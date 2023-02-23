ColonBroom Reviews 2023 - Is It Worth Buying?

Life is full of challenges, but pooping shouldn't be one of them! Suffering from gut problems such as constipation and bloating can bring us down. The strained bowel movements, cramps, and grumpiness accompanying these conditions are just not fun.

With so many products available claiming to help you cleanse your digestive system, one has received the most attention. The product we'll be looking at today is ColonBroom. Let’s find out how effective it was for us in our ColonBroom review…

After reading ColonBroom reviews and trying it for ourselves, we can confidently say that it's well worth the hype. It gets the job done, helps with weight loss, and improves our overall well-being with no severe side effects.

Now continue reading to learn more about the product and why we adore it in the full ColonBroom review…

A Quick Look at ColonBroom

Let's begin by outlining the highlights of ColonBroom. The company behind this magical formula is Gut Health, UAB, which is based in Lithuania. They created a dietary supplement to help people feel the liberating sensation of having a healthy gut.

You simply mix this powdered colon cleanser with water and drink it immediately. Since it's made from natural and organic ingredients, it's suitable for almost all dietary restrictions, including veganism and the keto diet.

This high-quality formula can help with constipation and its partner in crime - bloating. Over time, you’ll notice your digestive health improving gradually. This is due to ColonBroom's detoxifying function, which effectively "sweeps" accumulated toxins from your gut.

Not only that, but when combined with a healthy diet, this blend can help you shed a few pounds. The list of advantages is a bit long, so we'll go over it in more detail in the sections below.

Moving on to the star of the show, the psyllium husk. Psyllium is the key ingredient in ColonBroom, and it's a type of fiber derived from the husks of the Plantago ovata plant's seeds.

This fiber is a miracle worker for regulating bowel movements. It has also been shown to have a positive effect on other vital organs, such as the heart and pancreas. Here's a sneak peek at the other main components of ColonBroom:

Citric acid

Crystallized lemon

Stevia leaf extract

We can't say that ColonBroom is inexpensive, but we can say that it's worthwhile. That said, it's only a little pricey if you get a single bottle. That's why we recommend you go with their bundle options, which we'll discuss shortly, as they'll be much cheaper.

ColonBroom Key Ingredients Explained

It’s critical to know the specifics of everything you put into your system. Consequently, we thoroughly researched the main ingredients of ColonBroom to better understand their impact on our bodies.

Take a look at the mixture's key components, along with a brief overview of each:

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium is a natural fiber that's quite generous with its benefits; the more you look into it, the more you uncover. To begin, this fiber is classified as a bulk-forming laxative.

In simple terms, this type of laxative works by absorbing liquid in the intestines. That’s to increase the weight of the stool to stimulate bowel movements. While the stool becomes bulkier, it becomes softer, making it easier to pass through and out of the system.

Moreover, psyllium husk is an excellent probiotic supplement. To explain, probiotics are healthy bacteria that live in our gut. A delicate balance must exist for this good bacteria to perform its functions.

If you're wondering what probiotics do, they play a major role in promoting healthy digestive and immune systems. Therefore, when the balance is disrupted, which usually happens when you have an infection, your body begins to exhibit concerning symptoms.

Taking supplements, like psyllium, promotes the growth and balance of good bacteria. As a result, your body is better equipped to fight illness, and your overall health improves.

Stevia Leaf Extract

For hundreds of years, the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana species have been used as a natural sugar substitute. Interestingly, stevia extract has a taste that is 200-300 times sweeter than table sugar! It’s no surprise that its dried leaves were once eaten as a treat.

This sugary extract wasn't commercially produced until the 1970s. Its popularity has grown steadily since then, and for good reason.

When consumed in moderation, highly-purified stevia is a safe and healthy sugar substitute. This means you can enjoy sweet drinks or desserts without worrying about the dangers of refined sugar.

It's fascinating how stevia has very few calories that it's labeled as a zero-calorie product but still tastes sugary. Because of this, it became revolutionary for people with diabetes. Not only that, but it's a go-to for anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while dieting.

