CBTF - The Leading Sports News Platform Signs Emraan Hashmi as Brand Ambassador

CBTF Speed News has given sports news and news connected with sports to its watchers, and clients throughout recent years and is focused on proceeding to deliver the same in future. "CBTF Speed News'' has become exceptionally well known in India since it gives quick news about cricket to watchers while watching out for the cricket match-up. Truth be told, after the advanced insurgency, the computerized business is exceptionally huge in all fields through mobile phones and the web. The CBTF group works for this reason.

In the discussion with the media, the CBTF Speed News official said that they screen cricket match-ups worldwide and give exact data to watchers quickly through sites that incorporate news and live scores, and so forth in the course of recent years, alongside online organizations, interest in Sports likewise moved to the advanced world.

Numerous associations on the planet working toward this path of CBTF Speed News are extremely popular among cricket darlings for giving the main news and content of Indian cricket. At CBTF you get the most dependable source and data so it's more straightforward for you to put your efforts. We give you the best cricket tips along with prediction tips to guarantee a good outcome.

CBTF Speed News has recently announced Emraan Hashmi as their brand ambassador. With the happiness of sharing this news, Mr. Amit Majithia, CEO, CBTF Speed News, said our group was gladly connected with India’s one of the most entertaining actors, Emraan Hashmi. He has also expressed his love to join sports.

He started his career in the film industry in 2002 with the movie Raaz as an assistant director. His extremely popular movies are Jannat, Azhar, Gangstar, Murder, Shanghai, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Dirty picture. His work in the Bard of Blood web series has been highly acclaimed byhis fans and critics.

Our affection for cricket is definitely not a secret. We all love the game and watch it with complete delight at the comfort of our home. Now CBTF will have more information on cricket and how the game ought to be played in complete action mode.

We here assist you with acquiring right tips for cricket matches through our website. So you don't need to think a lot while watching cricket and make the most from your cricket ideas and your sheer love for cricket.

