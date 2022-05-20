Chander Parkash Kathuria's Journey In Politics

In the country‘s present political state only a few capable politicians match up to their people’s expectations and Haryana Sugar Federation’s Chairman, Chander Parkash Kathuria happens to be one of them. His inspirational and influential personality combined with great organisational skills helped him succeed in decreasing the losses of hundreds of crores.

Chander Parkash Kathuria was born in Karnal district in Haryana. He began his political stint in the same region and experienced the hardships of the oppressed and the marginal class along with facing many other difficulties in his young age. But, he never gave up. He earned himself a good name and reputation through his political journey and service work of over 20 years.

He started his political journey in 1995 with Chaudhary Bansilal’s ‘Haryana Vikas Party’ where he stood against Surrender, Bansilal’s son. He tried very hard to force out congres from the state. The party saw his potential and made him the ‘Karnal Youth President.’ Soon after that he became the ‘District General Secretory for 4 years and between the years 2002 to 2004 he became the ‘State General Secretary’ besides being the core member of party. When the core group meeting was held before the merging of Haryana Vikas Party, he refused to join the Congress.

He was influenced by the policies of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP. After meeting the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivraj Singh Chaouhan in 2004, he joined BJP along with Ganesh Lal, the president of Haryana Vikas Party and thousands of other workers.

Watching Chander Parkash’s popularity, BJP made him its candidate from Karnal in the 2009 assembly elections but contrary to everyone’s belief, Unfortunately, Chander Parkash lost the election. But, during the same time he became a BJP state minister and forced the government to take decisions and make changes on many issues.

He performed a hunger strike and ‘dharna’ to speed up the construction of Karnal flyover to save the public from many accidents. In 2014 he was the election in charge of Karnal assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha elections. During this election, Parkash gave BJP a lead of 56,000 votes. Needless to mention, BJP won with a good number of votes.

On 13th December, 2016, he was appointed as the chairman of Haryana Sugarfed by the government. Soon after he took up the chairmanship, he did a striking job in the first financial year itself by reducing about 400 crore worth of losses of the sugar mills.

During his tenure as the Chairman, Chander Parkash Kathuria laid the foundation stone of a new sugar mill in with the demand of farmers of Panipat and Karnal sugar mills for the previous 22 years.

Chander Parkash is also known to be a philanthropist and some of his social works include providing proper education facilities to the needy and orphan children, helping and assisting in marriage of girls from a poor family background, and giving abandoned cows shelter by sending them to Gaushalas.