Besides, studies have shown that stevia extract may help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also contains several antioxidant compounds, one of which is kaempferol. This flavonoid antioxidant can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Dietary Fiber

You may already know the importance of fibers in treating constipation. Dietary fibers are mainly found in fruits as well as vegetables and contribute significantly to our overall well-being.

Because of how our bodies handle them, they're also known as bulk. To clarify, dietary fiber is composed of plant parts that our digestive system can't digest or absorb. These parts retain or partially retain their structure from the moment they're consumed until they exit our system.

Dietary fiber is divided into two categories: soluble fiber and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber, which is by the way found in psyllium, dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance. This type of fiber helps to lower our blood cholesterol and sugar levels.

The insoluble type, as the name suggests, doesn’t dissolve in water. It works by increasing the weight of the stool in order to improve bowel movement.

Citric Acid

We naturally obtain citric acid when we eat fruits like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits. The benefits of this organic acid that we unknowingly reap are remarkable!

Citric acid can improve our body's ability to convert food into energy. A healthy metabolism translates to feeling more energized, potentially losing weight, and getting better sleep.

This acid also has the power to boost mineral bioavailability. This allows your body to absorb and benefit from minerals more effectively. How does citric acid do this? It simply doesn't require much stomach acid to aid in absorption.

Thus, taking mineral supplements such as calcium citrate is more likely to benefit your body than calcium carbonate.

Modified forms of citric acid can also reduce the amount of acid in urine. This helps to prevent the formation of kidney stones and the breakdown of existing ones. In fact, people suffering from metabolic acidosis, which occurs when the body produces too much acid, take citric acid.

Sea Salt

We love using sea salt in bubble baths and some of our favorite recipes. You're about to discover that it's much more than that!

Sea salt, which is essentially sodium chloride, has been shown to improve gut health. First, it stimulates the taste buds to secrete salivary amylase. This is an enzyme that aids in the breakdown of carbohydrates, preventing complications such as bloating and heartburn.

Following that, sea salt works its magic in our stomachs by promoting the production of hydrochloric acid. This acid is necessary for a smooth digestive process. Sodium chloride also enhances nutrient absorption and transportation after digestion.

Besides, these tiny crystals maintain healthy blood pressure levels and ensure proper hydration. They’re also loaded with a variety of essential minerals, such as:

Zinc

Iodine

Magnesium

Potassium

These minerals work on strengthening our immune systems and thus defending our bodies against common infections.

Crystallized Lemon

Lemons are a fantastic source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant. It not only supports our immune system but also promotes collagen production in our skin. Studies have also shown that vitamin C lowers the risk of strokes and heart disease.

Another interesting fact about lemons is that they help prevent anemia. They accomplish this by assisting our bodies in more effectively absorbing iron from foods, thereby keeping iron deficiency at bay.

The peel and pulp of this miraculous fruit contain pectin. This fiber is fantastic for digestion and weight loss. It stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, makes us feel full, and thus helps us maintain a healthy weight.

What's more, lemons contain compounds, known as hesperidin and diosmin, which work to lower cholesterol levels.

How to Effectively Use ColonBroom

The ColonBroom powder is quite simple to use. All you have to do is mix one scoop of powder with 360-420 ml of water and drink it immediately. After that, you should drink another glass of water.

When it comes to ColonBroom's consistency, we have two tips. The first is to not leave the powder-water formula after mixing it. You must drink it quickly, or it'll become super thick to consume.

The second tip is to add the powder to the glass first, then pour ice-cold water over it to get the formula's right consistency.

The number of times you should take ColonBroom per day will vary depending on two scenarios. If you're used to including psyllium in your diet, drink this mixture twice a day. Once before or after lunch and once again before or after dinner.

Whereas, if you've never used this fiber before, you should incorporate it into your diet little by little. Start by consuming half a serving per day, then gradually increase your intake for the first week.

