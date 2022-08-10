Celphish Finance Is Growing Solid Roots In Decentralised Finance, Leaving Ethereum And Synthetix Behind

Decentralised Finance (DeFi) is the backbone of blockchain technology and crypto; most blockchain projects are beginning to adopt the DeFi system. Decentralised Finance uses blockchain technology and crypto as mediums to manage financial transactions. Intending to democratise finance and leave behind a legacy, the Decentralised Finance sector introduced the peer-to-peer (P2P) mechanism. Celphish Finance (CELP) is an example of a new Decentralised Finance project that is taking over and laying down solid roots.

Decentralised Finance provides a full spectrum view of financial services. With the old standard being loans, banking, and mortgages, DeFi has shifted the focus to contractual relationships and asset trading. The innovations of DeFi have repeatedly challenged centralised finance by taking power away from mediators and brokers and providing a direct link for buyers and sellers.

What Are The Key Features Of Celphish Finance (CELP)?

Celphish Finance (CELP) is a fully decentralised blockchain incorporating a user-friendly, efficient, and secure platform for users to trade and manage their NFT assets. Also, the core of operations in CELP is run on the Automated Market Maker (AMM). The Celphish platform provides its users with a range of options for fully utilising the potential of their crypto and non-fungible assets.

The Celphish Finance platform targets ordinary people to educate and empower them, teaching them about blockchain technology, cryptocurrency markets, exchanges, and the Decentralised Finance system. In addition, the CELP platform allows them to trade, manage, learn and socialise simultaneously.

The Celphish Finance NFT marketplace is an exceptional feature that makes the Celphish Finance platform stand out. The Celphish Finance platform provides its users with the means to sell their displayed items either for a fixed price or through a bidding system. But, first, users need to sign up on the Celphish Finance platform to access this marketplace and integrate a digital wallet to store their NFTs.

The Celphish Finance swap allows its users to trade in multiple tokens at the same time. The CELP swap system is highly user-friendly and creates a lightweight means of exchange. Also, the Celphish Finance swap platform allows buyers and sellers to directly exchange value, further emphasising the decentralised initiative behind this token.

In addition, the swap protocol was created with the users’ security in mind. Therefore, as much as the platform is user-friendly, it is secure. The assets of users, whether held, waiting for exchange, or in the process of exchange, the security of Celphish Finance users is paramount.

Is Celphish Finance (CELP) A Wise Purchase Compared To Ethereum (ETH) And Synthetix (SNX)?

Ethereum (ETH) is an open-source cryptocurrency platform that has its native currency – ETH. Ethereum pioneered the idea of smart contracts and blockchain. With the help of these smart contracts, Ethereum was designed to reduce the need for intermediaries between contracts. This has resulted in transaction cost reduction while also increasing transaction reliability.

Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralised finance protocol offering on-chain exposure to various crypto and non-crypto assets. Based on the Ethereum blockchain, this platform provides its users access to liquid synthetic assets. The Synthetix platform also serves as a decentralised exchange platform for synthetic assets. Also, it allows its users to autonomously exchange and trade synths or synthetic assets. The native token of this platform is SNX.

However, unlike Ethereum, which serves as a platform for not just ETH alone, Celphish Finance, through its focused blockchain, provides its users with a more incredible potential platform and an updated platform that allows users to trade, exchange and swap crypto assets and NFTs. Also, unlike Synthetix, CELP is not just a decentralised exchange protocol but also a decentralised finance platform that helps users maximise the potential of the Celphish Finance coin and other crypto-assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Celphish Finance’s (CELP) innovative platform is very user-centric, and its features and functionalities look out for the benefit of its users. To learn more about it, follow the links below.

Celphish Finance (CELP)

Presale: https://cel.celphish.io

Website: http://celphish.io/



