Child Artist Shivika Rishi Is The Next Big Thing In The South Film Industry. Here’s Why

The craft of acting is not defined by language or demography, but by the potential of an artist. In simple words, talent has always overshadowed the other aspects of an artist’s life. Leaving the audience impressed, child artist Shivika Rishi is gaining the right momentum among the fans in the southern belt. The lively and jovial girl on multiple occasions has stolen everyone’s hearts with her cute expressions and effortless acting.

Shivika rose to fame after appearing in the well-known soap opera ‘Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki’. The credit behind her commendable success is not just her talent, but also the strong support of her mother, Shilpa Sodiyan. Shivika’s mother has always been fond of her daughter’s love for acting. Starting at an early age, the child actress has been a cynosure to many eyes. The little girl in the past has collaborated with several South brands like Elite Cakes, Kalyan Jewellers and Lal Chand Jewellers.

One of Shivika’s most memorable brand shoots was for Kalyan Jewellers where she worked with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and other actresses from the South like Reba John, Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal and Manju Warrier. Interestingly, she hails from Mumbai with her roots in Delhi, and currently, she is captivating everyone’s attention in the South. Besides this, the little girl has earlier worked in superstar Salman Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Bharat’ which has opened doors for her in mainstream cinema.

Lately, Shivika has been hitting the headlines for her next Bollywood flick ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Shivika will be seen portraying the younger version of Kiara in the film. On the other hand, her presence on the webspace is growing drastically, thanks to her trending and engaging content on Instagram. The artist’s mother has been a pioneer in creating and curating the best content for her on the gram.

When asked about Shivika’s aspirations, her mother said, “I am allowing my daughter to pursue her dreams. It is overwhelming to see my little wonder of joy working with top-notch celebrities from the industry. More than Bollywood, Shivika is garnering popularity in the South film industry.” As a parent, Shilpa wants her daughter to explore different cultures and traditions through the art and craft of cinema. It would be interesting to see what the child actress has in store to surprise her fans in the years to come.