life passion, informed Achal Sharma.

CorePeelers' vision is to turn ideas and opportunities into enterprise value, and building a global community of client partners. With eyes on the future of business, we are planning to launch a company in Space Technologies. The company shall deal in developing research-based space-related solutions and services. The company shall be established in Colorado United States and will be focused on making people ready for life in space.

AC : 'Don't force yourself into things, nor let things force onto yourself'.