Chef Aanal Kotak Presents Unique And Savoury Dishes At The Secret Kitchen

Oftentimes, our food cravings demand something extraordinary! If you too are done with those ordinary dishes and wish to explore some exclusive delicacies, then celebrity chef Aanal Kotak knows the right way to do the needful. She has got magic in her hands, and when we say this, we mean it!



You might have often seen her sharing mouth-watering recipes that are a fusion of Indian flavours with a modern twist. Similarly, at her restaurant, The Secret Kitchen, chef Aanal Kotak has an array of delectable dishes to offer, and we have listed a few of the best items that you can't resist getting on your plate.



1. Pesto Kulcha

We bet you've tasted Amritsari Kulcha or Garlic Kulcha, but this soft yet crispy Pesto Kulcha is at its best at Aanal's TSK. This Indian bread is replenished with the fresh flavours of basil, crushed garlic, and some olive oil. You can enjoy this dish with any gravy!



2. Lasaniya Mushroom

Mushrooms have become a heartbeat for millions. While it has successfully adapted to different Indian dishes, Aanal Kotak's Lasaniya mushroom is heaven. So, visit The Secret Kitchen today and have the delight of trying this unique twist on mushrooms with secret spices and aromatic garlic.



3. Rasam Cappuccino

Rasam rice has been devouring our tummies and souls for ages. But, this fusion is something that you truly never saw coming! Aanal brings the taste of the south in the form of simmering cappuccino, and you must, must try it.



4. Crispy Forangi

Travel being chef Aanal's biggest inspiration, gave rise to a unique, innovative, and unparalleled twist to modern Indian cuisine. And this pan-Asian flavours inspired dish is one of them. Crispy Forangi veggies are essentially veggies dunked & tossed in a rich continental flavour! This dish will win your hearts straight away.



For more such flavorful fusion dishes, you should visit The Secret Kitchen today. Aanal Kotak launched this utter beauty that not only satisfies your taste buds but also your moods. Its lush ambiance and pleasing menu make it Gujarat's best fine-dining restaurant.



Besides TSK, Aanal Kotak also owns other eateries like a South Indian restaurant called SouthAk. She also has her own FMCG brand called TSK that offers a range of products starting from ready-to-cook instant gravies, mixtures and spice blends, sweets and bakery premixes as well. We hope that you are visiting The Secret Kitchen today to taste Aanal Kotak's unique dishes.