CEO of Titan Crew Fitness, Harshit Singh, on a Mission to Improve Health & Fitness

An engineer who decided to follow a passion for fitness is now attracting a lot of goodwill and exposure as his Titan Crew Fitness is impressing everyone in his hometown. Harshit Singh is an Electrical Engineer who started his career in the fitness industry shortly after graduation.

In today's fitness world, Titan Crew Fitness is known for its high quality services on various social media platforms.Titan Crew Fitness is keeping up with its brand vision "The biggest fitness revolution in history".

Titan Crew has been recognized by a number of organizations since it began providing this service two years ago for its valuable contribution and impact on all ages. Titan Crew Fitness is an athletic club brand that provides professional grade services such as strength and conditioning, cardio training, yoga sessions, Zumba lessons, Bollyfit cardio dance lessons, martial arts, kickboxing, aerobics, and CrossFit games. There is no doubt that Titan Crew Fitness is known for its care and ambience, with a google rating of 4.8, the club is known for its eye-catching atmosphere, a positive decor, and professionalism.

Harshit, who comes from an orthodox background, has made it through electrical engineering to provide life-changing fitness transformations through his Titan Crew Fitness project. With Titan's growing service offering, more and more instructors are joining his vision. Harshit has always been interested in fitness, having competed in Bodybuilding under the Mens Physique category at the National level and won the Gold. At the international level, Harshit represents his country in this sport.

Besides his participation in the National Physique Committee, he is also an active member of the International Federation of Bodybuilding. As a result of his ISSA studies, he has also written a guidebook for fitness enthusiasts seeking a complete solution which includes training methodologies and nutrition tips for sustainable results.

He won the International Glory Award for 'Best Entrepreneur of the Year 2021' presented by the famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, the Golden Glory Award for 'Best Fitness Entrepreneur of the Year 2021' presented by fashion diva and actress Malaika Arora, and he received the award for 'Fitness Entrepreneurship 2021' by Uttar Pradesh Artist Association .

Furthermore, he actively prepares for international competitions in Men’s Physique, in March 2022, he was selected for the 2nd callout at the Thailand Pro Qualifier held by the International Federation of Body Building, Thailand. His hardships and success stories of being an entrepreneur and an international athlete at the same time were featured on the Kanpur Stories YouTube channel in a video podcast.



The biggest challenge he faces as a trainer is misleading knowledge and lack of awareness among society, as he mentions in his podcast. In his book, 'Fit Pro Secrets', he aims to provide a guidebook for beginners so that they don't get misled by uneducated or inexperienced trainers resulting in dangerous circumstances for their health.

“Sacrifices are temporary, we have to remind ourselves every day that nobody has ever achieved anything in life without some hardships. When I feel lost or drained, I distract myself with hobbies like music, driving my car, and spending time with my family, but the overall mental well-being is very important for success on this journey

During my graduation I used to boil eggs in my hostel washroom, ever since then I've done what I need to do to achieve my goals. If anyone is willing to compete at such a high level, then it is necessary to become adamant, dedicated, and willing to sacrifice a lot with the understanding that it is what it takes to accomplish your target

Harshit's example of a fitness entrepreneur who works hard and runs a gym at the same time is an excellent example of a resilient work ethic.

The Titan Crew Fitness philosophy goes much deeper than words. It is an individual fight, fitness and health are matters that must be taken care of internally rather than by simply acquiring information from the outside world. There is a tendency for people to follow whatever diet they see trending online, even if the reality is that it is completely individual dependent. When people panic for results, they cheat on their diet and ultimately give up the goal. "Titan Crew works to spread awareness about right principles and scientific methods to make them self-sustaining." - Harshit Singh

After a fascinating journey of success, Harshit is now looking to expand his brand to other cities through franchising. He is determined to make a powerful impact on the society as much as possible. The business is on its way to franchising, and he plans to find investors to speed up the process.

He says, "There are a lot of good gyms out there, but what makes us different is our approach to assessing our members' needs and then providing them with a suitable, sustainable nutrition plan and exercise regimen. People love our exclusivity, positive atmosphere and energetic environment.”

