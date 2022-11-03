Cleanest Body Reviews: Detox Supplement Ingredients or Risky Side Effects Complaints?

This supplement is manufactured with 100% natural ingredients in FDA-registered facilities that adhere to GMP-certified standards and is completely free of GMOs as well.

The supplement, 'Cleanest Body,' derives its name from its effectiveness in facilitating full-body detoxification and gut cleansing. Its utilization of this method stems from recent scientific discoveries earlier in 2022 that revealed a correlation between some of the unclean bacteria located throughout the United States pipe and water systems and an inability to lose weight.

United States Water and Pipe System

In the past few years, there have been a number of news stories regarding the United States' outdated water and sanitation systems. The one story that garnered the most attention over the past few years was the situation in Flint, Michigan, in 2014, when residents discovered that their faucets were running brown tap water. This occurred when the city decided to switch its water supply to the Flint River rather than continue siphoning it from Detroit's water system.

More recently, in 2022, the mayor warned Jackson, Mississippi, residents, to avoid drinking or even bathing in the water from their faucets lest they risk their health and well-being through exposure to various contaminants. The situation reached the point where residents were given cases of water to ensure that they had clean water to drink and use.

While these two situations represent extreme contamination cases in the United States water sanitation system, the idea that consumers are exposed to various contaminants through tap water throughout the country is not a far-fetched theory. As mentioned by the product manufacturer, the CDC has put up several advisories and warnings on its site regarding the increasing prevalence and danger of exposure to bacteria in our waterways.

According to the CDC's site, "Public water utilities must provide water that meets certain quality and safety standards for drinking purposes. However, tap water is not sterile, meaning it could have germs." If that's not disturbing enough, the CDC's site mentions that some of these germs have the propensity to make us very sick. Specifically, they note that these germs can cause stomach illnesses and illness and infection in the lungs, brain, eyes, or skin if any of these are exposed to contaminated water.

Among the potentially harmful germs that may be living in one's water supply, the CDC isolated five that citizens should be aware of. Those are:

Legionella spp. (lung infection)

Pseudomonas aeruginosa (blood, lung, or skin infection)

Naegleria fowleri (brain-eating amoeba infection)

Acanthamoeba spp. (brain and eye infection)

Additionally, these germs can invade and infect hosts when exposure comes in the form of:

Inhalation as a mist

Contact with an open wound (good look to those following age-old advice to wash their wounds!)

Purposefully put up the nose (CDC uses 'neti pot' as an example here)

Used to rinse or store contact lenses or if it is splashed in one's eye while they're wearing contact lenses

The CDC further identifies groups of people that are particularly susceptible to contracting illnesses from their exposure to bacteria in the water. Those groups are:

People 50 years of age or older

Current or former smokers

Those with chronic lung disease (of any sort)

Anyone with a preexisting health condition that requires them to take medicine to treat; those that take medications that reduce their immune system's ability to fight off diseases and infections

Those with diabetes, kidney or liver failure

Babies less than six months old

Those that wear contact lens

While there are several tips given by the CDC for how one can potentially 'germ-proof' their faucets and waterways, none of the methods are guaranteed to work. Some recommendations are as mundane as asking folks to flush their faucets and showerheads if they haven't been used recently. Almost all other proposals require relying on another agency or entity to address the issue or to take the initiative to see if there is one.

How Bacteria in the Water Leads to Obesity and Other Weight-Related Issues

The manufacturers of the Cleanest Body supplement wisely identified the harmful bacteria living in the United States waterways that may serve as a potent contributor to the prevalence of obesity in the nation. These bacteria are referred to scientifically as 'microbiomes.' Microbiomes are formally defined as a community of microorganisms in a given environment.

A recent study published by the National Institute of Health in 2020 discovered that "Gut microbiome has an impact on nutrient metabolism and energy expenditure." The study further noted, "Moreover, different modalities of obesity treatment have been shown to change the diversity and composition of the gut microbiome." In other words, the study found that losing weight or reversing the condition of obesity in individuals changed the nature and composition of microbiomes in that individual's gut. This observation led researchers to hypothesize that these gut microbiomes directly impacted individuals' weight, concluding in the affirmative.

In 2021, this sentiment was echoed by doctors at Harvard University. In a post on the university's site, affiliated doctors affirmed that the bacteria in one's gut directly impact how easy it is for that individual to lose weight. Harvard went far enough to suggest that a more significant amount of certain types of bacteria would make it harder for individuals to lose weight.