In any case, take ColonBroom either 1 hour before or 30 minutes after a meal. Avoid drinking it right before bedtime to allow it to do its job properly. You must take it at least 30-60 minutes before going to bed.

Within 24-72 hours, you should feel the formula combating toxins and easing bowel movements. That said, it's recommended that you take ColonBroom for at least 2-3 months to achieve optimum results.

Safety Information

Before using ColonBroom, you should be aware of four crucial safety guidelines:

Drink Enough Water

You must stick to the water recommended for mixing the powder and never skip the extra glass of water we mentioned. That’s because the powder has the potential to swell in your throat. This, in turn, can cause a blockage in your esophagus, leading to choking and suffocation.

Not only that but if bulk-forming laxatives, such as psyllium, aren't taken with enough water, they'll have the opposite effect. They can expand and clog the intestines, aggravating constipation.

Long story short, use ColonBroom with plenty of water!

Take Medication at Different Times

If you're taking any medications, make sure to take them a few hours before or after drinking ColonBroom. You should leave at least 2 hours between each. The same rules apply if you take vitamins or supplements.

The first thing we want to avoid is unfavorable interactions or contradictions between ingredients. This is to maintain the effectiveness of both the ColonBroom formula and the other medication you're taking.

What’s more, psyllium may decrease or delay drug absorption. Consequently, you should never take psyllium supplements and meds at the same time.

We strongly advise that you talk with your doctor about taking ColonBroom. He'll be able to give you better advice on what should and shouldn't go with your medications.

Consult a Doctor

There aren't any of the common allergens present in ColonBroom. However, individuals who are hypersensitive or allergic to psyllium or strawberries could experience an allergic reaction.

Therefore, you should seek medical attention if you exhibit any of the following allergy symptoms:

Runny nose

Itchy skin

Eye irritation

Coughing or shortness of breath

ColonBroom usually doesn't lead to any health complications because it merely increases your fiber intake. Nonetheless, there are some delicate circumstances in which you must consult a doctor before taking this supplement; it's always better to be safe than sorry.

These conditions include anything that necessitates a specific nutritional balance or having digestive issues, such as:

Breastfeeding or trying to conceive

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), especially type D

Diverticulitis

Colitis

Not for Children

This product is only for adults aged 18 and up. You see, children's digestive systems continue to develop as they grow. Therefore, it's suggested that they improve their bowel movements mainly by eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

It's important to note that psyllium is safe for children in specific doses. Yet, ColonBroom may not be the best source of psyllium for them.

What Does ColonBroom Taste Like?

ColonBroom’s flavor is nothing to worry about! The powder has a natural strawberry flavoring that tastes incredibly refreshing. The stevia extract is also to thank for the delicious sweet flavor it gives the mixture.

As a matter of fact, after reading what other users had to say about the taste of ColonBroom, we discovered that it was too sweet for some people.

We read a helpful comment in case you, too, aren't a big fan of sweet flavorings. To balance out the sugary flavor, add a small amount of lemon juice to the ColonBroom mixture.

We loved this tip because it allows you to not only customize the formula's taste to your liking but also increase its health benefits. As mentioned above, lemons and the citric acid they contain work wonders for our bodies.

Does ColonBroom Have Side Effects?

There aren’t significant risks associated with using ColonBroom as it’s made from natural ingredients. Of course, this is only true if you don't fit into any of the scenarios listed in the safety information section above.

We did note that a few ColonBroom users reported the following three minor side effects when they first started using it:

Bloating

Increased gas

Loose stool

Since not everyone exhibits these symptoms, we looked into them and discovered one common cause for all three. The symptoms mentioned above are primarily brought on by suddenly increasing the fiber intake.

Because ColonBroom has a high dietary fiber content, it takes our bodies some time to adapt to it. That's why we previously advised you to limit your intake of this supplement if you're not used to including fibers in your diet.

The good news is that our bodies generally take 5-7 days to adjust to the increased fiber in our diet.

