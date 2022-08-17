Chihuahua Coin Prediction: Will it Beat DOGE? Tama Steals The Show With Potential Gains

Cryptocurrency is becoming a hot commodity for investors around the world. Those looking for alternative investments are increasingly looking at the digital currency -- and not just the most well-known ones such as Bitcoin.

There are many different digital coins on the market today, and one is Chihuahua Coin. Much like Dogecoin, Chihuahua Coin (HUA) is a meme coin that was inspired by dog meme tokens. The goal of the coin was to grow at a much faster price. There aren't any developer or founder tokens with Chihuahua Coin, making it available to anyone who's in the market for it.

It's available for purchase on the largest decentralized exchange in the world, Uniswap. But, where is the value of Chihuahua Coin going?

Below is a full Chihuahua Coin prediction, and how an even newer meme coin, known as TamaDoge, has the ability to be an even better investment.

Chihuahua Coin Prediction

The Chihuahua Coin is available on the Ethereum blockchain only at the moment, but they are hoping that this won't serve as a deterrent for people who want to buy it. There are plans for expansion into other systems, such as the Polkadot, Polygon and even Binance Smart Chain blockchain for the future.

If they are able to expand over into those blockchains, it will serve as a nice boost to the value of Chihuahua Coin. Below is a Chihuahua Coin prediction on where the value could go in the next few years.

Year Price 2022 $0.00000000123 2025 $0.00000000172 2030 $0.00000000442

Between 2022 and 2025, HUA is expected to increase approximately 38%. Between 2025 and 2030, it's expected to increase another 157%. That's certainly not a terrible investment at all in the greater market, but compared to some other predictions in the crypto market, it would be considered underperforming.

What's more, in order to achieve even that return of 157%, investors would have to hold onto the asset for eight years, which is an eternity in the digital coin market. At the same time, there is a big chance for volatility with Chihuahua Coin, since it's only on one blockchain right now, and may not grow at all.

These facts have some investors looking at other potential investments. One that many are taking a look at is a new meme coin that's in presale mode right now. It has the potential to provide a return on investment of 10 times or more once it officially launches, since it's taking a new approach to the meme coin market.

It's called TamaDoge, and it's an exciting new opportunity for meme coin investors.

How to Find TAMA

TamaDoge has an in-depth plan for presale and launch. Right now, TAMA is in the presale launch stage for the TamaDoge token. The website has been launched, and a full security audit has been completed.

During this presale period, they are holding a TamaDoge $100K Giveaway. To enter, you need to join and purchase TAMA, and then share it with your friends for a chance to win.

The prize amount is the equivalent of $100,000 worth of TamaDoge. You must own the equivalent of at least $100 worth of TamaDoge on the day of the drawing to be eligible.

By the first quarter of 2023, the TamaDoge NFT Petstore is set to open. It will be initially listed on CEX by then, and the TamaDoge battling leaderboard will begin as well.

Metaverse partnerships are set to begin in the second quarter of 2023, with additional CEX listings and P2E giveaways planned as well. TAMA also has plans to be listed on all the main exchanges by this time.

The full TamaDoge launch, including a collection of P2E arcade games, is planned for the third quarter of 2023. This will be accompanied by physical TamaDoge rewards as well as token prizes.

Finally, by the fourth quarter of 2023, the TamaDoge AP app is set to launch, which will allow you to play with your TamaDoge pet.

To get in on all the action at the ground floor, though, you need to purchase your TamaDoge soon.

How to Buy TamaDoge

STEP 1

To begin, make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser, or use one of the wallets supported by Wallet Connect (we recommend Trust Wallet).

Purchasing on a desktop browser will give you a smoother purchasing experience. For this we recommend Metamask.

If you are purchasing on mobile, we recommend using Trust Wallet and connecting through the in-built browser (just copy https://buy.tamadoge.io into the Trust Wallet Browser).

STEP 2

Once you have your preferred wallet provider ready, click “Connect Wallet” and select the appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps you will need to select “Wallet Connect”.

You will then have three optionsBuy ETH With Card. This option will allow you to purchase ETH that will be sent to your wallet by our partner, Transak.

You will then be able to use this ETH to purchase TAMA. Click “Buy Eth with Card” to begin and follow the on-screen steps. We recommend purchasing a minimum of $15 worth of ETH to cover the minimum TAMA purchase.Buy TAMA With ETH.

Once you have sufficient ETH in your wallet (if you do not have ETH or USDT, please select option 1 to purchase ETH first), you can now swap your ETH for TAMA. Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum) and then click “Convert Eth”.

Your wallet provider will ask you to confirm the transaction and will also show you the cost of gas.Buy TAMA with USDT. Please ensure you have at least $15 of USDT in your wallet before commencing the transaction.

Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum). Click “Convert USDT”. You will then be asked to approve the purchase TWICE. The first approval is for the USDT contract and the second is for the transaction amount. Please ensure you go through both approval steps in order to complete the transaction.