Thus, it goes without saying how critical a supplement like 'Cleanest Body' is for those struggling to lose weight or effectively counter their obesity.

How the Cleanest Body Supplement's Detoxification Process Helps

The natural detoxification process is one that's typically governed by our livers. However, whether due to age, environmental factors, or lifestyle choices, our livers gradually become less effective at this task over time. Additionally, other factors, such as the presence of oxidative stress within the liver, can also mitigate its effectiveness.

But when the liver is performing its job effectively, it is supposed to eliminate many of the bacteria and toxins that linger in the gut and bloodstream.

Those with livers that are not functioning optimally may be host to an array of bacteria that naturally inhibit the weight loss process. The obvious fix here is the Cleanest Body supplement for those in this situation. Through its organic blend of natural ingredients, Cleanest Body 'jump starts' the detoxification process in the body, resulting in a natural 'flush' of malignant bacteria and other harmful substances that may have resided in the body indefinitely otherwise.

This process results in the following:

Weight loss - the main goal

Better functioning liver

Better gut health

Improved digestive system

Improved metabolism (the liver is also responsible for governing many of the body's metabolic processes as well)

The key to why the Cleanest Body supplement is so effective as a weight loss aid is its specially formulated blend of natural ingredients selected for inclusion due to their detoxification properties. This allows the supplement to target and 'flush' out the harmful bacteria residing in the body.

As the manufacturer state on the product's home site, "These micro-organisms can cause gut distress, and trigger an imbalance of flora in the gut, causing cravings for sugar and carbs all the time." And one does not need to be a nutritionist to understand that these cravings frequently cause us to succumb to the temptation to eat foods and snacks which are unhealthy and counterintuitive to any meaningful weight loss goals.

Examining the Ingredients in the Cleanest Body Supplement

In total, 100mg in each dropper contains eleven super high-quality, potent natural ingredients in the Cleanest Body supplement. Cleanest Body also is effective as a weight-loss aid and digestive system kickstarter.

Those ingredients are:

Fennel Seed

Marshmallow Root

Black Walnut Hull

Pumpkin Seed

Slippery Elm Bark

Wormwood Herb

Clove Bud

Garlic Bulb

Oregano Leaf Oil

Peppermint Leaf Oil

Papaya Seed Extract

We're going to take a look at each of these ingredients individually to get a better idea of how each contributes to the overall effectiveness of the Cleanest Body supplement as a weight-loss and detoxification aid.

Fennel Seed

Known by the scientific name, 'Foeniculum Vulgare,' fennel seeds contain an assortment of vitamins and nutrients with numerous known health benefits. Some of the nutrients in fennel seeds are Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and a plethora of antioxidants.

Antioxidants, in particular, play a critical role in facilitating better digestive health, aiding the detoxification process, and assisting with weight loss. Antioxidants aid with digestive health by mitigating and eliminating the incidence of 'oxidative stress in the body - specifically in the liver.

The liver (and other vital body systems and organs) can enter into a state of oxidative stress when an imbalance of 'free radicals present.' Free radicals are essentially free-roaming, unpaired electrons.

As such, they are highly attracted to virtually any substance in the body that can satisfy the element's outer-ring electron requirement. When free radicals are allowed to fester and increase in number, they significantly deteriorate the functionality of the body's affected systems and organs.

Antioxidants help address this by bonding with free radicals, which eliminates them.

Fennel seed confers several weight loss benefits as well, making it an intelligent ingredient choice by the manufacturers of the Cleanest Body supplement.

Marshmallow Root

Known by the scientific name, 'Althaea Officinalis', Marshmallow Root is a herb used as a medicinal remedy for several centuries by various cultures.

According to 'Healthline,' "Marshmallow root may help soothe irritation and inflammation in the digestive tract." The site also notes, "An in vitro study from 2010 found that aqueous extracts and polysaccharides from marshmallow root can be used to treat irritated mucous membranes."

Marshmallow root is widely known for its digestion-related benefits, so most of its traditional medicinal applications relate in one way or another to gut health.

Typically, marshmallow root has been used as a medicinal treatment for:

Constipation

Heartburn

Diarrhea

Colic

Stomach Ulcers

Like fennel seed, this herb is chock full of antioxidants, which play a critical role in facilitating one's overall health and well-being for reasons we explained prior.

Black Walnut Hul

Black walnut is another natural ingredient in the Cleanest Body product that significantly contributes to the supplement's overall effectiveness.

