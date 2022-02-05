Chanchal Singh Chowdhry- A True Humanitarian Who Dedicated Himself To Community Service And Charity

Chanchal Singh Chowdhry arrived in the UK from India in 1972 after completing his Chemical Engineering degree. He worked and gained his M.Sc in fuel technology and qualified as a Chartered Engineer. He worked in North Sea Oil & Gas for ten years before setting up his own company. This focused on providing affordable second hand machines to consumers.

Alongside his business ventures, Chanchal is dedicated to community service for over four decades. Most recently he took a lead role as the president of the Potohar Association in 2019, after serving as the General Secretary from 2014 and being a member since 1983. His efforts turned the failing and underfunded organisation in to a thriving charity benefitting thousands of people. Through fundraising, community led events, cultural and educational sessions Chanchal was able to revive the Potohar Association and positively impact the lives of many Asians in the UK.

When the global pandemic hit in 2020 during his tenure as president, rather than being panicked by coronavirus and the restrictions being imposed, he selflessly began planning how to provide the community with best service. He immediately implemented numerous resources and provisions for those who needed them the most. The elderly, housebound and vulnerable got phone calls and messages from him directly asking what essential supplies we might need and he made sure we received them in a safe and swift manner.

Chanchal also focused on mental and physical health during the height of the pandemic. He knew the increased isolation and growing uncertainty around coronavirus had a huge impact on the mental health of people- which in the Asian community is still a taboo subject. Using his position and large professional network he wanted to break down these barriers to help everyone.

He taught the community how to use the internet to virtually socialise and held daily events ranging from yoga to dance, informative lectures and advice on how to stay safe in the pandemic. All sessions were led by professionals including yoga instructors and doctors, recorded, then uploaded to their YouTube channel for future reference. These were extremely beneficial to members, specially those who lived alone and would have otherwise not have any interaction with others during the periods of lockdown.

Fresh healthy homemade meals were cooked and distributed for free to those in need regularly and Chanchal used his knowledge of social media to great use when the vaccine rollout began.

To urge the Asian community to get their vaccine and tackle the misinformation being spread around it, he held many virtual events with doctors. These were informative sessions around the safety of the vaccine and included time for us to ask any questions-we felt safe and comfortable during these. These professionals filmed short videos in different languages which were distributed throughout the community. I have no doubt many people were encouraged to take the vaccine because of his efforts and lives have been saved.

He did a similar exercise in urging people to completing the census forms to make sure we were counted. We as a community are true recipients of his dedication and hard work. During the darkest days of lockdown and beyond, we have found comfort attending the events that Mr Chowdhry has worked on.

He has also been heavily involved in other charity and not-for-profit work. Chanchal has served as Secretary General of The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin and General Secretary of The World Punjabi Organisation UK.

He worked to build schools for children in Sri Lanka post Tsunami, the funds for this were raised In Ireland by Lord Rana & his colleagues. He sponsors the UK Asian Film Festival. A notable example was the savera project which helped orphan children in third world countries who were HIV/AIDS positive. The project created resources in multiple languages such as Punjabi, Bengali, Hindi and raised funds to help children suffering with the disease.



I believe Mr Chanchal Singh Chowdhry is a true humanitarian. His ability to inspire people to join him in this worthy cause was something to behold.