Clinical Effects Rapunzel Ritual Hair Therapy Shampoo Reviews - Legit Or Waste Of Money

Poor hair health affects millions of aging Americans. Specialists claim that lack of certain nutrients, harsh hair products, and environmental factors trigger poor hair growth. Some women spend a fortune trying to restore hair health.

Hair Therapy Shampoo by Clinical Effect Company is marketed as a 60-second Rapunzel Ritual that can help you reclaim a healthy mane. How does it work? Are the ingredients harsh? Continue reading this review to discover more about hair remedies.

What is Hair Therapy Shampoo?

Hair Therapy Shampoo is a hair regrowth product from Clinical Effects Nutraceutical Company. It comprises three powerful ingredients clinically proven to stimulate hair health. The shampoo is easy to use and promises quality results within days of usage.

Hair issues in aging women are dominant. Hair Therapy Shampoo can work on women of different genetic backgrounds, ages, and hair types. The developer claims it can aid users in enjoying the quality and luscious locks quickly.

Hair Therapy Shampoo is free from parabens, harsh chemicals, and other unwanted ingredients. The maker recommends using it at least once daily to gain reliable results. The shampoo has a sweet smell and nourishes the hair scalp to promote healing and rejuvenation.

The Rapunzel Ritual can help women grow thick, healthy, and youthful hair. Clinical Effects advertises that Hair Therapy Shampoo is better than dangerous and expensive micro-needling and laser therapy.

Hair Therapy Shampoo Features

Hair Therapy Shampoo contains no sulfates and parabens that can irritate a sensitive scalp and weaken the hair strands.

It has a sweet aroma

It keeps the hair moisturized

All ingredients are plant-based and from natural sources

It is easy to include in your daily routine

Hair Therapy Shampoo is available without a prescription

It works on aging women regardless of genetic background and hair type

Each Hair Therapy Shampoo bottle is made in a facility that complies with GMP standards in an FDA-approved facility.

How Does Hair Therapy Shampoo Work?

To understand how Hair Therapy Shampoo works, it is important to understand what causes poor hair health in men and women. Scholars at the University of California have supposedly documented the science behind the Rapunzel 60-second ritual in a hair regrowth discovery.

Swiss scientists argue that the root of poor hair health is stem cells. Biological evidence reveals that stem cells are responsible for vitality and youth. Additionally, scholars agree that restoring the health of the hair follicle stem cells can revitalize hair health.

Hair Growth Phases

Anagen Phase: Also known as the Growth cycle, it supports youthful hair regrowth. The hair remains youthful, luscious, thick, and healthy in this stage. Some scholars claim that hormonal balance can aid women in maintaining the Anagen phase even in their old age. Hair Therapy Shampoo maker claims that the Anagen stage supports the growth of a healthy and vibrant sheen. Similarly, the growth cycle supports hair density.

Telogen Phase: This is the Decay cycle and the period when hair growth stops. Hard hair roots and a decline in hair growth characterize the Telogen stage. Similarly, most of the hair starts falling at this stage. The hair follicle stem cells can stimulate regrowth with a proper hair routine.

The decay/Telogen stage: makes the roots dry out. Consequently, the hair becomes fragile, thin, and malnourished. Additionally, the decay phase stimulates the receding hairline and may block hair regrowth.

Hair Therapy Shampoo contains three potent ingredients that nourish the hair follicles, increase hair regrowth, support the stem cell population, and revitalize the scalp. The Rapunzel Ritual improves hydration, stimulates blood movement, and stimulates the growth of shiny, strong, and quality hair.

According to the Hair Therapy Shampoo maker, Clinical Effects, the product signals the molecules to send urgent messages to the stem cells to grow more hair. The natural ingredients support the division and multiplication of new hair cells leading to new hair formation.

Hair Therapy Shampoo can help women undergoing hormonal issues, particularly after pregnancy and during menopause, to enjoy quality hair health. Regular usage may stop balding, promote new hair growth, and improve the health of the stem cells.

Hair Therapy Shampoo Ingredients

Hair Therapy Shampoo consists of various ingredients. It is an aromatic liquid that can support hair regrowth in aging women. Clinical Effects claim they obtain all the nutrients from reliable and organic sources. Thus, there is a low unlikelihood of anyone experiencing nasty side effects after using the Rapunzel Ritual liquid. The key ingredients include:

AnaGain

AnaGain is the primary ingredient in Hair Therapy Shampoo. It supposedly eliminates the root of poor hair health by revitalizing hair stem cells.

AnaFibroblast Growth Factor-7 (FGF7) is a molecule that supports the growth of fresh new hair. Swiss experts say most aging women have minimal FGF7 molecules, which explains their poor hair health. AnaGain is clinically proven to stimulate the production of FGF7 molecules in follicles.