The Black Walnut Hull is jam-packed with nutrients as well. Some of the nutrients provided by the Black Walnut Hull include:

Fiber

Magnesium

Phosphorus

Potassium

Iron

Zinc

Copper

Manganese

Selenium

Typically, black walnut has been used to reduce the risk of heart disease. It has been used for centuries by practitioners of traditional medicine. Specifically, the black walnut derives its usefulness from its rich supply of 'tannins.'

Tannins are a type of chemical that can be found in some plants and certain foods. This chemical has a wealth of antioxidant properties, meaning that the Black Walnut confers many of the benefits above of fennel seed and marshmallow root.

In recent times, much attention has been paid to the black walnut due to its effectiveness as a treatment for several gut-related ailments, such as colic, heartburn, and flatulence. As a significant facilitator of overall digestive health, its inclusion as an ingredient in the Cleanest Body supplement is a logical addition.

Pumpkin Seed

With Halloween right around the corner, pumpkin seeds may be in ample supply around you. But don't let that fool you into believing its prevalence belies the wealth of health benefits they provide.

Traditionally, pumpkin seeds have been used as a medicinal remedy for a number of centuries. This shouldn't be surprising, though, since they're a great source of beneficial nutrients.

Some of the nutrients included within pumpkin seed include:

Fiber

Protein

Vitamin K

Phosphorus

Manganese

Magnesium

Potassium

Dietary Fiber

Vitamin C

Iron

Vitamin B6

Calcium

Cobalamin

Vitamin A

Vitamin D

One of the reasons why pumpkin seeds confer so many health benefits is the wealth of antioxidants they contain. This, in addition to the dietary fiber provided by these seeds, makes them a potent ingredient in the Cleanest Body supplement.

The dietary fiber contained within these seeds is what imbues them with several anti-inflammatory properties. These properties make pumpkin seeds an effective means of aiding the functionality of the liver, bladder, bowel, and joints.

With all of these health benefits in mind (specifically as it relates to gut health), the manufacturer's decision to include it as one of the core natural ingredients in the Cleanest Body supplement was likely a 'no-brainer.'

Slippery Elm Bark

Slippery elm bark is a natural remedy that benefits blood pressure and blood sugar. It is high in calcium, which made it a natural remedy for Native American tribes centuries ago.

Slippery elm bark can also treat sore throats and mouth ulcers, curiously enough. Additionally, it's been found to serve as an effective treatment for:

Acid Reflux

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Constipation

Diarrhea

Cystitis

Upper respiratory tract infections

Syphilis

Herpes

Gout

Psoriasis

Breast/lung cancer

Wormwood Herb

Wormwood, whose scientific name is 'Artemisia Absinthium,' is an herbal ingredient in the Cleanest Body supplement that has been used medicinally for centuries.

This herb is used to treat problems related to digestion, pain, and inflammation. Its benefits have been championed as a potential treatment for Crohn's disease, and most notable are its therapeutic benefits. The use of wormwood has been proven effective in dealing with parasites.

Researchers studying the potential additional medicinal benefits of this herb recently discovered that it could effectively treat those suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Clove Bud

Clove bud, otherwise known by its scientific name, 'Syzgium aromaticum,' provides a number of health benefits, such as:

Eliminating bacteria as an antimicrobial treatment

Pain relief for various day-to-day ailments

Digestive issues

Respiratory problems

Cloves have a lot of benefits for people with diabetes. Recent research shows that this herb increases insulin production and supports the function of the cells that make it. One reason cloves are so good for diabetes is that they're very high in fiber. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is the leading cause of death for people over 50 years old, and a high-fiber diet is part of the first step in a suitable treatment plan.

Cloves are also rich in vitamin B6, and they contain potassium. Cloves are known to help lower blood sugar and reduce stomach gas.

Garlic Bulb

Garlic, from the genus Allium, is believed to have been cultivated throughout the world for medicinal purposes.

Indeed, a Chinese pharmacopeia in 1596 noted the medicinal uses of garlic, including for a wide variety of ailments, due to its analgesic, anti-inflammation, anti-thrombosis, anti-malaria, anti-diarrhea, and wound healing properties.

There have been various studies investigating the effects of consuming garlic. A study in 1986 compared the cardiovascular results of a garlic supplement with a placebo for 90 days in 27 subjects. The garlic group experienced statistically significant decreases in systolic and diastolic blood pressure and significantly lower levels of blood triglycerides. The study also reported that the subjects in the garlic group experienced substantially fewer cold and flu symptoms than those who took the placebo.

