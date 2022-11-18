Clear Probiotics Brain & Mood Review - Is Clear Brain And Mood Supplement Right For You?

The sad truth is it doesn't always take great age for the mind to start losing focus. One way you can find some mental clarity is through dietary supplements. Running works too, but you'll have to cover many miles before hitting that blissful moment.

Numerous manufacturers are selling brain health bundles all over the net, and you must take your time to find a legit one. Indulging in counterfeit supplements without ingredients proven by science can be dangerous.

Before investing your money in supplements that the FDA hasn't approved, you must be careful. The first important step you can take is to do thorough research on any supplement you want to try. This article reviews the Clear Probiotics Brain and Mood Supplements to help you decide whether they are worth it.

What's Clear Probiotics Brain & Mood?

This is a dietary supplement that's manufactured by Clear Probiotics; it Is made to improve your brain health and cognitive function . It contains ingredients that help keep the neural pathways in charge of your memory and gut health, strong and intact and consequently improve brain function.

Moreover, this medication was formulated by scientists who figured out the cause of illnesses such as lack of focus, pimples, brain fog, memory loss, gas, acne, constipation, bloating, and blackheads, among many others.

Furthermore, Clear Probiotics Brain and Mood contains ingredients to help you get a clear brain mood. It targets what scientists call the gut-brain connection and is effective in treating many conditions. This is the connection of neurons between your gut and your brain, which are constantly communicating.

The gut-brain axis is responsible for feelings such as hunger, mood, anxiety, stress, or loss of appetite from bad news. This connection is also why we tend to remember most places we had great food. Research into the gut-brain axis has shown that improving this process can help boost mental clarity, regulate your gut, and improve your mood.

Therefore, Clear Probiotics Brain and Mood contains ingredients that make it capable of promoting brain cell creation. It comes in a veggie capsule for optimal delivery for maximum effect. Moreover, the ingredients formulation in Clear Probiotics Brain and Mood supplements promotes healthy energy levels and lifts brain fog.

Ingredients

The manufacturer selected ingredients that help improve the balance between the gut microbiome and the brain. Hence, Clear Probiotics uses a proprietary blend called ProbioticPLUS, which contains prebiotics and probiotics that enhance your gut health. These ingredients include:

Lactobacillus Brevis (10 billion CFUs)

L. Brevis is a lactic acid bacteria found in some decomposing plants and milk products. This probiotic is found in supplements for its health benefits for adults and kids. Consuming L. Brevis improves your gastrointestinal health, which helps fight infections.

It works by preventing the spread of harmful bacteria in your gut. Though science hasn't found that much conclusive evidence on the benefits of probiotics, customer reviews are a whole different story.

Furthermore, this probiotic is found in pickles, yogurt, sourdough bread, and sauerkraut. Moreover, an adult should take 10 to 20 billion CFU daily; consistency is vital for better and lasting results.

Longum, B. (10 billion CFUs)

Bifidobacterium longum is another probiotic that lives in your gut and produces acetic and lactic acid. Of the 32 subspecies of this bacteria, only two (B. longum infantis and B. longum longum) can fight off disease-causing organisms, break down food, and nutrient absorption.

Though many people use it for constipation, eczema, colic, and athletic performance, among others, there isn't any hard evidence of its benefits. Therefore, more research is required for a better understanding of the benefits of this bacteria.

However, some users report minor side effects such as bloating and gas from taking B. longum. When taken orally, it's safe for use during and two months after pregnancy without any side effects. However, giving it to critically ill children might be counterproductive.

Lion's Mane Mushrooms (500 mg)

The lion's mane mushroom (Hericium Erinaceus) is a medical wonder that has proven to contain bioactive substances needed for better gut, brain, and cardiovascular health. It has been used for centuries in East Asian medicine and thrives on dead hardwood tree trunks.

Lion's mane mushroom is one of the top ingredients used in the formulation of Clear Probiotics Brain and Mood. It provides numerous benefits, such as managing diabetes symptoms, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, fighting cancer, and relieving depression and anxiety. It also protects your digestive tract against ulcers, reduces cardiovascular disease risk, protects you against dementia, and speeds up your nervous system recovery from injuries.

