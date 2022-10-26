Confused Between Dogeliens, Chainlink, And Chiliz? Check Out Which Of These Assets Is Impressing Cryptocurrency Analysts The Most

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been creating waves in the global financial services market by offering investors an investment mechanism where it's them who is in control and not a third-party institution like a brokerage firm or a central bank. With no such interference, not only do investors save on their returns but they also benefit from advantages with data privacy, secure trading platforms, and returns that are not affected by external factors. Initially snubbed for being too risky, cryptocurrencies are now a part of mainstream finance with their impressive returns and unique use cases.

If you are an amateur investor and are struggling to select a cryptocurrency for investment purposes, you can start by researching some of the top names like Dogeliens (DOGET) , Chainlink (LINK), and Chiliz (CHZ). Next, you can evaluate their features and then make an informed decision. Here's a look at some of the key features of these three cryptocurrencies.

Dogeliens: A Meme Coin That's Leading With Innovation

Dogeliens is a meme coin that is inspired by the dog aliens inhabiting the Puptopia planet. Its native token is DOGET and it can be used for all kinds of transactional purposes like staking, token swapping, and liquidity pool provisioning, among others. The supply of the token is capped at 25,000,000,000 and interested buyers will be able to purchase the token on presale.

Those who purchase the DOGET Token on presale will be getting a wide range of rewards. However, these tokens will depend on a range of factors like the total amount spent on the transaction, the number of referrals, the kind of cryptocurrency used, the stage of the presale, and the timing of the transaction among other factors. Let's explain this with an example. If you are a BTC user and want to purchase DOGET Tokens, you will get 10% extra tokens as a reward. Now, if these tokens are purchased on the first stage of the presale, the buyer will get 10% extra tokens. The reward for purchasing the DOGET Tokens in the second stage of the presale is 8% and 6% for the third stage of the presale.

The platform offers its users multiple sources of earning passive income. For starters, users can mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and play a peer-to-peer earning game where they will compete against the enemy's army of dog aliens with an army of their own. To help its users boost their knowledge about DeFi protocols, Dogeliens has launched the University of Barkington, where users will be able to learn about all facets of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. Its Dogeliens Academy will be a full-fledged online classroom where users will be able to learn about not just cryptocurrencies but also other subjects like geography, maths, and reading.

Talking about token distribution, the platform will allocate 30% for public and private presale, 15% for developing the University of Barkington, 35% for P2P game development, and the remaining 20% for liquidity pool acquisition. Users should know that all purchased tokens will have a vesting period of two months.

Chainlink VRF Integrated with Polygon

Chainlink is an oracle network that offers tamper-proof computations, inputs, and outputs for supporting smart contracts on blockchain networks. Its native token LINK can be used for all kinds of transaction purposes on the network. The platform leverages trusted nodes, decentralization, cryptographic proofs, and quality data to connect data or APIs to smart contracts. In a recent development, the NFT trading game 9Tales announced that it has integrated Chainlink VRF with Polygon to facilitate the random distribution of player rewards.

Chiliz expands staff by 70%

Chiliz is a decentralized network that is behind the blockchain-based fan engagement platform socios.com. The network's primary cryptocurrency is CHZ and users can use it for all kinds of transactional purposes. It provides entertainment and sports companies with blockchain-based tools to boost their audience engagement and monetize it. People can purchase fan tokens on socios.com and use them to boost their teams' popularity and be eligible for engagement-based rewards. In 2022, Chiliz expanded its workforce by over 70% as part of its efforts to boost its global presence.



Dogeliens, Chainlink, and Chiliz have been performing well continuously in the market and have quite a fan following. If cryptocurrency analysts are to be believed Dogeliens steals a march over the other two with its growth potential. If you are looking for a cryptocurrency that has the potential to earn over 100x returns, then Dogeliens is a great choice.

Learn more about Dogeliens (DOGET):

Presale: https://ufo.dogeliens.io

Website: http://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial