Continuing The Noble Mission

Ahmedabad, December 12: A selfless socio-spiritual organisation, Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS), focuses on the overall development and well-being of the masses. A confluence of various beliefs, DSS follows humanity as its religion, nurturing true values in human beings.

Dedicated to humanity, DSS is well known for its humanitarian work and for being a convergence of various religions. DSS, a socio-spiritual organisation with more than six crore followers all around the country and across the globe, is continuing its humanitarian and social welfare work. People from all walks of life, castes, and religions are welcome in the organisation and chant the Supreme God’s name without discrimination.

DSS is engaged in 142 ongoing humanitarian works. Some of these include helping unemployed citizens by making them independent through jobs or self-employment, women empowerment, drug de-addiction and rehabilitation campaign, promoting girls’ education through awareness and facilitation, and conducting blood donation drives to fulfil the blood needs of the armed forces. In due course, DSS has emerged as the largest blood donor to the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Apart from these, DSS is also conducting tree plantation drives. Some of its devotees have even pledged for eye donation and donated their entire bodies for medical research after their death. DSS is equally active for animal welfare, too; its entire six crore devotees are required to make the first roti for cows.

From time to time, DSS also runs several initiatives to instil the feeling of patriotism among citizens. Recently, PM Narendra Modi ran Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which was supported wholeheartedly by DSS, so much so that all its followers hoisted Tiranga atop their houses. The message was: “Raise the glory of the Indian flag and hoist it in every home to fulfil the commitment toward the nation.”

According to Jitender Khurana, the spokesperson for the organisation, “The doors of DSS are open for people from all religions. We understand that the prime job of any reverent Saint is to work for the benefit of society and the nation. Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan asks people to unleash their goodness by burning the evils inside them to establish peace and harmony in society.”

After five years, Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan is back among the devotees who celebrated Diwali this time in the most unique way by kindling the diyas at the homes of the poor, besides organising several welfare initiatives for them.

DSS has established several world records for its welfare initiatives. These include the Guinness World record for the largest eye health screening, the most people sanitising their hands simultaneously, and the most trees planted simultaneously at multiple locations, among many others.

The humanitarian and welfare activities run by DSS are going on across the country and the entire world. DSS has ashrams and devotees across Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal, UP, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat, to name just a few states, among many others. Its devotees are spread evenly across the world, from the US, Australia, Canada and more.