Songs by Amit Sharma Aka Talwar Bhai, a well-known rapper and songwriter, have made their way into international playlists. During the festival of Diwali, he released his new song Apsara. Furthermore, his two tracks have already amassed over 100,000 views on YouTube. With his new song, Talwar Bhai aka Amit Sharma has become an internet superstar. HVR is the Apsara song's singer, and Talwar Bhai is the rapping component. Harsh-Aviral composed the music for the film. Talwar Bhai also contributed lyrics, and Aviral Singh provided background vocals.

With his rap songs, Talwar Bhai has become an internet celebrity. He is not just a rapper, but he also writes lyrics for his songs and composes them. His Spotify and Apple Music accounts have recently been validated. You can listen to his music and enjoy the beats there.

Talwar Bhai, who was born in the pink city of Jaipur on December 6, 2000, has been rapping since he was in primary school. This Jaipur-based rapper made his debut in the year 2015. He released his first rap, Phela rap, on July 30, 2015. ( Kabir singh ). He contributed as a lyricist by writing the first half of his debut song himself, with the second half written by a hired lyricist. Talwar recently completed his bachelor's degree in the year 2021, according to his educational credentials.

According to reports, Talwar Bhai will release a slew of fresh surprises and songs this year. So far, 7 of his songs have been made available for streaming on YouTube and other platforms. Thari cat chaal, Kohinoor, Ek number, Yaad hai, and a host of other songs were enthusiastically accepted by the audience. So he can remark, choti moti chiz nahi hai "Tera Yaar Talwar."

Talwar owes his achievement to his mother since it would not have been possible without her help and sacrifices. His mother is also responsible for the cost and expenses of his first song. Talwar also mentions his grandfather, as it was he who gave him an iPod, and it was because of him that Talwar began to listen to music and the bug of music was created inside him. With his accomplishment, he wants to make his mother, family and city proud.