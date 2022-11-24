CJC 1295 Ipamorelin Guide: Dosage, Results And Possible Side Effects

Ipamorelin has notable bodybuilding benefits. In this complete guide, I’m going to explain everything you need to know to get them. We will talk about Ipamorelin results, dosing, cycle length, and whether the benefits outweigh potential side effects.

I’ll talk about Ipamorelin before and after, including a warning for you on being realistic about them.

I will then also compare Ipamorelin with CJC1295 and Sermorelin, as you can make a decision on which one could work best for you.

Also, I’ll tell you exactly where you can find high purity Ipamorelin for sale, because it’s not easy right now.

What Is Ipamorelin & What Was It Actually Created For?

Ipamorelin is a peptide. This is a molecule in the human body that is either constructed artificially or separated, in order to create it to use for positive effect or benefit.

A peptide is a short-chain amino acid, with a chain length between two and 50 chains in length. They are joined by peptide bonds.

A peptide is the building block of a protein. Longer than 50 chains, you’ve got a protein (mostly).

Peptides used for bodybuilding benefits can help in various ways, depending on the ones you use. They can build faster muscle mass, increase your endurance and strength, improve recovery times, enhance repair, reduce inflammation, and do lots of different stuff.

Ipamorelin peptide is actually a synthetic peptide. It’s a polymer of a larger peptide (short-chain amino acid), that’s been chemically synthesized.

Specifically, Ipamorelin is an artificial GHRP, a man-made growth hormone-releasing peptide that can aid with several key things us bodybuilders want.

Ipamorelin Benefits For Bodybuilders Explained

Before I go into detail, let’s give you a quick summary of the Ipamorelin benefits that can be achieved:

Decreases body fat faster than natural

Can stimulate higher levels of bone density growth

Promotes faster healing

Increases rate and density of lean muscle mass development

Reduces inflammation

Has anti-ageing properties

Mostly, you will use this to improve your ability to train harder, recover faster, and get some potentially significant muscle growth benefits as well.

Because it’s a growth hormone secretagogue, it mimics the action of a hormone called Ghrelin. Higher levels of this hormone stimulate the production of more IGF-1 (insulin growth factor 1). This is one of the three crucial building blocks for larger and stronger muscle tissue growth (the second is testosterone, and the third is hGH).

Excitingly, especially as SARMs supplies are drying up right now, that’s exactly how the bulking chemical MK-677 works, also being a GHS that mimics Ghrelin.

In addition to that, it’s been shown in studies to regulate the production of growth hormone inhibiting hormone (GHIH), specifically Somatostatin. Obviously, by lowering levels of this, it allows higher levels of human growth hormone to be produced, which then spikes levels of IGF-1 even further.

Ipamorelin Results: What Can You Expect?

In terms of Ipamorelin results you can achieve, I’m going to talk about the theory, the anecdotal evidence online, and my own experiences here.

Just be wary of Ipamorelin before and after claims though. This takes hard work and time to see results. This is not an anabolic steroid. Anyone claiming incredible before and after results in a short space of time (anything less than six months) is lying to you.

I’ve used this over the past couple of years alongside using SARMs. However, I tried to use them separately, so I mostly use this off-cycle.

But you could also stack it with SARMs, but when other chemicals already do exactly the same, it seems overkill.

At average dosage ranges, with working hard, and a cycle length of about 12 weeks, you can get the following results from using Ipamorelin:

A notable increase in lean muscle mass gains compared to natural

Improved endurance levels

Faster recovery post-workout

More energy pre-workout

Faster recovery

Increased strength

Lower levels of inflammation

All that together, and you are going to get fast and stronger, work out harder, and get better results. You will also recover faster and more completely as well.

It does this because it stimulates higher levels of hGH, which is responsible in the body for several things including growth, cell regeneration, and cell recovery.

Human growth hormone is also the precursor to insulin growth factor 1. Higher levels of HGH mean higher levels of both.

