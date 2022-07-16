Check Out the World 5 Best Male Genitalia Extenders

If you are not familiar with penis extenders then you’ve come to the right place. In here you will be able to learn why penis extenders are proven to increase penis size, safely and quickly while also learning the strengths and weaknesses of the top known brands today.

Having a larger penis can help you in your relationship, your own self esteem and build confidence people will start to notice. Getting a larger penis is a scientific reality and we will aim to help you make the right choice when choosing the best penis extender today.

Facts

Stepping into the world of penis enlargement can be difficult because the majority of methods offered are either temporary solutions of just don’t work.

Supplements will not force the tissue cells in the penis to divide and multiply but increase blood flow creating a larger erection temporarily.

Jelquing is dangerous and over doing hand exercise can cause the penis to have sensitivity and erection issues. Only using a traction device, the penis extender, has been clinically proven to be effective.

Research published in the journal of the British Association of Urological Surgeons led by Dr. Gontero, found that, on average, those who used a traction extender for four hours per day over a two-month period increased penis length by 0.67 inches (1.7 cm).

What is a Penis Extender? How Do They Work?

Unlike surgeries, pills and other medical solutions, penis extenders are considered the ultimate alternative for those want gains in length.

A penis extender is a non-invasive device designed for gradual, natural and permanent penis enlargement.

Once you put in on your penis, you will notice a plastic ring that sits at the base, and another ring at the head, with a traction device that runs along the sides of the shaft.

Based on the traction principle, the penis extender aims to increase the length of your penis by stretching the penile tissue.

The tension placed on the tissue will cause the cells to expand and duplicate causing new cell production and tissue growth.

As a result, these new penile cells will increase both the length and girth of your penis.

The traction method is completely safe and risk-free.

Not sure which one to buy?

Do traction devices work? There are numerous penis extenders on the market but not all of them work equally.

To save you time and money, here at Healtheiron.com, we have carefully compiled and reviewed the top 5 penis extenders for gaining size.

Make sure to check them out and choose the extender that suits your preferences and needs.

5 best Penis extenders on the market:

#1 Quick Extender Pro

Quick Extender Pro

Product info:

Voted as our top rated extender, the Quick Extender Pro delivers unbeatable comfort, safety and performance with the highest recorded results.

With 4000g Force Tension, it is the most powerful extender available today.

Quick Extender Pro offers 4 packages for all types of budgets and performance levels.

Built, shipped and designed in USA. Ships worldwide fast and free.

The quick extender pro is a natural and an effective method to increase your penis size, and when used properly there are no side effects associated with it.

This method of penile traction is clinically proven and doctor recommended.

Constructed of medical grade materials and lightweight aluminium, it will not cause any reactions to the skin and because of its feather weight materials, it can be worn for long periods of time comfortably.

Will treat penile curvature and a Curvature Correction Edition is also available.

This extender is the easiest to use. We have determined this is because of the detailed DVD video instructions included. It provides a complete video guide along with detailed programs and routines, more complete than any other brand reviewed.

This system features a unique DSS (double strap support) system that allows the tension to be spread along both the shaft and head of the penis. This will prevent any pinching and slippage while being worn.

These silicon padded straps help to prevent pinching that is common with other brands when worn for long periods of time.

The DSS system also provides superior grip which completely eliminates slippage.

Pros:

Best Designed Device

Best Materials Used

Permanent results

Video Instructions and Routines

Superior Comfort

Zero Slippage

Maximum Increase in Length and Girth

Lightweight

Value AND Performance Winner

Cons:

Time and commitment

#2 Sizegenetics:

Sizegenetics

Product info:

SizeGenetics based in the UK and ships from UK

Created in 2001, this extender offers a unique and capable penis enlargement system.

SizeGenetics Review

Are you certain your love life, as well as your partner’s, would be better if your penis was bigger and thicker? If so, SizeGenetics is just the product you have been looking for. If you have doubts, just look at a few of the benefits:

Proven to add inches to your penis length

Ultimate 58 way comfort system

Lots of positive reviews from ACTUAL users (See REAL better and after pictures on our website.)

Tons of FREE extras

6 months money back guarantee

What is SizeGenetics

SizeGenetics is a penis traction device.

Since its debut on the market in 1995, thousands of men all over the world have seen dramatic results, leaving them with improved confidence and sex life.

Did you know that penis stretching devices are the only scientifically proven way to increase the size of your penis, other than surgery? While there are several of these products on the market, SizeGenetics is certainly at the top of the list, thanks to its 58 way comfort system.

You are certain to find one or more ways to wear it without any discomfort because it is suitable for everyone.

Will it Work for You?

As with any medical device, product, or supplements, results will vary from person to person.

However, when looking at the numerous positive reviews on SizeGenetic’s official website or on specialized forums, we can easily see that most of the feedback is positive.

In just a matter of months men have experienced an added 1 to 3 inches in length and 1 inch in girth. Best of all, the results are permanent! After you have reached your desired size, you simply stop using SizeGenetics.

