Clenbuterol for Weight Loss – (Dosage, Cycle, Results, and Side Effects)

Clenbuterol is a selective beta-2-adrenergic agonist that acts both as a decongestant and a bronchodilator. It is approved for medical use in some countries except the United States. It elicits similar effects on the body as epinephrine and amphetamines.

It works by narrowing and constricting blood vessels, therefore, reducing congestion and relaxing the smooth muscle tissue that makes up the airways allowing for ease of breathing.

Clenbuterol is used as a substitute for people who opt out of anabolic steroids for weight loss. It should be used after all the other weight loss plans have been completed, as it can only be used for a limited time. Clenbuterol's mechanism of action for burning the stubborn fat is through two principles;

It has a thermogenic activity meaning it increases the body’s core temperature resulting in faster metabolism and fat burning.

By opening up the airways, oxygen flow is increased, increasing the body’s energy and making you sweat, hence burning more fat.

Other effects include;

Increased metabolism leading to weight loss

Excitability

Nervousness

Increased resting energy

Greater determination

It is also proven that detectable traces can remain in the body and have an active effect for up to 6 days after consumption. Therefore, apart from weight loss, it is also used to increase athletic performance.

Clenbuterol dosage for weight loss

Being a Beta-2- agonist, clenbuterol is available by prescription only for the treatment of asthma and sometimes Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The medication is in the form of a tablet or inhaler in the recommended dosage of 20-30mcg (0.02-0.03mg) per day.

For weight loss, clenbuterol is available as a tablet, liquid, or injection in the dosage of between 60- 100 mcg (0.06-0.10mg) per day. Clenbuterol should be used in a way that maintains a maximum effect throughout the entire length of your cycle. The dosage should be adjusted, starting at a lower dose at the beginning of the cycle, then gradually increasing it as the body adjusts to the effects of the drug.

Unlike steroids, with clenbuterol, both men and women use similar doses. However, men can use a slightly higher dose. The dosage should also be adjusted according to body size and weight. Care should be taken because Clenbuterol is dosed in micrograms and not milligrams.

Clenbuterol cycle for weight loss

It is recommended that clenbuterol should be used for a total of 16 weeks only within 12 months. Therefore, two 8-week cycles within the year would be the ideal plan to follow. Other options are still open, depending on your intended goals, as long as they’re within the recommended time frame.

When starting a cycle for the first time, it is important to have an open mind because you might reconsider increasing the dose along the way due to the severe effects of the drug on your body. The cycle should be planned carefully regardless of your goals to ensure that;

You have enough time to reach your desired maximum dose You’re compliant with the recommended strategy of increasing your clenbuterol intake

A typical cycle for women will have an initial dose of 20 mcg per day, increasing by 10-20mcg every 2-3 days until you get to a maximum of 80-100mcg daily.

Clenbuterol for women’s weight loss

Due to physiological differences, women tend to accumulate more fat, especially around the thighs, abdomen, and buttocks area. Being a powerful fat burner, Clenbuterol does come in handy to get rid of stubborn fat deposits. Clenbuterol alone cannot help you lose weight; therefore, women must stick to an effective fat loss program. This entails;

Consistent training schedule with high-intensity cardio workout

Eating a suitable diet for fat loss and muscle build-up

In addition to increasing the metabolism, clenbuterol has the following effects;

Reduction in appetite

Increased muscle endurance

Women have lower testosterone levels and hence take a while to bulk up, but with clenbuterol, they can lose weight faster than men. However, there is no difference in the outcome if both genders follow the same diet plan and cycle.

Clenbuterol weight loss results

Most women use clenbuterol alone as a fat loss supplement. The results of your clenbuterol cycle are dependent on various factors, which include;

The body types

The amount of body fat before starting the cycle

Compliance with diet and training

The clenbuterol dosage and any other supplements used in the cycle

The clenbuterol cycle used

After starting a cycle, you should expect to start seeing results by weeks 2-3. Clenbuterol speeds up your metabolism increasing your rate of fat loss. Therefore, you should take advantage of this by sticking to a strict diet plan and exercise plan with the guidance of an expert.

So, what does an ideal result look like after a clenbuterol cycle is completed? You should expect to have a more defined and toned physique. This effect is more significant in women due to the physiological differences referenced earlier. Their fat will be replaced with new muscle, and the existing muscle will be retained. The significant advantage of using clenbuterol is that there is no muscle loss.

Clenbuterol’s effects on people who are overweight are noticeably greater as they would lose more weight in a short period as compared to lean people.

Clenbuterol side effects

Like any other drug, clenbuterol has some adverse effects when overused or misused. The side effects include;

Increased sweating and anxiety

Chest pains

Muscle tremors

Electrolyte imbalance

Heart palpitations and awareness of heartbeat

Rapid breathing

Increased heart rate and irregular heart rhythm

Insomnia

Headache

Nausea, vomiting, and dehydration

Mood changes, agitation, and depression

Clenbuterol is taken up by other tissues in the body apart from the airway muscles. Hence the drug is contraindicated in some conditions, such as heart disease, as it poses a risk of causing death.

Where to buy clenbuterol

Clenbuterol is banned by the FDA for cosmetic use by people. It has anabolic effects, leading to various adverse symptoms like palpitations, excess sweating, and anxiety. However, there is a better alternative clenbuterol for sale by the name clenbutrol which is manufactured to have fewer side effects.

Clenbutrol can be bought without a doctor’s prescription. Clenbuterol reviews by people who have purchased the substitute clenbutrol have shown that it is effective in weight loss and muscle building.

FAQs

How effective is clenbuterol for weight loss?

It is important to note that clenbuterol is not a magic drug, and it cannot work on its own to aid in weight loss, it is only a supplement. It is advisable to have a strict diet plan coupled with an exercise routine. Even if you stick to the recommended cycle, it will be in vain if you continue to eat unhealthily. You’ll simply be replacing the fat.

How to take clenbuterol?

Clenbuterol for weight loss should be taken in cycles not exceeding 16 weeks per 12 months. You can choose the most effective cycle depending on your personal goals and body fat percentage.

A standard cycle should include an initial dose of 20 mcg per day, increasing by 10-20 mcg every 2-3 days until a maximum dose of 80-100 mcg daily is attained. Due to the anabolic effects of the drugs, they may have some adverse effects on your body, and it is vital to give yourself adequate time to allow your body to adjust and achieve your desired maximum dose.

How much clenbuterol to take?

Clenbuterol for weight loss and enhancing performance is available as a tablet, liquid, or injection. During each cycle, you should begin with a dose of 20 mcg per day, increasing the dosage gradually to a dose of not exceeding 100 mcg per day.

Final words

Clenbuterol is used off-label for weight loss as it is not FDA approved for human use. Despite being used to enhance athletic performance, it is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. Any professional athlete who tests positive for it will be disqualified from participating in competitions.

Clenbutrol is a safe alternative for clenbuterol that can be purchased without a prescription. It has fewer side effects and gets the job done just as well. It is recommended to talk to a professional if you’re in doubt and would like to use the drug for weight loss.