It’s IGF – 1 which is most crucial to muscle building alongside testosterone. It produces strong anabolic effects and helps to elevate levels of testosterone as well. You will get faster cell production and division, meaning faster bulking up.

Ipamorelin Dosage & Cycle Length

To get all this meaty goodness going for you, let’s talk about Ipamorelin dosage & cycle length for the best benefits and results.

Because it’s never been used officially for anything, then dosing discussion for humans is tough. It’s never been through human trials and is actually only been through very limited animal trials for any purpose.

But we are talking about micrograms (MCG) here, not milligrams. You must remember that because it’s a significant difference.

100 mcg seems to be a low-end dose, and 500 mcg is an average dose. The low average is around 250-300 mcg, and that’s where I would suggest you start.

Also, it has a short half life, so you will need to dose it at least twice per day.

Personally, I would go for 150 mcg first thing in the morning, and a second identical dose late in the afternoon.

See how you go over an eight-week cycle. By that point, you should be able to see if things are different compared to nature, and you will feel any positive differences (or negative ones) by that point.

Some people do run this for 12 weeks or longer, but that’s going to be very individual. Some people will react better, tolerate more, and you’ve got to get that balance between dose and cycle length.

Because it’s messing around with IGF, HGH, and your testosterone levels you are going to need to take a break from this.

I would suggest a break equal to the length of the cycle. That will give you plenty of time to see if there are any side effects in the mid-term, for example, a drop in natural testosterone production (although that’s not common).

In terms of taking Ipamorelin peptide, there are two methods. Firstly, you can get a nasal spray, but that’s not very common and is expensive.

Actually, the best way to take this is to buy it as a suspended injectable liquid. Cheap and effective, it’s the fastest way to get this working in the body, especially topically.

Don’t worry, just be clean, and inject it subcutaneously (at an angle under the skin), rather than trying to inject it into a vein.

Ipamorelin Vs CJC1295

CJC1295 is another short-chain amino acid peptide that is artificially created, and that also elevates levels of growth hormone. In fact, in terms of all its positive benefits, it’s actually very similar, you could tick every box for both.

That means, in practical terms, for bodybuilding benefits, there’s not much to choose between them.

However, some very limited anecdotal evidence suggests that Ipamorelin is better tolerated for general side effects, and has slightly better results. You can only find that out by trying them both though.

Sermorelin Vs Ipamorelin

When it comes to comparing Sermorelin Vs Ipamorelin, in terms of the effects, they are identical, it is another GHRH.

However, it has an incredibly short half life at 12 minutes. Yes, you read that right, 12 minutes. That means it’s going to give you a significant spike in HGH, but it’s not going to last for long.

It’s the road you want to go down, then it’s something you would take about 10 minutes after your workout, to get immediate muscle-building benefits. But you would then need to dose it several times per day to get the results post workout you want.

Ipamorelin Side Effects & Warnings

Ipamorelin side effects are not serious, with the usual ones (still quite rare) being:

Nausea

Skin itching and redness

Dry mouth and increased thirst

Some water retention

Water weight gain

Feet tingling at high doses

Potential for insulin resistance

More seriously, some animal studies have suggested that GHRH peptides could awaken potentially cancerous cells (precancerous).

However, that’s never been proven, it’s been observed in animals, but statistically, it’s been impossible to prove if the rate is higher than would occur naturally.

So it’s a theory, based on poor observation and data, and although you may read about it, in the quantities you are taking it for the duration you are, it’s unlikely to be any more likely to harm you and breathing the polluted air in a city, drinking alcohol, or many of the other things we do each day without thinking.

Where To Buy Good Quality Ipamorelin Peptide

It’s been tough to get high-purity Ipamorelin peptide for some time due to the drying up of supplies in China. However, right now, there is still one fantastic source I can recommend.

Behemoth Labz selling a 5 mg vial of Ipamorelin right now for just $98.48, but with this coupon code: BhGyula you get 20% OFF! That’s an incredibly good deal.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.