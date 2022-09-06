CEO Of Moon Nation Game, Ben Todar Is Creating High Tides In The Industry With His Brilliance

Ben Todar is creating waves in the blockchain industry with the developments he is bringing. The CEO of Moon Nation Game is making efforts to bridge the gap between crypto and gaming.

Ben has always believed that gaming can increase the acceptance of blockchain among the masses. So he took the responsibility himself and brought MNG for blockchain and gaming lovers.

Moon Nation Game is a space-based role-playing game based on the Binance Smart Chain with Moon Nation Game (MNG) as its native token. Ben Todar has always strived for the best and his goal with MNG has also been the same. What sets the game apart from many blockchain projects is its low gas fees and awesome gaming experience. It is also projected with a longer longevity rate.

But that's not it! Ben is seriously committed to bridging the gap between crypto and games. For this, he along with his team of professionals has come up with a unique solution called Moon Nation Bridge. The users will be able to exchange their holdings against the base currency of MNB with the help of this platform. Further, these points will make them eligible to purchase anything available on the forum.

Isn't that awesome?

Ben Todar has also earlier shared that they have designed Moon Nation Bridge in such a way that developers can integrate any game with the MNG token.

Ben Todar is also admired by many for his decision-making and strategic skills. He loves to work for the best possible outcome while committing himself to the process. And he has been a sharp, motivated, and dedicated guy from an early age. Ben was a bright student since his school days and always wanted to be an excellent entrepreneur.

Thanks to his ethical thinking and excellent decision-making ability, he always had an edge over others. Post his early education, he pursued higher education in economics, business, management, political science, and marketing. His out-of-the-box approach, rigorous hard work, and devotion towards his growth proved to be worth it when he got a degree in International Marketing from the London School of Economics and Political Science.