We're aware that some of you—if not all—hate the runs, and some even worry about how it'll affect their health. Well, we'd like to reassure you that this is completely normal at the start of using this formula. The insoluble fiber is the primary cause of loose stools.

This fiber type is responsible for drawing water from outside the intestine, speeding up digestion, and causing poo to come out quickly and runny. Put differently, it’s all part of the process!

If you're already on a high-fiber diet, make sure you're not taking more than is recommended.

Otherwise, the previously mentioned symptoms will happen frequently and be accompanied by other symptoms such as abdominal pain and dehydration. This usually occurs when you begin to consume more than 70g of fiber daily.

What Are the Main Benefits of ColonBroom?

The wait is over; here are the top five benefits of using ColonBroom:

Helps With Digestive Issues

This plant-based supplement is mainly developed to help promote a healthier digestive system. As it pursues its mission, it'll assist you in overcoming some of the most dreaded gastrointestinal issues, such as constipation.

This condition is commonly associated with abdominal pain and a heaviness sensation. Because the stool remains in your colon for a long time, bacteria ferment it, causing bloating and more gas.

The ingredients in ColonBroom work to ease stool out of your system naturally. It also cleanses your gut of any lingering toxins while doing so. That way, you'll spend your days feeling lighter and more rejuvenated.

Being a natural laxative also helps to ensure that the cleansing process goes smoothly. Some laxatives have unpleasant side effects, like diarrhea and nausea. ColonBroom's side effects, on the other hand, are minimal to none.

Remember that the faster and more naturally you treat constipation, the better you'll be able to prevent any of its complications. To clarify, psyllium softens the stool as it relieves constipation. Therefore, reduces the risk of anal fissures and hemorrhoids.

Enhances Overall Health

Most, if not all, of our organs, benefit from the good bacteria found in our gut. Psyllium is a specialized component that helps nurture and develop these vital microorganisms.

The gut microbiome is a key asset in maintaining gut health, synthesizing vitamin K and supplying essential nutrients. Its functions all work together to fortify our immune system and prepare it to attack infections.

Not to mention how these bacteria can affect the central nervous system, which regulates brain function. They also benefit our heart health and may aid in blood sugar control.

Thus, it's safe to say that taking supplements that promote these bacteria improves your overall health.

Aids in Weight Loss

In general, increasing your fiber intake can help you shed pounds. Fiber is a nondigestible carbohydrate that contains few calories. Consequently, unlike high-calorie foods, it makes us feel full without raising our blood sugar.

In fact, An Annals of Internal Medicine study found that consuming 30g of fiber per day can help us lose weight, lower our blood pressure, and enhance our body's response to insulin. That's an important fact to remember because, as simple as it sounds, it'll help us lead healthier lives.

ColonBroom is a great addition to your diet and weight loss journey as it contains psyllium, which is rich in fiber. It reduces bloating and helps you control how much food you eat. This is due to this fiber’s ability to absorb water in our bodies, allowing us to feel fuller for longer.

Besides, it has been proved that having a proper balance of gut bacteria can help us maintain a healthy weight. In contrast, when there’s an imbalance we become more prone to weight gain.

Improves Mood

Living with digestive disorders isn't easy. They not only cause us great discomfort, but they can also have an impact on our mood. For example, chronic constipation is one of the conditions that can trigger anxiety.

The problem is that constipation is one of anxiety's symptoms, and anxiety can make it worse, so it's more like a never-ending cycle. That's why, when you start treating bowel conditions, you feel renewed on both a physical and mental level.

What's more mind-blogging? The state of our gut microbiome can influence how we feel. They produce neurotransmitters in the brain, which affect a variety of processes, including emotional regulation. As a result, if you don't nurture these microorganisms, your mood can suffer.

That is, in a nutshell, the science behind how using ColonBroom can help you feel better!

Boosts Energy Levels

A healthy digestive system, which ColonBroom helps in creating and maintaining, elevates energy levels. All the effects we discussed above on how it can make us feel lighter and happier help us save energy and channel it in the right direction.

