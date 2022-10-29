Competition Success Review Ranked GIBS Business School, Bengaluru 12th Top B-School Of Eminence In India

The GIBS Business School, Bangalore is continuing to run on a winning streak. One of India's most popular magazines for competitive preparation for students, Competition Success Review (CSR), has released its latest ranking for B-Schools in India. According to this ranking, GIBS has been ranked 12th in the ‘Top B-School of Eminence’ category. Also, GIBS ranks 11th when it comes to the ‘Best B-Schools in Karnataka.’ While the recent economic situation was challenging, GIBS continued to improve its quality standards. In light of this, its ranking has risen in comparison to previous years.

Each year, Competition Success Review (CSR) releases its ranking of the top business schools in the country. It follows a standard procedure for this purpose and follows it as closely as possible. A calendar year is the length of time that CSR evaluates institutions against a number of specific criteria in order to determine this ranking. Among these are the following: physical and academic infrastructure; faculty; publications; research; consultancy; admission; curriculum & delivery system; placement (domestic and international); USP; social responsibility; networking and industry exposure; and so on. Only top b-schools participate under the category ranking of Eminence by Competition Success Review.

During a time when the world economy was being affected by the economic crisis, GIBS continued to adhere to its tradition of 100% placements. Moreover, it ensured the students received summer internships. Furthermore, many programmes are available to students in order to help them gain all-round development. So, a wide range of advanced skill-based programmes were constantly added and made sure the students were ready for each one. This made sure that the students were ready for any challenge that could come their way.

GIBS have achieved many accomplishments in the last few years, and credit goes not only to the current students but also to its global alumni. The International Business Network at GIBS provides ample opportunities for every talented student. At the same time, GIBS has made every effort to provide students with ample opportunities to develop their skills. Be it the appointment of world-class faculty or the inclusion of initiatives such as IRE and Finishing Schools in the core curriculum.

This ranking is a result of the concerted efforts of the management, faculty, students, and all the associates who have all contributed to this achievement. Without concerted efforts, success is impossible, and GIBS is a firm believer in this, and it strongly adheres to this philosophy. In this regard, GIBS wishes to take the opportunity to express its deepest appreciation to the entire community of GIBains for their continuous support and contributions. The goal of GIBS is to make sure that the quality mission keeps going strong for as long as possible.

GIBS is one of the few B-schools in India that has built a unique curriculum, which deserves special mention. The PGDM course at GIBS, Bangalore, is considered to be one of the best management programmes with the best specializations. In the upcoming time, GIBS should be able to show a better ranking because they are continuing to run a programme for the all-around development of students with the same tenacity and speed.

