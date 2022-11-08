Chilliz& OSMOS Stay Looking Bullish AlongsideThese 3 Other Cryptos On Pre-Sale

In 2018, cryptocurrency pre-sales blew up as an attractive opportunity for investors to get in on promising projects before they go live.

This post will go through the finest cryptocurrencies to invest in for 2022, including Chilliz, OSMOS, D2T , IMPT , and RIA . We will examine the variables for crypto pre-sales with high potential returns.

Looking Into The Top Bullish Cryptocurrency Presales

Let's go further into these cryptocurrency pre-sale projects by analyzing their offerings, teams, and expected returns.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

D2T has been receiving a lot of attention as one of the most exciting new cryptocurrencies out there because of its successful pre-sale.

Now that more than $4 million USDT has been raised, the digital asset is entering the second phase of its pre-sale. Strong investor interest is shown in D2T's pre-sale, which ranks among the best in the cryptocurrency industry.

Dash 2 Trade, a service for cryptocurrency traders that provides data and insights, is funded by digital currency. By using Dash 2 Trade, traders may have a more streamlined experience navigating the choppy waters of the cryptocurrency market.

Goal-wise, this site aspires to take the place of the 'Bloomberg terminal for crypto.' Dash 2 Trade provides various trading resources, including an API for placing trades, updates on newly listed coins, a strategy builder, and more. Learn 2 Trade. Its creators now offer cryptocurrency training to over 70,000 customers.

Users of the Dash 2 Trade platform may make payments for the platform's services using D2T. The platform provides two service levels: Starter (which costs 400 D2T) and Premium (which costs 1,000 D2T).

The digital asset has been marked down to $0.05, making it accessible to a broader audience of potential buyers.

IMPT

IMPT's goal is to use blockchain technology in the battle against climate change. The IMPT token, which is used on this platform, has the potential to be the finest investment option for those who want to support ESG (environmental, social, and governmental) projects.

Carbon credits may be bought and sold on the Impact Project's marketplace. As a bonus, the protocol makes it possible for investors to finance green initiatives all around the globe.

Since its release a few months ago, the platform has secured agreements with over 25,000 affiliates. Famous brands like Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft are among them. They have all agreed to devote a certain percentage of their earnings to the Impact Project's climate change projects.

The company's IMPT token, used on the site, has had one of the year's most successful pre-sales. As of now, over $12 million has been invested in the platform. With a 27.7 percent increase in price, IMPT is now in its second round of pre-sale trading at $0.023. With a third and final pre-sale round, the token's value would increase to $0.028.

Calvaria (RIA)

After a successful pre-sale, RIA has the potential to become the most prominent token for blockchain-based gaming. Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a novel blockchain game that mixes strategy elements with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Calvaria is a competitive trading card game where users acquire NFT trade cards to aid them in strategy development and gameplay. RIA is the in-app currency used to buy, sell, and trade NFTs. Investors may stake their digital asset holdings to generate passive income. In terms of platform administration, it provides integration with the Calvaria DAO.

Two phases of the RIA pre-sale have now concluded, beginning a little over two weeks ago. After raising over $1 million USDT, the cryptocurrency is getting close to the 1,350,000 USDT level needed to enter stage three. It is anticipated that the pre-sale will have ten distinct phases, with early investors earning returns of over 400% by the time it is complete.

Chiliz (CHZ)

This Ethereum-based token is connected to Socios, a Web3 platform that facilitates token fan use by sports and entertainment businesses.

Despite the market's downward trajectory, CHZ is a digital asset that might get investment this month. Starting this month, the FIFA World Cup will be the center of attention for fan tokens and team cryptocurrencies. Socios has the most selection of fan tokens, and CHZ will undoubtedly see an increase in use once the competition starts.

The Chiliz 2.0 update is currently under development to improve developer experiences and optimize transaction closure on the Socios platform. In addition, a rise in CHZ pricing is likely a result of heightened consumer interest.

Osmosis (OSMO)

Osmosis is a newly published asset management mechanism (AMM) for interchain assets that aims to facilitate the establishment and upkeep of a noncustodial, self-balancing interchain Token index.

By eliminating the need for human interaction, the automated market maker (AMM) facilitates the seamless trading of digital assets. The asset's goal is to boost AMM use in the Cosmos ecosystem, and you may reach this goal by extending the functionality of Token swaps beyond their traditional use cases.

With Osmosis, you may integrate the Cosmos ecosystem with the platform because of the native IBCs developed for it. IBC, or "inter-blockchain communication," is a system that facilitates two or more blockchains exchanging data with one another.

As the platform's native Token, OSMO is used everywhere. The total amount of Tokens that you will ever create is one billion. However, only around 325 million are now in circulation. Reportedly, Osmosis has released $CDT. Osmosis's native stable token may be created using either LP Tokens, Cosmos Ecosystem Tokens, or a combination of the two.

Conclusion

Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria had the most percentage increases among bullish cryptocurrencies. These three new coins have done what just a handful of other releases have been able to accomplish this year: they have set new benchmarks and established themselves as among the best debuts of all time.