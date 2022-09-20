Chati.Chat Gives An Upper Hand To Enterprises By Providing Whatsapp Business API Tools

In today's era, if someone is not incorporating digitalization in various aspects of their life, then they surely are missing out on a lot. That is because it has a plethora of advantages including increased efficiency and productivity, improved competitive advantage, enhanced customer experience, higher agility, faster decision making and much more. Be it any sector, from education to business to healthcare, digitalization has already spread its wings in each one of them. WhatsApp is one of the most beneficial of all digital platforms as it enables businesses to deliver fast customer service. In the industry, various companies have been providing WhatsApp business API tools. Out of them, one that is leading is Chati.Chat powered by Crunchy Media Pvt Ltd, a digital marketing company.

Based in Odisha, Crunchy Media Pvt Ltd launched its business API tool Chati.Chat with the motive of letting small and large businesses sail to new milestones of success. The Omni channel-based platform allows business owners to use WhatsApp with multiple users simultaneously. It further assists them in the easy customization of chats with customers on a wide scale. One can very quickly send personalized messages to their desired audiences systematically with Chati.Chat. The new eCommerce powerhouse is the fuel to provide an end-to-end experience to every customer and boost sales.

Incepted in the year 2018 by Jitendra Kumar Samal and Satya Prakash Swain, Crunchy Media has been putting forth its products in the digital world. They provide SMS and social media marketing services as well. Chati.Chat is one of their applications that was launched in August 2022. Crunchy Media's Chati.Chat WhatsApp Business API has helped enhance global messaging and establish a strong brand value. The tool has made commercial relationships simpler by improving the quality and volume of engagement using conversational AI. They also offer their client's customer care services around-the-clock, which helps to enhance engagement. The company's founders have more than 20 years of experience in the industry; thus, they make sure to incorporate the finest technologies in their services.

Talking about Chati.Chat the founders Jitendra Kumar Samal, and Satya Prakash Swain say, "When businesses connect with their customers on WhatsApp, they get the leverage to serve their customers at a faster pace. Businesses can contact users directly on their phones when customers wish to avail of their services. This is significant given that 56% of customers prefer messaging over calling customer care when contacting them. Keeping this in mind, we introduced Chati.Chat to the world so businesses can use an AI platform that assists them in keeping up with the ever-evolving market and customer demands. The application also gives personalized support in a language and the channel they choose."

Chati. Chat 's team of experts help owners increase their engagement, send media-rich messages and improve overall brand recall that further work in their favour when it comes to building global connections. Just sometime after its launch, the application gained a lot of customers. They ensured to provide the highest quality of services to each one of them. Now the company's future prospects include its expansion in national and international markets, including countries like UAE and Brazil.