Hair Therapy Shampoo maker states that AnaGain gives the hair follicles and stem cells the green light to start the production of new hairs. It can give the users a thick, luscious, and vibrant mane.

Baicapil

Baicapil is a derivative of the popular Chinese skullcap. Hair Therapy Shampoo claims it enhances cellular activity at the root level. Consequently, it rejuvenates and energizes the hair follicles from within, leading to better hair growth. Baicapil can signal the growth of voluminous and youthful hair.

AnaGain and Baicapil can collectively increase hair density, repair damaged stem cells, and improve hair texture. Additionally, the par can enhance scalp hydration, boost blood movement, and stimulate the Anagen phase.

Biotin

Various clinical studies prove that biotin may reduce hair loss by 60%. The ingredient is a vital hair vitamin that can heal soft and fragile hair. Scholars warn that one in three women lack the essential nutrient.

Biotin works by improving the hair roots. It supports the keratin structure in the hair bulb, leading to strong and healthy hair growth.

Tea Tree Oil

Dead skin around the scalp leads to hair dryness and brittle roots. Tea tree oil is clinically proven to hinder the accumulation of dandruff, dead cells, and chemicals around the hair roots and shaft. The nutrient moisturizes the scalp and strengthens the hair shaft. Tea tree oil may also prevent hair breakages.

Coconut Oil

Various coastal communities use coconut oil to maintain hair health. Scientific proof shows that it reduces the number of proteins the hair loses after each ash. Coconut oil also improves the hair's texture, appearance, and color.

Mulberry

Clinical trials indicate that mulberry can significantly prevent hair loss. Hair Therapy Shampoo maker claims it can induce the Anagen cycle and stimulate hair regrowth.

Rosemary Essential Oil

Rosemary oil is crucial in boosting blood flow. Scholars believe it can enhance circulation in the follicles. It may also hinder hair from drying out and causing brittleness.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is proven to stimulate hair growth. It has vitamins and antioxidants protecting hair from free radicals and oxidative damage.

How to Use Hair Therapy Shampoo

Hair Therapy Shampoo is user-friendly and ideal for daily use. The maker recommends using it daily to get quality results.

Run a nice shower or hot bath, preferably when you are not in a hurry. You can opt to use it in the morning or evening.

Add a quarter-size of the Hair Therapy Shampoo to your palm

Massage the liquid into your scalp for about a minute, ensuring it reaches every part of your head

Rinse with clean running water. Hair Therapy Shampoo recommends using warm water.

Hair Therapy Shampoo starts working after the first application. Clinical Effects recommends using it for over three months to get quality results. The shampoo is natural and ideal for users with sensitive scalps.

Side Effects

The makers of Hair Therapy Shampoo claim that the product is safe. There is no known side effect of using shampoo. Still, any user experiencing a reaction should consult their specialist after using it. Clinical Effects recommends using the shampoo with other natural hair products. Hair Therapy Shampoo works for all hair types and won't leave a greasy residue behind.

Results

Hair Therapy Shampoo warns that the results of using the product vary from user to user. However, users can notice a significant improvement in their hair health within weeks. Still, it is best to use Hair Therapy Shampoo for 3-6 months to get maximum benefits.

Benefits of Hair Therapy Shampoo

It can support hair regrowth for men and women

It supports the growth of strong and healthy hair

It can improve the sheen and texture of hair

It may eliminate and prevent dandruff

It can soothe the scalp and prevent irritation

It can stop balding

It may boost blood flow in the scalp

It may enhance the hair density

Hair Therapy Shampoo maker claims it can boost the user's self-confidence. Similarly, it may enhance social interactions and restore self-esteem.

Pricing

Hair Therapy Shampoo is available only on the official website. Clinical Effects advises customers should purchase at least 3-6 bottles to prevent running out of stock. US customers can get their deliveries within five business days. Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of Hair Therapy Shampoo, which is recommended daily for results.

Buy one bottle for $49.00

Buy three bottles for $39.00 Each

Buy six bottles for $29.00 Each

Refund Policy – Clinical Effects offers a 180-day money-back guarantee on all orders. Customers can contact the Clinical Effects customer service team from 7 am to 5 pm MST Sunday to Thursday and from 7 am to 3 pm MST on Friday at the following:

Online Form: https://www.clinicaleffects.com/contact/?ucacid=1831113855.147321

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 833 332-8655

Mailing Address: 967 E Parkcenter Blvd #345 Boise, ID 83706

Final Thoughts

Hair Therapy Shampoo is a daily hair product comprising natural and clinically proven ingredients that enhance hair health. The active components like Baicapil and AnaGain improve the stem cells' health, boost blood flow on the scalp, and stimulate the growth of new hair follicles. The manufacturer recommends using the shampoo daily to improve the hair's density, texture, color, and appearance. Customers can purchase Hair Therapy Shampoo via the official website at discounted rates.