Your penis will remain this length. Since it has worked for so many men in the past, there is a good chance it will work for you too. All you need is determination and consistency. Wear your device daily as instructed and you begin to see results in a matter of weeks.

Spotty Customer service due to the time difference for USA based customers.

Features medium quality construction materials.

SizeGenetics is discreet and comes with a lockable case and key.

SizegGenetics has a more complicated fastening system.

Pros:

Decent design

Discreet

Good Box

Cons:

Costly: The product is quite expensive.

It does not work instantly. It takes quite a patience and time to notice results: This can be frustrating times, but you shouldn’t give up.

It demands a lot of seriousness and commitment: If you can commit to gains you will see results.

#3 Pro Extender

Pro Extender

Product info:

Made in Denmark and based on the JES System.

Made of solid steel, a little heavy but a solid feeling device.

Minimal accessories are included compared to other brands.

Wanna Find Out More For Pro Extender? Let’s Roll!

So, here is a little interesting backstory; Pro Extender was firstly designed as a medical device. In the 1990s, a brilliant plastic surgeon from Denmark, named Dr. JornEgeSiana, had a groundbreaking idea and invented it for medical purposes.

Today it is used as a powerful, perfectly natural penis enlargement method which results in safe, recorded penile growth. The company that distributes it has been in the industry for more than 15 years, has a stellar reputation, and offers incredible customer support. Not to mention that today’s Pro Extender is the same device you can see on BBC, FHM, New York Times, and other media – in other words, it has become a star!

What Can Pro Extender Offer You?

Here is what makes Pro Extender an excellent choice if used appropriately:

Substantial increase in penis size

Significant increase in girth

Important aid in curvature issues

Natural general enlargement

Additionally, Pro Extender is ultra lightweight, so as not to cause you anything more than a mild discomfort. There should be no soreness, no pain, no marks – these are indications that you haven’t followed the manufacturer’s instructions properly! Plus, the device boasts a steady, sturdy construction that ensures your device’s strength and longevity.

How Exactly Does Pro Extender Work?

This is quite a simple to answer question. Pro Extender’s design is quite similar to that of a regular penis pump BUT you will find no tubes attached to it, because it was created to apply gentle and comfortable traction, and not strong and hard-to-endure-for-hours suction and pressure.

Instead, what Pro Extender does is to apply a continuous smooth stretch to your penis. This results in a well-known bodily process named “cytokinesis”; simply put, your penile tissue cells begin to divide and multiply which, in turn, leads to tissue growth!

In other words, the more often and regularly you use it the more impressive and stable results you will get; hence, get ready to make the ladies stand in awe!

Includes intructions

Pros:

Discreet

Nice box

Cons:

Discomfort for first-time users.

One model to choose from

Customer support can take time as they are located in Europe.

English is not customer service first language.

#4 JES Extender

JES Extender

Product info:

Developed and introduced to the market in the mid-90s, the JES extender is originally made in Denmark.

Made of steel and similar to Pro- Extender.

Non-allergenic materials.

Pros:

Discreet shipping and packaging

Cons:

High tension over a short period of time can sometimes lead to damage to the tissues and cells in the penis.

Results take time to be visible.

Expensive

Initial discomfort for first-time users

#5 Male Edge

Male Edge

Product info:

A value edition line of the JES Extender.

Ships from Europe.

Not very solid to the touch therefore, it is advised that you should carefully handle it.

Pros:

Illustrated Manual

Discreet shipping

Cons:

Material build

A bit uncomfortable

Easy break of you are not careful.

Long Shipping

Slow customer service

Should I be worried about some serious side effects?

As long as you follow the instructions provided by its manufacturers, these devices will not cause any adverse effect.

No report has been received that these devices caused harm to its users. It is safe to use.

Recommendations:

All these devices mentioned above do work, but it takes time.

When used as outlined, you will be able to increase penile size.

Most penis extenders do not work instantly and demand a lot of seriousness and commitment to achieve satisfying results.

You will have to use it for months non stop if you want it to work efficiently.

Stretching of the penis might sound pretty painful to you, but it is not.

It is, in fact, very gentle and when you use it you do not even feel it.

Even though they are not visible to people around you when you go in public, it is recommended to wear some loose pants or trousers for your own comfort.

Also, make sure to check out the user manual in order to get the best results.

Where to buy?

Since most of the penis extenders devices are purchased online and not available in local stores, Visit Healtheiron.com. You can order using the links above which will take you to the official website for each product.

Conclusion

Penis Extenders are an excellent and safe way to increase your penis size but some brands, such as the Quick Extender Pro, stand out among the rest.

A US based company with a long history of positive customer feedback along with an exceptional product makes this our #1 choice and highly recommended above all others. We have put the Quick Extender Pro though a series of very in depth tests and it managed not only outperform but also outscore all the other systems by a wide margin. Shipping was quick and fast. Reaching customer service was hassle free and quick, live chat is available 24/7 on their website and wearing this system for long periods of time was a breeze.

Going with the Quick Extender Pro will enable you to achieve the results you want, fast and safe. For more information you can drop us an email and we would be happy to provide any information on any products we reviewed.

