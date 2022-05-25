Chandan Saxena Collaborates With Producer Anuj Kumar Ojha To Feature Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal And Shriya Chopra In His Next Song

Bollywood music composer Chandan Saxena is all set to release his long-awaited collaboration with Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shriya Chopra. According to sources, Anuj Kumar Ojha’s Asis Productions is busy with the music video shoot and the song will be released next month.

With 2016’s release “Kal Hamara Hain” Chandan Saxena made his debut in Bollywood. Since then, he has composed many blockbuster movies including Jalebi, Simmba, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Gadar 2.

Talking about his latest collaboration with Bollywood’s renowned singers Chandan Saxena says, “This song has taken me on a wild ride. It's been a wonderful experience being a part of it. It's a unique project since it's the first time I've written a marvelous song featuring Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shriya Chopra.”

His latest collaboration, according to Chandan, is artistically pleasing to him because it's the type of song he doesn't usually get to work on for a Bollywood film. He says, “It's an independent song and I felt every bit of being free while working on it. I made the guitar riff first and it goes on throughout the song. That's the soul of it.”

With a career spanning year, Chandan has delivered many hit songs and soundtracks for movies that have gained him immense success in the music industry.