The researchers concluded that these results suggest that daily garlic supplements may be a beneficial anti-hypertensive treatment.

A second study was conducted in 1990 on 40 hypertensive subjects. The results indicated that those who consumed a daily garlic supplement experienced significant decreases in their systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels. Those who consumed garlic also experienced statistically significant reductions in total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels.

These properties of garlic also imbue it with substantial weight loss benefits.

Oregano Leaf Oil

Oregano Leaf Oil provides countless health benefits, such as:

Fighting bacteria

Treating small intestine bacterial overgrowth

Treating fungal-related infections

Inflammation reduction

Pain relief

Accelerating the body's ability to heal wounds

Supplying antioxidants

Oregano is also a potent vitamin K. Numerous studies over the years have concluded that vitamin K can play a pivotal role in blood sugar regulation.

It has also shown great promise in combating infections caused by various viruses, bacteria, parasites, and yeast. It is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

Peppermint Leaf Oil

Peppermint leaf oil has been traditionally used to address health ailments such as headaches, muscle aches, joint pain, and itching.

Because of its antiseptic properties, the plant is also effective against the parasitic giardia species found in drinking water and contaminated food and are linked to the production of gastrointestinal symptoms, diarrhea, and other parasites.

It also helps lower blood pressure. Peppermint oil also possesses antimicrobial properties, and the active ingredient, menthol, is an effective anti-inflammatory agent.

Peppermint Leaf Oil has also been used for centuries in traditional medicine as a treatment for the following ailments:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Nausea

Digestive Issues

Common Cold

Abdominal Pain

Constipation

Functional dyspepsia

Thus, its inclusion as one of the 11 primary natural ingredients in the Cleanest Body supplement enhances and optimizes the supplement's weight loss and detoxification properties.

Papaya Seed Extract

Papaya seeds are pivotal in fighting infections, protecting kidney function, and improving overall digestive health.

Papaya seeds are one of the few natural sources of enzymes that can help you digest food better, allowing you to absorb vitamins and nutrients more efficiently. They’re rich in vitamins A and C, healthy minerals, protein, and fiber. Most importantly, they have the potential to fight free radicals and slow down the aging process. The most common ingredient found in papaya seeds is the antioxidant lycopene.

Lycopene is an essential part of papaya and is responsible for its high concentration. The seeds also contain another type of phytochemical, beta-carotene, which increases the levels of lycopene even further. Lycopene and beta-carotene are potent antioxidants. They help boost the immune system by protecting cells from free radical damage, an inevitable part of aging.

Beta-carotene can convert directly into Vitamin A, which plays a massive role in the maintenance of the skin, the prevention of macular degeneration, and a robust immune system.

Papaya seeds also contain potassium, zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, and iron. All these nutrients are essential to the human body and provide it with its basic needs for energy and health.

Real Life Testimonials

Fortunately, since there are so many customers that have tried the Cleanest Body supplement and reported a favorable outcome, there are a wealth of reviews and testimonials online from verified customers that support the idea that this product is highly effective at facilitating weight loss through cleansing the gut and detoxifying the entire body.

Discounted Product Offer and Money-Back Guarantee

Currently, the Cleanest Body manufacturer is running an insane deal on their website where you can either:

Purchase one bottle for $69 ($30 discount)

Purchase six bottles for only $294 or $49/bottle (this amounts to a $300 discount!)

Purchase 3 bottles for $177 or $59/bottle (this amounts to a $120 discount!)

If you opt to take the deal on a three or six-bottle purchase (options 2 and 3), then the manufacturer will also throw in 2 free ebooks at no extra cost.

Of course, suppose you're still skeptical or hesitant to jump in and order this product while supplies still last (and they are going quickly). In that case, you should be able to lay your mind at ease knowing that the manufacturer has provided a 100% money-back guarantee for 60-days following your product purchase.

According to the product's site, "If you are not impressed by the transformation...then at any time in the next 60 days, write to us, and we'll refund every single cent."

Considering the scientifically-backed weight loss formula of the Cleanest Body supplement, verified testimonials, exclusive (limited-time) discounted offers, and 60-day money-back guarantee provided by the manufacturer, it is hard to argue against giving the Cleanest Body supplement a shot if you're on the fence.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you purchase the recommended product at no additional cost. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.