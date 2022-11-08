COMP Price Prediction - Invest In These Cryptos For Bigger Gains Before 2023

With the crypto market in recovery mode, you probably need to rebalance your portfolio or start one from scratch. Due to the sheer number of crypto coins that exist, there’s a lot of confusion among traders and investors about what cryptocurrency is the best for them to invest in and buy before 2023.

Here, we will take a look at Compound (COMP), an appealing crypto, and its price prediction to see if it is a viable investment to make or not in the coming months. We will also look at other cryptos, such as Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT , and Tamadoge, which are holding up well.

Compound (COMP) Price Prediction

Over the years, the Compound has had an interesting journey. According to cryptocurrency experts, the Compound coin will have the following price prediction.

According to WalletInvestor, the price of the Compound coin may drop as low as $3.46 within one year.

However, the DigitalCoinPrice site suggests that the coin will surge in September when it could reach $95.29. Earlier this year, the site predicted the coin to be worth $85.38 in 2023 and $95.26 in 2024. It predicts that COMP will reach $124.37 in 2025, but will then fall to $112.27 in 2026.

Furthermore, the Compound coin price is predicted to reach $293.77 in 2030, following a general upward increase.

In 2022, PricePrediction.net predicts the token will be worth $77.73 at its maximum price. According to the website, in 2025, the average value will be $229.49, and in 2030 the average value will be $1,486.18.

Other Cryptos with Bigger Gains

Check out these crypto assets with bigger gains than Compound (COMP):

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Best Crypto Packed with Useful Features and Data Tools Calvaria (RIA) - The Best Cryptocurrency for P2E Gaming IMPT - Best Eco-friendly Coin to invest Tamadoge (TAMA) - Best Meme Coin Loaded with Utility Features Binance Coin (BNB) - Worlds Popular Utility Token

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a new platform for trading and analyzing cryptocurrencies. This platform has been developed by the team behind Learn2Trade and offers a variety of innovative tools to help traders stay up to date with the crypto market.

Currently, under development, Dash 2 Trade is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023, based on the project's roadmap. Dash 2 Trade will feature numerous features, including crypto trading signals, technical indicators, and a tool for backtesting strategies.

You can check out Dash 2 Trade's complete list of trading features below:

● Crypto trading signals that identify opportunities to trade

● Customizable technical indicators for crypto price analysis

● Social sentiment analysis to help traders identify trending tokens

● On-chain analysis to identify significant crypto buying or selling activity

● Custom scoring system for crypto presales

● Trading strategy backtester for optimizing trading strategies

● API for executing automated trading strategies

● Trading competitions with D2T token rewards

● Discord trading chat room

2. Calvaria (RIA)

In the crypto world, Calvaria has been generating buzz among investors eager to get their hands on the native RIA token even though it just launched. The game is free to play, and you can play it on your desktop or mobile device.

There are two currencies in-game: $RIA and $eRIA. In tournaments, you get eRIA tokens as a prize. By combining them, you can buy higher-level cards. As for the RIA tokens, they make sure the system is stable. In return for staked tokens, investors receive interest.

In Calvaria, anyone can play, and everyone gets a free starter deck, which does not require any RIA tokens or NFTs to play. Calvaria makes it possible for even non-cryptocurrency wallet users to play this game.

3. IMPT.io

In the eco-friendly crypto niche, IMPT has gained a lot of attention for its revolutionary trading system of carbon credits. To make carbon credits easily tradeable, IMPT utilizes the Polygon blockchain to structure them as NFTs.

Carbon credits are a way of valuing the number of carbon emissions that have been removed from the environment. To put it another way, a carbon credit represents the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by one ton.

IMPT is the token for all transactions in the IMPT ecosystem. IMPT provides a self-sustaining market for buying, selling, and trading carbon credits. You can get credits from your everyday shopping by exchanging $IMPT tokens for carbon credits. Over 10,000 brands work with IMPT to make it happen.

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is a popular coin that combines Play-to-Earn (P2E) metaverse game and NFTs. The game lets you own digital pets that are also NFTs and TAMA, its native currency. All this happens in Tamaverse, a captivating metaverse. In Tamaverse, players can meet up and compete together in challenges.

A big difference between Tamadoge and other meme coins is its long-term growth strategy. Additionally, TAMA tokens have been very popular during the presale stage. Just two months after its launch, Tamadoge raised 19 million during its presale despite cryptocurrency prices dropping.

5. Binance Coin (BNB)

The Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that can be used to pay fees on the Binance Exchange. Based on market capitalization, it's the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency. The exchange provides token users with a discount for trading.

Initially, Binance Coin was an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. As time went on, it launched its own mainnet. The network uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. As of right now, Binance Coin has a market cap exceeding $52 billion, with one BNB worth over $325.98.

Conclusion

That's the detailed technical analysis of Compound (COMP) and other coins that are worth investing in. Compound (COMP) is looking good, and with the crypto market slowly recovering, it might just turn out to be a lucky coin.

Dash 2 Trade is also catching up because it has a bunch of features and a dashboard that others, even major exchanges, don't have. The immersive gameplay and other features of Calvaria are revolutionizing the P2E genre as well, making it a favorite among players. Others like IMPT and Tamadoge have been doing well too.