Furthermore, this ingredient can improve the development and functioning of nerves and protect them from damage. Moreover, it also helps to protect your stomach lining, which results in a clear inflammatory response and a healthy gut-brain axis.

Gingko Biloba (100 mg)

Hundreds of years ago, the Chinese used Gingko Biloba leaves to treat respiratory conditions and circulatory and brain problems. This herbal supplement grows globally and has nuts you can use to treat gonorrhea, cough, toothaches, fever, and diarrhea.

It's a common ingredient in memory support and brains dietary health supplements. It comes in capsules, extracts, tablets, or tea. Moreover, Gingko is a favorite among people who are suffering from blood pressure, dementia, Tinnitus (ringing in ears), eye problems (glaucoma)

Furthermore, Gingko Biloba helps treat or manage schizophrenia, cancer, ADHD, and depression, among others. Therefore, it's a vital ingredient that helps promote brain cell creation and mental clarity.

Clear Probiotics Brain and Mind Pros and Cons

Like most dietary supplements with ingredients still undergoing further studies, Clear Probiotics Brain & Mind capsules also have pros and cons. The cons (side effects) vary from one user to the next. Below are some pros and cons that you should expect with this supplement:



Pros

● 365-day money-back guarantee

● Positive customer reviews

● No fats or carbohydrates

● Soy preservative artificial flavor

● Natural color

● Vegan, non-GMO

● Contains Lions mane mushrooms

● Kid’s specific formulas available

● Supplements capsules made of vegetable cellulose

Cons

● Nausea

● Strange taste

● Gastrointestinal side effects

● Immune system complications

● Cramping

● Soft stools

● Systemic infections

How to Purchase Your Clear Probiotics Brain & Mood

Purchasing these over-the-counter dietary supplements is relatively easy; you need to find a legit vendor, and you're good to go. If you plan on becoming a regular user, the best place to shop will be on the official website.

If you subscribe to their website, you save up to 15% on every purchase. Moreover, joining the manufacturer's mailing list will get you 10% off. However, you'll have to purchase products worth over $50 to enjoy free shipping. Look out for codes embedded on their website or additional discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Clear Probiotics legit?

Clear Probiotics is a legit health and wellness manufacturer that produces dietary supplements from medicinal mushrooms for cognitive health improvement. We did a thorough background check to ensure that this brand was legit. We also considered the many positive customer reviews about the supplements' cardiovascular, gut and brain health benefits.

To prove their legitimacy, we can talk of the 365 days money-back guarantee you get when purchasing products from their official site.

What's their shipping and return policy?

Clear Probiotics offers all their customers an incredible 365-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to try their dietary supplement without worrying about losing money. However, you need to contact customer service and inform them of your experiences. You can choose between a refund or a replacement product.

They ship their products locally and internationally; they have a same-day ship-out system that improves the delivery time on products ordered between Monday and Friday noon EST. Shipping costs vary based on the priority of your package. Those that get delivered in one business day charge more than packages that arrive 3 to 5 business days later. Any orders over $50 get shipped out for free.

Is Clear Probiotics Brain & Mood vegan and gluten-free?

Though Clear Probiotics doesn't indicate anywhere that their product is gluten-free, it contains ingredients that don't have gluten. If you have a severe gluten allergy, you should contact the manufacturers and inquire about the gluten before purchasing a brain cell generation dietary supplement.

Clear Probiotics Brain and Mood is vegan and doesn't use gelatin to make its capsules or other animal-derived substances. They use vegetable cellulose for their capsules to provide a natural and vegan option.

Conclusion

A healthy gut-brain axis can be the only thing keeping you from a great and healthy life. Consistently using Clear Probiotics Brain and Mood will help you get and maintain great brain mood and a healthy cardiovascular system. These dietary supplements come in a veggie capsule for optimal delayed delivery in the gut.

However, make sure to loop in your doctor or healthcare provider just to be safe, especially if you're currently on other medication.

When shopping, visit their official website, and you could save up to 40% on your first Clear Brain and Mood purchase. The more bottles of this dietary supplement you purchase, the more money you'll save. For example, when you buy one bottle, you only save about ten bucks, but if you purchase a package of five bottles, you save a whopping hundred dollars.

