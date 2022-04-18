CEO Michael Mitama Unveils THETA432 ORIGINS With 20MM In Private Equity Partnership

THETA432 ORIGINS™ has been built from decades of experience in handling events, managing threat intel, handling incidents, mapping actors to breaches, manual correlations, creating successful hunts, play booking, and operationalizing attributes of attack back into the lifecycle of an event or incident. With this, our automated correlation engines contextualize billions of logs through integrations and co-witnessed attacks among the log siloed containers to build scorecards and playbooks providing Data on Previous Engagements (D.O.P.E.) for your dashboard and monitor the essential operational intelligence for your environment. “We’ve designed this with scalability in mind so that performance, availability, and economical utilization of resources do not impact the wallet or the environment.

The benefit of THETA432 ORIGINS™ is that we take the true approach to “Single Pane of Glass” so that your analyst does not have to waste precious time pivoting around various tools or build folders of bookmarks to your new hires. They only need one tool and with our SOAR integration it takes “One Click Action” on IOCs or IOC Chaining to mitigate an attack and remediate the compromise. In addition, we look at the degrading talent shortage and add layers that will have a beginner ready in weeks instead of months ensuring your value starts as soon as you onboard your analyst. These saves thousands of dollars if not tens of thousands of dollars in employee ramp time due to the ease of use and for your jr. analysts they can shadow your level 3 analysts simply by replaying their hunts with auto-triage and training services built into the core of THETA432 ORIGINS™

With drag and drop Range Cards and D.O.P.E. books, there is no need for extensive Yara, regex, python, or code for your analysts to write. Analysts can dial in their Reticles for their specific mission in cyber defense. Hunt teams can sight in on targets to build range cards that are automated playbooks that chain hunts and send events to the front line from prior engagements, with training systems for war games. Frontline analysts act as spotters to filter out the noise and can act against hostile actors utilizing A.I.R.S. Auto-Triaging, which surfaces the signal and works as an assistant to the play, dialed in views or as generalized views to target threats.

Revolutionizing a new breed, a new generation of cyber defense capability emerges THETA432’s ORIGINS™ with centuries of experience under the hood. It's no wonder Michael Mitama and THETA432 are sending shock waves through the industry.