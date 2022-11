According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, IBS affects between 25 and 45 million Americans. 20% of them are severely affected.

That is just one disease's statistics. US citizens also suffer from digestive and bowel problems such as constipation, gout, etc.

As a solution, Colon Broom has been claimed to be an effective dietary supplement that helps to fight constipation, bowel health, and overall gut health.

In this unbiased, honest Colon Broom review, we’ve broken down these facts-

What is Colon Broom?

Ingredients of Colon Broom and benefits

How does Colon Broom work?

Dosage, how to use and who should use it

Side effects and complaints of Colon Broom

Price, Coupon Code and Official Website

Refund policy and how to claim it

Colon Broom vs other supplements

Colon Broom: Product Overview

Type of Supplement: Digestive Fiber Supplement

Digestive Fiber Supplement Manufacturer: Max Health Nutrition

Max Health Nutrition Recommended Age Group: The user must be at least 18 years old.

The user must be at least 18 years old. Pricing : $64.99 - $27.99/per bottle

: $64.99 - $27.99/per bottle Packages Available: 30/90/180 days.(1/3/6 bottles)

30/90/180 days.(1/3/6 bottles) Dosage: Twice per day

Twice per day Colon Broom Calories: 20 calories/scoop

20 calories/scoop Form of Product: Powder

Servings/Bottle: 60

60 Organic or Inorganic: 100% Natural ingredients

100% Natural ingredients Main Ingredients: Psyllium Husk Powder, Crystallized Lemon, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, & Sea Salt

Psyllium Husk Powder, Crystallized Lemon, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, & Sea Salt Main Benefits: Fights Constipation, Reduces weight, Improves gut health

Fights Constipation, Reduces weight, Improves gut health Key Features: Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, Keto-friendly, non-GMO, Low-calorie

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, Keto-friendly, non-GMO, Low-calorie Addictive: No

No Scientifically Proven: Yes

Yes Guarantee: None

None Refund: Within 14 days of purchase

Within 14 days of purchase Certification: GMO and FDA-approved Facility

GMO and FDA-approved Facility Shipping: Free shipping

Free shipping User Review (from the official website): 4.5/5

4.5/5 Personal Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.5/5)

Colon Broom Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Lightens gut & improves digestion

Relieves bloating

Supports the growth of probiotics

Alleviates congestion

Improves overall gut health

Improves energy levels

Enhances metabolism

Made from 100% organic and natural ingredients Tastes great, strawberry flavored Made from non-GMO ingredients



Only purchasable through the main website

Users may experience bloating in the first few days of use

Not available globally.

Not approved by any third-party organizations.



What is Colon Broom?

Colon Broom is a one-of-a-kind supplement that helps to relieve constipation, digestive issues or an overweight problem. This new gut-cleansing powder is made to clean your bowels while burning excess fat and boosting your energy and stamina.

People who have digestive issues are more likely to feel heavy and uncomfortable. The Colon Broom is designed to assist people in relieving their digestive issues while keeping them energetic and focused.

Colon Broom is manufactured from high-quality and powerful natural ingredients. The combination of all those ingredients improves digestive health and accelerates weight loss.