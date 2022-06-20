Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Celebrity Stylist, High-End Real Estate Agent And Entrepreneur, Kamran Razmdjoo Is Acing It All

Celebrity Stylist, High-End Real Estate Agent And Entrepreneur, Kamran Razmdjoo Is Acing It All
Kamran Razmdjoo

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 3:21 pm

Kamran Razmdjoo is a name that is rapidly rising in the fashion world. Be it his striking fashion sense, his potential in the real estate market, or  entrepreneurial fashion brand, Kamran Razmdjoo is a man of unquestionable talent.

Having your outfits noticed on Instagram as you pave your way into the fashion industry as a stylist seems like a fever dream, doesn't it? Yet Kamran’s passion and style has led exactly to that. After posting his outfits on Instagram, he soon began assisting famous stylists and from there on, the sky was the limit. His work includes both male and female clientele, across the globe. From red carpet looks to editorial shots, Kamran has done it all. His clients consist of athletes, high-end celebrities and artists. His work is prominent globally but especially in Los Angeles, Europe, and the Middle east.

Kamran's experience involves working with Harsh Kapoor, Barbie Blank, Travis Mills, Maluma, Black Coffee, Shai Alexander, Migos, Tyga, The Chainsmokers, Hami Diallo, Nicole Williams, and Tohi.

Extending his talents and interests beyond styling, Kamran is involved in the high-end real estate industry as well. He belives that styling and real estate go hand in hand. This realization struck him when he realized that many of his clients weren’t local and required suitable accommodations when they visited or moved to new cities, and so he  launched a real estate app called ‘MyNxtHome’. Kamran is also the co-founder of a fashion styling firm named KMSTYL. He has been quoted several times as saying that he would love to have a fashion line that he can establish globally.

Kamran’s learning outlook and the desire to try new things while pushing his boundaries is what keeps him on top of his game.

