Content Creator Shivangi Yadav’s Perseverance Made Her Touch Skylines 

Social media has changed so much over these years; earlier, people used to utilize it for fun, but nowadays, many people create different content on the app due to their hard work and consistency. One such passionate content creator is Shivangi Yadav. Her talent is not only limited to content creation; she is also a famous model, video creator, and fashion blogger. Her amazing, engaging content, vibes, and beauty have made her the talk of the town. Shivangi also has an inclination toward acting, blogging, and dancing.

With her constant efforts, Shivangi Yadav has gained over 337k followers. Due to her high fan following and good reach, she has collaborated with numerous reputed and renowned brands, plus she has also promoted beauty products of many different brands. Shivangi gained a lot of fame by posting her alluring pictures with inspirational captions, and she also makes fun, entertaining reels for her audiences. She always makes sure to post content for her audience quickly and keeps her account up to date.

This content creator did her schooling in Uttar Pradesh, and she was doing full-time modeling during her graduation period. Shivangi never allowed her content creation and modeling to hamper her studies; she always made sure to balance both things. She mainly promotes beauty, clothing, and electronic products on her Instagram. She is a fashionista and loves to dress up; hence she posts numerous outfit inspirations on her account. Also, she is a fitness freak; she loves to do cardio, spin classes, and do yoga. She believes that working out helps to maintain a perfect body and helps a person feel relaxed and fresh.

Sharing her journey, Shivangi Yadav says, “Posting content on social media always made me happy, I used to constantly post content, and eventually, I started gaining followers. I decided to take content creation as a full-time job; many people criticized my choice, but I knew what I was doing, and I continued doing it. As a result, today we are here, and honestly, I’m so proud of myself. Most importantly, I’m glad I did not give up, or else I would not have got such a lovely Instagram family.”

Shivangi is someone who loves to explore, be it any new hobby, a new dish, or a new place. She also has a wanderlust zeal inside her. Therefore she loves to travel; her favorite destinations include Manali, Goa, and Dubai. She likes to binge-watch rom-coms and cry over the cute endings in her free time. She also has a youtube channel where she posts exciting videos. Shivangi desires to only go upwards and upwards. Her ulterior motive is to keep her fans entertained and return them the same love.