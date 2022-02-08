Commitment To Goals And Perseverance Can Help Youngsters Clinch Success In Music, Says Dhiraj Bawa

As a one-of-a-kind artist, musician, and digital content creator Dhiraj Bawa has created a self-made success story for himself.

Enough has been spoken about individuals giving their best to make it huge in their respective industries. However, it feels much more discussions are needed around them for the world to know their genius. These individuals, especially from the younger brigade, have been working without sparing any effort and with determination which has brought most of them to their chosen industry’s forefront. Doing that in music and that too as a self-motivated individual can really be a tough game.

But what is tough for those who are committed to their dreams and goals? Well, Dhiraj Bawa serves as one of the finest examples of one such self-motivated and learned professional in the world of music who now looks unstoppable on his journey.

The young Punjabi lad is currently based in New York and has made sure to infuse every aspect of Indianness in his music, which has made him a distinctive music personality already even after being relatively new in the industry. He was born in 1999, and while in his growing up years, he fell head over heels about music, he confessed.

However, he also knew how things could get tough once you enter the music space which already overflows with rising and established names. But Dhiraj Bawa was aware that he was getting into a world of his choice and thus, without batting an eye, kept walking his path with commitment and resilience, which he also believes are among the few reasons that have helped him carve his own path to success in the ever-so-competitive industry.

When he first got the chance to sing in a studio, he knew he was made for it. 'Phone Call' was his first song released in May 2021 under Speed Records, and after it garnered a whopping over 1.2 million views on YouTube, he stepped much ahead in the music game. His second song, “Takraar,” released under Light Tune Music in July 2021, was another hit, crossing 2.3 million views on YouTube.

One cannot get enough of his euphonic sound, which has kept Dhiraj Bawa unique from others.

