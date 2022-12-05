Chainlink Price Prediction - Why Traders Are Buying LINK And These Cryptos This Week....

Like many cryptos, Chanlink (LINK) has experienced some tough times over the last 12 months. In that timeframe, as of November 29, 2022, LINK has lost a huge 70.86% of its value, dropping all the way to $7.29. January 9, 2022, seems like ages ago now for Chainlink, which at that time had a price of $28.71.

But, in recent weeks, crypto traders have started to buy LINK, a system of nodes that aims to connect information and data from outside any blockchain to on-chain smart contracts. Maybe it's the novel idea of this crypto project, or maybe it's something else.

Either way, it's worth looking at the future outlook for Chainlink, which we'll do below. We'll also discuss four other crypto projects that traders are buying this week -- Dash 2 Trade (D2T), RobotEra (TARO), IMPT and Calvaria (RIA).

Chainlink Price Prediction

Traders are buying Chanlink this week, which makes it worth looking into why this unique crypto is doing so well, and whether it has a positive outlook for the future.

Below is a Chainlink price prediction on where the value could go in the next few years.

Year Expected low Expected high 2022 $7.47 $8.13 2025 $23.61 $28.33 2030 $153.01 $192.02

The predictions above are certainly bullish. If they hold true as predicted, it would be expected that LINK would increase approximately 216% in value between the end of this year and 2025. Then, between 2025 and 2030, it could gain about another 548% on top of that. Those predictions certainly do show the potential of LINK and may be why traders are buying this unique crypto project this week.

There are some downfalls to it, though. First, while a positive bump in recent weeks is nice, LINK has performed very poorly for the better part of the last 12 months. That's never a good sign for an investment.

Second, while LINK is certainly a novel concept, it may be too novel. In other words, it's going to either sink or swim based on the one unique offering that it has. If it doesn't catch on or stay up with quickly-changing trends in the market, it could easily collapse overnight.

That's why many traders are turning to other crypto projects such as the four below as safer investments that are also likely to bring back much more impressive returns.

Dash 2 Trade Providing Outstanding Crypto Insights

Crypto traders can rejoice knowing there's a new crypto insights platform called Dash 2 Trade (D2T) about to hit the market. This new platform provides buy/sell signals, social signals and predictions that allow users to make more informed decisions. It's a very welcome development in the market, as traders didn't have any kind of tool like this before.

Users are able to connect with each other so they can learn new tricks of the trade, all while getting proprietary insight from the Dash 2 Trade platform on crypto presale tokens. LBank and BitMart -- two highly-respected CEXs -- have already agreed to list D2T once it's out of presale. This shows how confident the two exchanges are in the long-term potential and stability of this presale coin.

So, if you want to experience huge returns in the crypto market, jump on Dash 2 Trade now before it's too late.

RobotEra Providing Unlimited Possibilities

The possibilities are truly endless on RobotEra (TARO), a new sandbox-like, planet-rebuilding metaverse where users can create whatever they can dream up. On the platform, users become robot NFTs, making their way through the planet or Taro and using its resources to build and create. They can invite others to collaborate and create robot companions as well.

All of this leads to some truly amazing works of creation, and new NFT communities that pop up as a result. Since everything is built around the $TARO token, the future is extremely bright for this crypto presale project.

Don't delay if you want to get in on the ground level of TARO, as the presales are sure to sell out quick.

IMPT Making a Huge Positive Impact on the Environment

The future success of climate change will revolve in large part around carbon credits, and IMPT is a new platform that's making it easier and more efficient to work in that market. By bringing carbon offsets to the blockchain, IMPT is decentralizing the process and making it completely transparent.

Users are able to buy, sell and retire carbon credits right from the platform, as well as contribute to eco-friendly projects around the world by making purchases at one of the thousands of brands IMPT has partnered with. This impressive and impactful carbon offset project is blowing through presales, so don't wait any longer to act.

Calvaria On-Boarding New Investors in Unique Way

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a new battle card P2E game that's taking the world by storm. It's doing so by attracting new gamers and investors in a unique way -- by making a free version of the game available. This allows new users to try out the game and fall in love with it, all while being educated on how the P2E version works.

This is creating gamers who are in love with the game long before they become investors by buying an NFT deck of cards. Calvaria is doing great in presales, so you should act fast to get the lowest price available.

LINK's Rebound is Nice, But D2T, TARO, IMPT and RIA Are Better Buys

The rebound that Chainlink has shown in recent weeks is certainly impressive and gives hope to those who have invested in it. And while its long-term outlook may look positive generally speaking, there are too many risks to dump all your money in the project.

Instead, smart crypto traders should opt for Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT and Calvaria -- four new projects in presale that are promising huge returns. But, you better act quick, because the low prices currently available won't be around for long.