Moreover, when our gut is in good shape, it means that the food we eat is properly digested. In other words, the nutrients are absorbed and transported in our bodies as they should be to provide us with the energy we need throughout the day.

ColonBroom and Dietary Restrictions

The nature of ColonBroom's ingredients allows it to be consumed with all common dietary restrictions. Thus, you can safely drink this supplement if you're on any of the following diets or diet regimens:

Vegan

Gluten-free

Keto

Intermittent fasting

ColonBroom is a plant-based, all-natural product, so it's a green light for vegans to incorporate it into their diets. It also doesn't contain any gluten traces, so people with celiac disease or who don't consume gluten can enjoy the benefits of this formula.

What you might be wondering is how ColonBroom works with intermittent fasting. This supplement doesn't contain macronutrients such as proteins and fats. It's primarily composed of fiber, which our bodies don't digest.

This means that the formula isn't broken down or absorbed by our digestive system; it remains whole. As a result, ColonBroom won't break your fast. It also doesn't interfere with keto diets because it's free of refined sugar and significantly low in calories.

ColonBroom Cost, Bundles, and Special Offers

It's time to reveal the product's price, bundle details, and special offers. But first, we'd like to point out that with every order, you'll receive a personalized anti-inflammatory diet guide for free. For reference, this guide is currently available for purchase separately for around $40.

It’s a 28-day plan that includes 112 tasty meals that can enhance gut health along with several exercises to reduce bloating. In all honesty, we were blown away by how simple and effective this guide is!

Bundles

Now for the specifics of the three plans available on ColonBroom's website:

1 Bottle = $64.99

3 Bottles = $35.99 per bottle + Secret Gift 6 Bottles = $27.99 per bottle + Secret Gift

Shipping is currently free in the United States. A single ColonBroom bottle contains 60 servings, so it can last up to a month. If you ask us, we'd suggest the 3-bottle bundle because you'll need to take this supplement for about three months to ensure the best results.

It would be great to recommend this product to a friend who you know is suffering from digestive problems; we all have that one friend! That way, you can both save even more money by purchasing the 6-bottle bundle.

Student Discount

Student Beans has certainly made education a little more bearable by providing students with incredible discounts! By verifying your student status with Student Beans, you can receive a $10 discount on all ColonBroom orders.

In case you don't know, anyone over the age of 16 and enrolled in full-time education, including high school, university, and college is eligible to use Student Beans. You can also use it if you're studying for an apprenticeship.

Special Offers

Throughout the year, you'll notice special offers on ColonBroom's official website. We appreciate how their offers significantly reduce the original price of the product. For instance, they currently have a "New Year New Me" sale going on that takes up to 65% off the 3 and 6-bottle bundle!

What Are Colonbroom’s Post-purchase Policies?

ColonBroom offers responsive customer support via email at [email protected] If you changed your mind about the product and want to return it, you have 14 days from the day it was delivered to do so.

You can also request a refund if you discovered a flaw in the product; just remember to take a picture of it. When you send the refund request, they'll issue you all of your money back within 14 days of receiving it.

Yet, you should be aware that it could take up to 30 days for the refunded amount to reflect on your bank account.

It goes without saying that for your request to be accepted, the bottle must be in its original packaging and fit for resale. That's assuming there was no defect in the product.

However, we doubt you'd want to return this reviving supplement. Given that ColonBroom sold over a million bottles so far, with the majority of users and us commenting on how well it works, we think you'd want to keep it.

We do have an important tip to share with you in order to avoid receiving a counterfeit product. We highly suggest that you buy ColonBroom from their official website. We've read several reports about people getting the product with a similar bottle design but with a fake formula.

The Bottom Line

Overall, ColonBroom reviews were accurate; it’s a dietary supplement worth purchasing. It doesn't focus on a specific problem in our bodies but rather helps us lead a healthy lifestyle.

If you have constipation or generally want to strengthen your digestive system, this product is for you. You now understand how the health of your gut affects several vital processes in your body. So it's time to pay more attention and take better care of it.