STEP 3

Once the presale has concluded, you will be able to claim your TAMA tokens. We will release details closer to the time, however you will need to visit the main site https://tamadoge.io and click on the gold “Claim” button.

Tamadoge Contract

Use the contract information below to add the TAMA token to your wallet.

Address: 0x12b6893cE26Ea6341919FE289212ef77e51688c8

Decimals: 18

Token symbol: TAMA

More About Meme Coins

Many meme coins were started as a joke. In fact, one of the most well-known of this asset class, Dogecoin, was never meant to be something serious that would have any value. But, Dogecoin ended up having great value to a lot of people, and so many other meme coins have popped up on the market ever since.

Meme coins are indeed real cryptocurrency. They are inspired by memes or funny ideas often captured through a form of media such as an image or video. There are unlimited supplies of many of these meme coins, which means they are often subject to extreme changes in value that can happen almost instantaneously.

Those meme coins that are able to create a stable environment, though -- like TamaDoge -- are able to create long-term value for their owners.

Like other cryptocurrencies, meme coins run on blockchain technology. Some run on Ethereum and Solana, blockchain networks that use smart contracts.

There are hundreds of different meme coins available, but not all are viable long-term investments. Those that are able to create intrinsic value, though, can make a huge market for themselves and their owners.

For example, Dogecoin was valued at $16 billion USD in March of 2022, and Shiba was valued at $13 billion USD as of that time as well.

Chihuahua Coin is one of these meme coins that was launched to try to compete with Dogecoin directly, giving investors an alternative. They're working hard to be a big-time player in the market, though they haven't been able to truly capture that status as of yet.

Still, the Chihuahua Coin prediction is positive for the long-term, just not as positive as some other meme coins on the market -- or even some that are about to hit the market.

HUA vs. TAMA: Which is Better?

The fact that meme coins often have no real value are simultaneously one of the biggest attractions and biggest downfalls of them. They're rarely used as currency to purchase goods in a market, meaning they are only good within their own ecosystem. The threat to that, of course, is that if their ecosystem collapses or people lose interest in it, everything can crumble in a moment.

This is where TamaDoge separates itself from the competition in the meme coin market. TAMA combines the two concepts of Play-to-Earn and NFT in one environment. When it's fully launched, users will be able to take their TamaDoge NFT and interact with it in the metaverse. At the same time, they'll be able to earn rewards.

In other words, TAMA has a built-in way to incentivize people to purchase more and more TamaDoge, thereby increasing its value. Because of this, there is a real use case for the ecosystem that is promoting ongoing demand and, as a result, increasing value.

TamaDoge owners are incentivized to continue using it to build their NFTs, which in turn ties the value of TAMA to something real. This is why so many people are excited for TamaDoge's launch, and why it's been so successful in the presale in such a short period of time.

There's a long-lasting value to TAMA, too, because it's different than the other cryptocurrencies on the market. Chihuahua Coin, meanwhile, is more of the same. Yes, it claims to be an exciting alternative to Dogecoin, but it hasn't caught on yet.

Many people simply believe it's an alternative to Dogecoin, but not a really great one. There isn't much that separates it or makes it unique. So, while the Chihuahua Coin prediction is generally positive for the future, it's a much more muted prediction than other meme coins such as TAMA.

In fact, Chihuahua Coin may be considered one of the more volatile meme coins on the market, simply because there isn't a lot of value there to begin with. It's easier for a coin like that to simply lose all its value, since it's not very high.

Buy TamaDoge, the Next Great Meme Coin, Before It's Too Late

Many investments -- both traditional and alternative -- are proving to be volatile at this point in time. Yet, cryptocurrency has a bad rap for being extremely volatile.

That being said, it can be a sound investment if you're able to get in at the right time. This "right time" is often right as a new meme coin launch, or even right before it does so.

The Chihuahua Coin prediction shows a positive outlook for the future, but it will likely take many years to prove big returns for investors. What's more, it's possible that in that timeframe, it could experience huge drops in price in just a short period of time.

This means that, unless you get in at just the right time, your investment could end up being a bad one. Not only would you have to enter the Chihuahua Coin market at the right time, you'd have to be able to predict the best time to exit, too, if you want to reap all the rewards it can bring.

Traditionally speaking, that's not a solid recipe for success when it comes to cryptocurrency.

In its presale thus far, TamaDoge is showing that it's new take on meme coins is one that people are taking notice of. The fully-integrated model of P2E and NFT is attracting people to purchase during the presale, as they believe TAMA is set to be the next great meme coin.

You can get in on the ground level of TamaDoge now during its presale period that opened in July. It will only be open for a set period of time, though, as it will end as soon as the hardcap is hit. That's why it's so important that if you're interested, you get in on the action before it's too late.

After TAMA launches, it will be available for purchase on Pancakeswap. Before it does, though, don't miss out on the incredible investment opportunity that is promising to be a lot of fun, too.