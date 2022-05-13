Cliffton Valley: One-Stop Destination For Luxurious Yet Affordable Flats In Shimla 

The RERA-approved project, Cliffton Valley is providing affordable luxurious flats in Shimla and they have become the first choice of the elite class. Shimla, the former summer capital of British India is still one of the favorite travel destinations. The vibrant nature, vivid architecture, the unique colonial buildings, the lively mall roads, etc have made the hill station one of the most liked destinations and people from all over the world love to visit it. With summer vacations approaching and tourists flocking to visit Shimla, the accommodation demand is increasing in the City. Catering to that, Clifton Valley has built exceptional homes that are incorporated with a variety of modern amenities and are situated in the midst of scenic nature.

With the vision to provide their customers with every possible amenities, the Cliffton Valley has the best features. They have earthquake-resistant structures to keep you safe from natural calamities and the living spaces are surrounded by a secured gate community so that you get the homely feeling. Apart from these, there is a lift in most of the blocks in addition to having 24/7 security, power backup, and water supply so that you don't face any issues. The 1/2/3 BHK apartments have spacious balconies for you to spend some time in nature and the Italian marble floor adds beauty to the home. The interiors are all done in a modern way including the kitchen, wardrobes, and false ceilings so that the place gets a contemporary touch. All this is done to meet the unique lifestyle and high living standards of their customers.

People from all across India and the world love to travel to Shimla to get a break from the chaotic life and to breathe some fresh air that gives numerous health benefits. Many businessmen, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and investors have bought a home in Cliffton Valley in order to spend some peaceful time and to generate extra income when they are not living there. If you are someone who cannot stay away from their city life but also wants to have some time in nature then buying a home here is the best. You can travel to Shimla whenever you want and live like a homeowner rather than a tourist. Whilst other times you can rent your apartment to travelers and generate a great income.

Talking about the Cliffton Valley, the founder stated, “ Our vision is to provide people with an unforgettable experience. We want that the time our customers spend with us becomes imprinted in their minds even after they get back to their daily life. To make that possible, we have tried and incorporated every possible amenity be it the basic ones or the luxurious ones. We always hope that people, of course, remember the beauty of Shimla but with that, the time they spend with Cliffton Valley reminisces even more.”

With the sole motive of making their customer’s time a pleasant one, the Cliffton Valley has incorporated many leisure facilities like multi-cuisine dining and cafes, yoga rooms and gyms to keep you fit after all the delicious food you eat, clubhouse and play areas for you to pass some time, spas for you to have some me-time. So next time you have the thought of buying a place amidst the scenic mountains of Shimla for spending some time away from the city’s hustle-bustle then Cliffton Valley is the one for you.