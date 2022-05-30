Coming To Grips With Carbon Emissions From Airports: G V Sanjay Reddy

Around 2.1 per cent of all human-induced carbon dioxide emissions come from the aviation industry and it is responsible for 12 per cent of CO2 emissions from all modes of transportation. The impact of carbon emissions on our world has become a source of concern in the last decade. Airlines, airports, and other stakeholders must work together to reduce it. The Airports Council International has developed a carbon neutrality accreditation programme for airports that will help them cut carbon emissions. On a similar line, India's Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has indicated that we will do a carbon mapping of all the airport assets as part of a larger effort to make the aviation sector carbon-neutral. To deal with the problem, G V Sanjay Reddy expounds on it and explores many facets.



GHG emissions are emitted by airports that use ground fuel for cars and ground support equipment (GSE), fossil fuel for electricity and heating, jet fuel for auxiliary power units (APUs) that provide energy to planes at airport gates, and other sources. By reducing or eliminating GHGs, airport energy bills and operating costs can be reduced. The state and central governments are also setting reduction goals to lower their local contributions to global GHG levels.



G V Sanjay Reddy suggests, “Airports can start by assessing or inventorying the amount of GHGs produced by airport sources in order to reduce emissions. Most GHG inventories divide airport emissions into three categories. The amount of control an airport has over emissions reduction determines these classifications or scopes.”



First, emissions from airport-owned or controlled sources which include fossil-fuel-burning power plants, traditional vehicles that operate on gasoline, and traditional GSEs that run on diesel fuel. The second source of indirect emissions is the use of purchased energy. The third type of emissions are indirect, which the airport cannot regulate but can impact. Scope three emissions include tenant emissions, on-airport aircraft emissions (typically after an aircraft has been parked on the apron), emissions from passenger cars arriving or departing the airport, garbage disposal, and processing emissions.



Notably, there are a variety of easy-to-use GHG emission inventory tools. Airport Council International's Airport Carbon and Emissions Reporting Tool (ACERT) is one example.



While suggesting some of the ways to cut global carbon emissions, G V Sanjay Reddy says, “Airports can build a plan to decrease or eliminate their emissions after identifying their sources. They can undertake low-cost energy efficiency strategies such as improving building insulation, which will reduce both, GHG emissions and operating costs. They can also purchase renewable energy, establish renewable energy systems that are compatible with airport operations, reduce energy consumption, evaluate the efficiency of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, and purchase low- or zero-emission vehicles and GSE.”



Because they have no influence over tenant operations or passenger vehicle movement to and from the airport, most airports omit these pollutants from their initial inventory. Airports, on the other hand, can have an effect on tenant and passenger GHG emissions. They can work with tenants on energy efficiency measures, expand recycling programmes, encourage taxis and shuttles to use fuel-efficient or alternative-fuel vehicles, and engage with towns to improve public transportation for airport passengers.



G V Sanjay Reddy states that several airports are attempting to become carbon-neutral. These kinds of airports produce no net carbon emissions. This can be accomplished by reducing emissions while also purchasing carbon offsets. “A few airports have reached this level, including Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and San Diego International Airport. Among the main airports that have drastically reduced GHG emissions are San Francisco International Airport, Barnstable Municipal Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International (SeaTac),” concludes Reddy.



