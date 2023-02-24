Clinical Effects Hair Therapy Shampoo Reviews - Does Rapunzel Ritual Really Work

Hair Therapy Shampoo is a regrowth hair care product by Clinical Effects that can be used daily to promote increased thickness in hair for men and women. The shampoo is formulated based on a discovery from Swiss researchers. The hair growth shampoo is dubbed the “Rapunzel Ritual” remedy and takes a few minutes to penetrate the strands and provide shiny and thick hair growth.

What is Hair Therapy Shampoo?

Everyone wants to look their best, but hormonal changes and age can lead their hair to lose its fullness and vibrance. Consumers try to fix this issue by changing their hair care products, reducing heat treatments, or applying one serum after another, all to get a better head of hair. Millions of people suffer from hair loss and want a solution that will help without breaking the bank. This solution can be found in the Clinical Effects Hair Therapy Shampoo.

Hair Therapy Shampoo helps consumers to get thick and full hair at any age. The formula is primarily marketed to men and women over age 40 because the changes that happen in their hormone production most significantly impact hair at that age. No one wants to have balding spots when they could have gorgeously long hair instead.

This formula's creator focuses on her struggle to maintain the long flowy hair that she used to have, drawing significant attention to herself whenever she didn’t wear a hat. As childhood friends expressed their worry, she sought to find a way to get the hair back that she’d steadily been losing for almost ten years. Like many consumers today, she assumed the issue was rooted in her age and the way that menopause was impacting her, but understanding the cause was the key to overcoming the damage.

What’s the Real Cause of Hair Loss?

The idea touted by the haircare community is that hair loss and thinning are primarily linked to aging in one way or another. They say that hormonal changes throughout menopause, pregnancy, or even genetics are the culprits behind these problems, but the valid reason that the creators of Hair Therapy Shampoo indicate is a problem within the hair follicles. In these hair follicles, consumers seem to struggle to trigger the signal for growth, which means that the hair follicles could become dormant for the rest of their lives.

As consumers are exposed to these nutrients, they learn about stem cells' vital role in growth. Hair follicle stem cells make it possible to keep the hair in its typical growth cycle. The growth cycle of hair has two phases – the anagen phase that leads to growth over the course of 3-5 years and the telogen phase of decaying that lasts for about 5-6 months instead. Hair can get stuck in the telogen phase, making it more fragile and more likely to dry and fall out. Even if it lives on, the hair feels limp and lifeless.

The creators of Hair Therapy Shampoo say that their 60-second routine is enough to repair the damage the follicle has been through. The formula uses ingredients that positively impact hair growth to make users feel more confident and beautiful. When follicles get stuck in the telogen phase, the purpose of this shampoo is to gradually progress back into the anagen phase instead.

Ingredients in Hair Therapy Shampoo

The reason that Hair Therapy Shampoo is so helpful is that it includes ingredients that are directly linked to improved thickness and growth. Numerous studies have proven these ingredients, demonstrating their importance to improved hair health.

This formula includes the following:

AnaGain

Baicapil

Biotin

Tea tree oil

Coconut oil

Mulberry

Rosemary essential oil

Vitamin C

With the Hair Therapy Shampoo formula, consumers will no longer need to invest in expensive remedies and won’t have to buy special pillowcases. They won’t have to try another DIY hair mask on their night off from work or worry about getting hair plugs. Instead, the Hair Therapy Shampoo delivers the nutrients hair follicles need for better growth. This balance is known as the Rapunzel Ritual, and a teacher of biochemists in Switzerland originally developed it. By bringing this formula to the masses, users can restore the health of their hair while making it thicker and stronger and shiner.

Read on below to learn more information about each of these ingredients.

AnaGain

AnaGain is the first significant ingredient in the Clinical Effects Hair Therapy Shampoo, and its vital role is to stimulate the production of an enzyme in the hair root called FGF7. This enzyme – also known as fibroblast growth factor-7 – is directly linked to improving new hair growth. Swiss researchers investigated this enzyme and found that 86% of participants experienced thicker and stronger hair. This result has also been replicated in other studies, supporting hair growth in men and women.

Baicapil

Baicapil, also known as the Chinese skullcap, is primarily used to improve the hair follicles at the root level. It improves hair follicle rejuvenation and makes the hair appear more voluminous. It energizes the hair and helps consumers to nourish their hair density. Regular use reduces the user’s likelihood of shedding.

Biotin

As consumers use biotin, they naturally help AnaGain and Baicapil to restore healthy hair. Biotin is one of the most crucial ingredients in any hair regrowth product because it is already an essential protein of the hair. This essential vitamin reduces hair loss and stabilizes the follicles. It also increases keratin structure and helps consumers to experience stronger and healthier follicles.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is an antioxidant, and its support against bacteria is so powerful that this remedy is sometimes used to eradicate foot fungus and even lice. It can be used to treat problems like acne, athlete’s foot, and more, ensuring that consumers can reduce the risk of inflammation and irritation. It helps the skin heal quickly and has also been used to treat skin abrasions.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain fatty acids and an excellent source of anti-inflammatory support. It has antimicrobial and antifungal remedies, and it is sometimes used to treat different skin conditions. According to the current research on coconut oil, it can be used as a protective ingredient for the hair against damage. On its own, coconut oil can be applied as a hair mask to nourish hair and seal it in.

Mulberry

Mulberry usually is associated with reducing glucose in blood issues, but its included in the Hair Therapy Shampoo for its ability to support restoring hair follicles by inducing the anagen (growth) phase. Still, they offer many nutrients that support the entire body, including a healthy serving of iron, vitamin C, and plant compounds. Mulberries can reduce high cholesterol levels and may reduce the risk of cancer. It is primarily found in Chinese herbal medicine, helping with many different illnesses.

Rosemary Essential Oil

Rosemary essential oil is often associated with improved brain function. It promotes better hair growth and can reduce the risk of pain to the entire body. This remedy is an excellent source of support for healthy blood circulation, which makes it possible to improve how well nutrients are delivered to the follicles. It also helps users to reduce joint inflammation.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is the final ingredient of this blend, helping the user to defend their hair against free radicals. It is a necessary nutrient for the body, helping users to repair their body tissues. While users get many benefits from ingesting it, topically applying it in the Hair Therapy Shampoo can prevent sun damage and reduce the appearance of early aging.

Purchasing a Bottle of Hair Therapy Shampoo

Even with all of the nourishing and helpful shampoos available in stores, consumers who want the results that Hair Therapy Shampoo offers; can purchase theirs on the official website. The website includes three different packages, though consumers will save on their order by ordering more bottles at once.

The packages offered include:

One Bottle for $49.00 + Free Shipping

Three Bottles for $39.00 Each + Free Shipping

Six Bottles for $29.00 Each + Free Shipping

Shipping is free for all orders, ensuring that the only cost users have to consider is that of their chosen package. The formula also is covered with a 180-day money-back guarantee. Unsatisfied customers can reach out to contact Clinical Effects from 7 am to 5 pm MST Sunday to Thursday and from 7 am to 3 pm MST on Friday and make arrangements to return their purchase to the product return address below. You'll receive a refund minus the return shipping costs:

Online Form: https://www.clinicaleffects.com/contact/?ucacid=1831113855.147321

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 833 332-8655

Mailing Address: 967 E Parkcenter Blvd #345 Boise, ID 83706

Frequently Asked Questions About Hair Therapy Shampoo

Q. What is the correct way to use Hair Therapy Shampoo?

A. To get the desired results, consumers should apply shampoo to wet hair, massaging it into the scalp. Users will need to wait about a minute before rinse it out entirely. However, consumers who genuinely want to see a distinct and fast difference should keep the formula in their hair for 3-5 minutes each day.

Q. How long will users have to keep up with using Hair Therapy Shampoo to see results?

A. Since new hair takes time to grow, consumers often must keep up with the regimen for about 4-6 weeks before they see a change. However, each person is different, so some people see results sooner.

Q. What kind of results can Hair Therapy Shampoo lead to?

A. Initially, the user will experience fresh and clean hair, just like they would with any other product. With every use, the hair should feel thicker and stronger, taking advantage of the benefits that AnaGain, Biotin, and Baicapil naturally offer.

Q. How is Hair Therapy Shampoo different from other hair thickening products?

A. Though some products might be geared towards a specific demographic, Hair Therapy Shampoo works for both men and women . It offers natural ingredients rather than chemicals that might build up on the hair. It is free of sulfates and phthalate and can help all hair types.

Q. Is Hair Therapy Shampoo a safe remedy?

A. Yes. This formula is made with ingredients that are proven to be clinically effective, and it is made within an FDA-regulated facility. No side effects have been reported with the use of Hair Therapy Shampoo.

Q. What’s the return policy for Hair Therapy Shampoo?

A. This purchase comes with a money-back guarantee that covers the first 180 days. If the user finds that Hair Therapy Shampoo is not the right match for them, they can get a refund minus return shipping fees within this time.

Summary

Hair Therapy Shampoo provides users with a way of supporting thicker hair growth without taking a supplement or getting a hair transplant. It can be used daily to gradually improve hair thickness, offering ingredients that directly impact enzymes associated with more growth. The Clinical Effects Hair Therapy Shampoo can be purchased with a 180-day money-back guarantee on the official website .

