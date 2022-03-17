Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Coindcx Code: GET201, Earn Free Bitcoin Worth Rs.201

CoinDCX is India’s largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange is built with user experience and security in mind. The KYC and bank account verification are done within a few minutes and it gives users a smooth onboarding experience.

Coindcx Code: GET201, Earn Free Bitcoin Worth Rs.201
Coindcx Code: GET201

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 9:18 am

CoinDCX is India's largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange where you can buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The Coindcx code is GET201. 
Using GET201 Coindcx coupon code you will get Rs.201 free sample bitcoin into your wallet.

Coindcx Code
Use Coindcx code: GET201 and earn Rs.201 free Bitcoin. New users can sign up with the code to claim the CoinDCX bonus and enjoy a free sample Bitcoin worth Rs.201.

About Coindcx
CoinDCX is India’s largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange is built with user experience and security in mind. The KYC and bank account verification are done within a few minutes and it gives users a smooth onboarding experience.

Related stories

Ethereum (ETH) Vs Solana (SOL) Vs Seesaw Protocol (SSW), Which Crypto Should I Buy

Coindcx Coupon Code
Register a new account on Coindcx app and apply Coindcx coupon code GET201 to earn a free sample Bitcoin worth Rs.201.
Coindcx Coupon code India is “GET201” which helps you to get a free BTC worth Rs.201 directly into your wallet.

How to Register & Get Free Sample Bitcoin
1. First of all, download CoinDCX app from playstore
2. Once download completes, open the app and click on sign up
3. Now enter your name, email id, mobile number and create your password. On the next page, verify your mobile number by entering OTP.
4. Then on app dashboard, you will see the “Do you have a Code“ option
5. Just enter CoinDCX app Coupon code GET201 on sign up to get Rs.201 into your wallet.
6. That’s it. You will get free bitcoin into your wallet. Now you have to unlock the locked coin. Follow these steps to unlock locked coins.

Conclusion
So that’s all about the Coindcx Code today which is GET201, users can easily create an account on the Coindcx exchange and can get a free sample Bitcoin worth Rs.201.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Coindcx Code Coupon GET201 Coupon Code Bitcoin Cryptocurrency CoinDCX App
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India Considering Rupee Payments Option For Trade With Russia: Report

India Considering Rupee Payments Option For Trade With Russia: Report

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali