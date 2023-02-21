Best CBD Oil Canada: Top 5 CBD Oil Brands To Buy In Canada

CBD oil is one of the fastest-growing wellness products in North America. Thousands of people are using it for a variety of reasons. And if you're trying to get the best CBD oil for your needs, that can be overwhelming.

There are many different types and brands on the market today, especially in Canada, where it has become legal to use CBD products, and access to CBD is growing at an incredible level.

We will review the top 5 best CBD oil available in Canada. We will cover everything from the brand, manufacturers, highlights, and negatives to the pros. But before we go into it, let's look at the factors we considered in selecting these products.

Best CBD Oil in Canada Reviewed: 2023

CBDNorth - Overall Best CBD Oil in Canada, Editor's Choice CBDMagic - Trusted CBD Oil for People With Anxiety CBD2Heal - Most Recommended CBD Tincture for Insomniacs Plant of Life - Popular CBD Oil in Canada; 100% Organic Mellow CBD - Premium-quality CBD Tincture With Varied Flavors

#1. CBDNorth - Overall Best CBD Oil in Canada, Editor's Choice

CBDNorth

CBDNorth is a Canadian company that's been operating since 2015. They specialize in high-quality CBD oil products that are free of THC and other harmful chemicals and bring many benefits to people who use them.

They offer various CBD oil products, including capsules and tinctures. The tinctures come in two flavors—minty or natural—and you can choose between 30ml or 60ml bottles. You can also buy the capsules individually or in packs of ten for convenience.

The CBD oil from this company is made from organically cultivated hemp plants grown in Europe. It's non-GMO and has no pesticides or chemical residues, so you know it's safe for you and your family.

This company also offers a money-back guarantee if you're unsatisfied with their product within 30 days of purchase, so there's no risk in trying out one of their products today!

Highlights

Multiple Dosage Options: CBDNorth offers options for both beginners and advanced users. For beginners, their Starter Kit includes 10mg capsules that you can take twice daily.

For more advanced users, they offer sublingual drops and 10mg capsules that you can take once or twice daily. You can also purchase the entire bottle to use on your schedule.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: CBDNorth's proprietary full-spectrum hemp oil contains all the cannabinoids found in cannabis, including CBD, CBDA, CBN, CBC, and CBG. That allows you to get the most out of your hemp oil by using it topically or orally (sublingually).

The full-spectrum nature allows you to use only one product instead of mixing multiple ones to achieve the desired effect.

All-Natural Ingredients: CBDNorth uses only the best ingredients when making its oils. All of its products are made with 100 percent natural cannabidiol oil. It means no additives or chemicals in oils, which can be dangerous for your health.

The company also uses no pesticides or harmful chemicals in its products. They have used this formula for several years and have not received any customer complaints about their products' side effects or allergic reactions.

But, again, that is because they use safe ingredients that do not cause any harm to the body or mind.

Regular Discount: CBDNorth is a premium brand offering a 10% discount to all first-time customers. This deal is excellent, especially considering their products' high quality.

If you want to buy in bulk, then CBDNorth has discounts. For example, you will receive a 20% discount on orders over $500 and even more if you spend more than that.

That makes it easier for people who want to buy CBD oil in bulk or have multiple family members who need it.

Pros

Free shipping

Money-back guarantee

Easily accessible

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Secure payment options

Cons

It doesn’t offer a subscription package

#2. CBDMagic - Trusted CBD Oil for People With Anxiety

CBDMagic

CBDMagic is one of the most popular CBD oil brands in Canada. The company offers various products, from topicals to vape pens.

CBDMagic's mission is to bring the best CBD experience to everyone who needs it. They offer high-quality, third-party-tested products at affordable prices. Their website is easy to navigate, providing information about their products and how they work.

The company also has a blog that shares helpful tips on using CBD oil for anxiety, chronic pain, and more.

CBDMagic has been around since 2016 and offers an excellent range of products at competitive prices. Their customer service team is also very responsive and helpful with any questions or concerns you may have about their products or your order.

Highlights

Variety of Products: The CBDmagic brand offers a variety of products to help you deal with your anxiety. Each product has different strengths and sizes, so you can select the one that meets your wants.

The company offers three different types of CBD oil:

CBD Oil Tincture - This product contains a blend of cannabinoids and terpenes, natural compounds in hemp plants. It's available in two strengths - 300 mg and 600 mg - and it comes in both regular and chocolate flavors.

CBD Oil Capsules - These capsules contain pure CBD oil and other ingredients like organic coconut oil and sunflower lecithin.

The capsules are vegan-friendly and gluten-free, but they aren't suitable for vegans or nut allergies because they contain lecithin from sunflowers.

CBD Oil Vape Cartridges - These cartridges are made from high-quality CO2-extracted hemp oil with no artificial additives or preservatives added to them. They're available in three different strengths (300mg, 600mg, 1000mg), so you can choose the right one.

Website Live Chat Feature: This feature allows you to talk directly with a representative from the company about any concerns or questions about their products.

It's available 24/7, so if you need help at any time, click on the live chat icon on the website, and a representative will respond within minutes.

Dosage Guide: This feature provides the recommended dosage of each product in milligrams (mg) or drops.

For example, if you want to use CBD oil for anxiety, you should choose an oil with a concentration ranging from 250 mg to 1,000 mg per bottle or vial.

The company also has other dosages available for purchase, such as 100 mg and 500 mg per bottle or vial.

Offers CBD Oil for Various Benefits: CBDMagic offers several products that can help with various health problems, including pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

Their products are made from 100% organic hemp extracted from the stalks and seeds of industrial hemp plants. The oils contain no THC, so they are legal in Canada and many other countries worldwide.

Pros

It has a well-designed and intuitive website

Full spectrum product

Sells a variety of products

Active customer support

Free shipping

Cons

No free shipping outside of Canada

#3. CBD2Heal - Most Recommended CBD Oil for Insomniacs

CBD2Heal

CBD2Heal is a Canada-based company that offers high-quality CBD products. This product has been formulated to help you manage your anxiety and stress.

It contains 100% pure hemp extract, which is rich in CBDs. The product comes with varying concentrations of CBDs to ensure you get the proper dosage for your needs.

The company uses a blend of organic hemp plants to manufacture its products. It ensures that you get the best quality CBD oil for anxiety.

In addition, the product contains no fillers or artificial ingredients, making it safe for use even by children and older adults.

CBD2Heal offers a range of products, from oils to topicals, tinctures, and capsules. The company also discounts bulk orders to save money while getting quality CBD products.

Highlights

Third-Party Lab Tested: The most important thing about any CBD product is whether or not it's safe to use. All brands claim their products are safe for human consumption, but this is only sometimes the case.

When buying a new CBD oil brand, you should always look for third-party lab testing results.

It ensures that your product has been tested by an independent lab and passed all tests required by Health Canada (or equivalent), including testing for heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants that could harm your health if consumed in high doses.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: CBD2Heal is full-spectrum hemp oil, containing the entire spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in the cannabis plant.

That includes all the naturally occurring compounds in hemp, including the cannabinoids CBC, CBG, and CBN.

While these are not psychoactive, they do have therapeutic benefits that you can use for anxiety.

CBD2Heal contains more than 500mg of phytocannabinoids per 30ml bottles. These natural compounds work together to provide a calming effect on your body.

Live Chat Feature: CBD2Heal offers you the option to talk directly with professionals

if you have any inquiries or concerns about their products. That can be helpful if you want answers from professionals who know what they're saying.

Variety of Products: CBD2Heal offers a variety of products, including tinctures, capsules, and topicals. You can choose various strains and concentrations depending on your needs.

For example, try one of their higher-concentrated oils if you need a higher dose of CBD. On the other hand, if you want something lower in THC content, then you can opt for their low-THC hemp oil products.

Pros

Attractive refund policy

Interesting shipping policy

Affiliate Program

Interesting discount

Made in Canada

Cons

Not relatively affordable

#4. Plant of Life - Most Popular CBD Oil in Canada

Plant of Life

Plant of Life is one of Canada's best CBD oils for anxiety. It contains an organic formula of hemp oil and other natural ingredients.

This product does not contain THC, and it does not have any psychoactive effects. Therefore, it is a safe alternative for anyone who wants to use CBD oil for anxiety.

The Plant of Life CBD Oil is manufactured by a Canadian company called Green Planet Botanicals Inc., founded in 2015, and has been selling its products online since then. The company is based in Ontario, but they also ship their products worldwide.

The main reason why this brand is so famous among people who use CBD oil for anxiety is that it has a high concentration of cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabinol (CBN).

These compounds are known for their potential health benefits, such as reducing stress levels, boosting moods, relieving pain, improving sleep patterns, boosting memory function, and more.

Highlights

Multiple Discounts: Plant of Life offers discounts on multiple bottles and larger orders. For example, if you purchase two bottles at once, you will get 10% off each bottle and free shipping.

You will get 20% off each bottle and free shipping if you purchase four or more bottles simultaneously. However, the discount only applies if you buy one bottle or another product from the company's website.

Live Chat Options: If you'd like to speak with a customer service representative, you can do so using the Live Chat option. This option is available 24/7.

The Live Chat feature on the website is easy to use. All you've got to do is select the "Live Chat" tab in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and you'll be connected with a member of Plant of Life's customer service team. You can also ask questions about your order or any other product or service that the company offers.

Lab Tested: All Plant of Life products are lab tested by an independent third-party laboratory to ensure they meet the highest standards for quality and purity. They test for pesticides, heavy metals, microbial, residual solvents, and other contaminants.

Pros

Vegan and gluten-free

100% Made in Canada

CBD-rich hemp extract

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Relatively unaffordable

#5. Mellow CBD - Premium-quality CBD Tincture With Varied Flavors

Mellow CBD is a Canadian company that produces high-quality CBD oil. Mellow CBD offers a range of products, including flowers, pre-rolled joints, and concentrates.

The company's main product is Mellow Drops, a tincture containing 500 mg of CBD per bottle. This product comes in three flavors: natural, peppermint, and cinnamon.

Mellow Drops are available in two sizes: 10 ml or 30 ml bottles. Each bottle contains 15 drops, meaning you will get 30 doses from a 30 ml bottle. The 10 ml bottles contain seven doses each.

The company also sells cartridges for its vaporizers, but they are unavailable online.

If you need an online store that sells high-quality CBD oil at reasonable prices, then MellowCBDShop should be your first choice.

Highlights

Discreet and Private: Mellow CBD comes in discreet packaging so you can order confidently. The product is shipped directly to your door in plain packaging without mentioning the contents.

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Mellow CBD offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all orders so you can try the product risk-free (less shipping costs).

If you are still looking for a better purchase, contact their customer service team within 60 days of placing your order, and they will refund your money in full.

Live Chat Option: Mellow CBD is a Canadian company that offers live chat support. Live chat allows you to connect with a human who can answer your questions and help you choose the right product. This service is available every day.

Pros

Natural ingredients

GMO-free hemp

Made with coconut oil

No additives or preservatives

No THC

Cons

The dropper can be challenging to use

How We Compiled This List of Most Popular Brands Of CBD Tincture in Canada

CBD oil is one of the widely-known medical treatments for pain and anxiety, but there are so many products on the market that it can be challenging to know which ones are good quality.

We’ve made this list of the best CBD oils in Canada to help you find a product that fits your needs and budget.

We factored in many things while compiling this list of the best CBD oils in Canada.

Here are some of the factors we considered:

Quality

The quality of CBD oil plays a significant role in determining its effectiveness.

Many factors go into the making of high-quality CBD oil Canada . For example, for the oil, you should extract it from the highest-quality hemp strains grown in ideal conditions with no harmful pesticides or herbicides used.

In addition, the extraction process must be done using cold temperatures to preserve the plant's beneficial properties.

How you consume CBD oil is another factor to consider when assessing its quality. There are several ways to consume CBD oils, including capsules, drops, and tinctures. Each method has advantages and disadvantages you need to know before making your choice.

For example, suppose you choose drops or tinctures as your preferred method of consumption. In that case, you need to consider whether they are made using full spectrum or isolate CBD because this will affect their potency and effectiveness.

Customer Satisfaction

In compiling this list, we also decided to focus on customer satisfaction because this is the best indicator of how well a product will perform for you. We factored in many elements when making this decision. Among them were:

First, we looked at the number of positive reviews available on third-party websites like Amazon and Google.

How many positive reviews were written by verified purchasers (i.e., people who bought the product)?

The average review score is given by verified purchasers (i.e., people who bought the product) on third-party websites like Amazon and Google.

CBD Concentrations

CBD concentrations range from 25mg to 1000mg per bottle. Most brands offer a select number of different concentrations.

Some companies will also have CBD isolate options, which means the product only contains CBD (cannabidiol) and no other cannabinoids or terpenes.

If you need a more potent CBD oil dose, consider purchasing products with higher THC levels (like Charlotte's Web).

However, high-CBD products are typically more expensive than high-THC products because they contain less THC, which is the psychoactive component of cannabis.

The amount of THC in your CBD oil can vary widely depending on the brand and product. Some products contain no THC, while others have up to 200mg per serving!

THC is the main ingredient that gets you "high" when consuming cannabis; it's not just an afterthought or something added to make things more interesting.

It's an essential part of the plant and has been shown to help reduce anxiety, relieve pain and soothe symptoms related to cancer treatment.

The cannabinoid profile of a CBD product refers to the relative amounts of each cannabinoid compound present in the product. For example, if a product contains 60% CBD and 40% THC, its cannabinoid profile will be 60:40 (CBD: THC).

A high ratio of CBD to THC is often preferred because it provides more health benefits without causing psychoactive side effects like drowsiness or lethargy.

Safety and Preservative

In the world of CBD oil, there are many different types of products. Some are made from hemp extract, and others from marijuana plants.

The most important thing to consider about any product is if it has been tested for quality and purity. It is especially true when looking at CBD oil because it's so easy to make a mistake with this product.

When piecing together our list of the best CBD oils in Canada, we looked at several brands tested by third-party laboratories to ensure they were safe for humans to consume.

We also ensured that all of these brands were free from harmful chemicals such as pesticides and other contaminants that might be dangerous to your health.

Extraction Method

When it comes to CBD oil, there are two extraction methods: CO2 and ethanol. The latter is what most companies use, but it's a less expensive process that can also result in lower purity and potency of the product.

The CO2 method is more expensive and time-consuming, resulting in higher quality and more refined products. In addition, the process involves pressurizing CO2 into a liquid state so that you can use it to extract cannabinoids from the plant material.

The CO2 then goes through an extraction chamber, which picks up all the valuable ingredients before being pushed through a series of filters to remove all plant material.

The result is pure CBD oil purified with no traces of THC or other cannabinoids in the final product.

Ingredients

We considered CBD oil's ingredients. It is the most critical factor.

CBD is not just one chemical but a mix of dozens of compounds that work together to produce different effects. As a result, some CBD oils contain only one or two ingredients, while others contain many more.

A good example is hemp oil vs. hemp seed oil. The former is extracted from the seeds of cannabis plants, while the latter is made by pressing hemp seeds.

Both are classified as "cannabinoids" because they contain CBD and other minor cannabinoids but have different effects on the human body.

Hemp seed oil is not psychoactive (it won't get you high), but it does have some health benefits, such as reducing inflammation, improving circulation, etc. The hemp seed oil also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are healthy for your heart!

Hemp seed oil doesn't have much CBD, though — usually less than 1%. The reason it's called "hemp seed oil" instead of just "hemp" is because it has more fatty acids than cannabinoids like CBD and THC.

The point is: don't just look at a label for "CBD content." Look at what else it contains too!

What You Should Keep In Mind Before Purchasing Quality CBD Oil in Canada

If you are buying CBD oil, there are some factors that you should consider before making your purchase. First, the quality of CBD oil will determine how effective it is in helping you manage your anxiety.

Therefore, you need to make sure that you are buying quality oil. Several factors can help you determine if CBD oil is of good quality or not. These include:

Reputation

One of the first things that you should consider when buying any product is its brand reputation. It is essential to know whether the company selling it has a good history of providing quality products and services to its customers.

You should check how long they have been in business. Also, look at other customer reviews about their products on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

For example, suppose someone has had an issue with their order and posted it on these platforms.

In that case, you should refrain from buying from them again since they may not be able to satisfy your needs as well as they could have if they had resolved the issue with their customer the first time.

CBD Extraction Method

When buying quality CBD oil, you must ensure that the product is pure and contains the right cannabidiol.

The extraction method used in your CBD oil determines its potency and purity.

There are different types of extraction methods for extracting CBD from cannabis plants.

Some of the most popular methods include CO2 extraction, ethanol extraction, and supercritical fluid extraction.

Each of these methods has its advantages and disadvantages, which we'll discuss below:

CO2 Extraction - CO2 extraction uses carbon dioxide as a solvent to remove impurities from the plant material.

This method produces purer CBD oils than other methods because it doesn't leave any traces of chemical solvents or contaminants in your final product.

However, it's expensive and time-consuming compared to other methods like ethanol or supercritical fluid extraction.

Ethanol Extraction - Ethanol extraction uses ethanol to extract cannabinoids from plants. This method is cheaper than CO2 extraction but can also leave traces of alcohol in your final product if not done correctly. It also requires more time than the CO2 extraction method.

Potency

The potency of a CBD oil is based on the amount of CBD it contains. To purchase good quality CBD oil, you should ensure that it has at least 250mg of CBD per drop. The higher the potency, the better the results you will get from using it.

CBD oils that contain less than 250mg of CBD per drop are not considered potent. These are usually used by people who want to use them as a dietary supplement only and not as a medication.

Some people prefer to use these types because they do not want to experience any side effects after taking them.

If you need CBD oil for medical reasons, it is best to purchase an oil with at least 250mg of CBD per drop. It will ensure that your body gets enough of this chemical compound to treat your condition effectively.

Cost

Cost is one of the most important factors when buying CBD oil. However, it's critical to note that not all CBD oils are created equal, and some products can be more expensive than others.

You'll generally find a good quality CBD product for around $50-$80 per bottle. However, it might cost more if you're looking for something more specialized.

For example, suppose you want to use CBD oil for its anti-inflammatory benefits or as an antioxidant supplement.

Then, you should pay a little more for it because of the added ingredients that improve it at providing these benefits.

Shipping & Returns

Shipping is a significant factor when purchasing quality CBD oil, especially online. Some companies offer free shipping, while others charge extra for shipping.

Ensure that the vendor you're purchasing from offers fast shipping times and can get your products to you quickly.

Returns policies are also important when buying CBD products. If the company has a good return policy, you can feel confident that you can get a refund if anything goes wrong with your purchase.

A good return policy also helps build trust between the buyer and seller. It shows that the seller stands behind their products and believes in their selling.

Customer Service

One of the essential aspects of any business is customer service. A company's customer service quality can often indicate how well they take care of their products and those who buy them.

A good CBD oil provider will ensure that their customers are happy right from the start with the product, through delivery, and up until after the purchase.

They are also more likely to offer warranties and guarantees on their products, so you can get a refund if something goes wrong while using them.

FAQs About CBD Oil Canada

Q1. What is CBD Oil?

CBD (cannabidiol) is a compound existing in cannabis and has been shown to have numerous health benefits.

It is extracted from the stalks and flowers of the hemp plant, which is then used in the production of various CBD products such as oils, tinctures, and edibles.

Q2. Where Can I Purchase CBD Oil in Canada?

You can purchase CBD oil online or in stores across Canada. If you need a place to buy it online, we have compiled a list of reputable websites that sell high-quality CBD products at an affordable price.

These websites also offer free shipping and express delivery services throughout Canada so that you don't have to wait long for your product to arrive at your doorstep!

Q3. What Are the Primary Types of CBD Oil Available?

Three primary types of CBD oil are available: Full Spectrum (1:1), Broad Spectrum (5:2), and Isolate. Full Spectrum products contain all the cannabinoids found in hemp, including CBC, CBG, CBN, terpenes, and other minor cannabinoids.

Broad Spectrum products contain just a few cannabinoids, such as CBC, CBG, and CBN but not all of them.

Isolate products contain only one cannabinoid – usually THC or CBD – so they're used for specific health conditions where those cannabinoids work best together.

Q4. How Much Should I Take?

The recommended dosage is 10mg of CBD per day. You can adjust the dose as needed, but it's best to start slowly, with a small amount, and gradually increase your intake.

You'll know when you've reached the right amount when you feel relaxed and comfortable while at the same time energized and focused.

You should never experience any side effects from taking CBD oil. However, if you experience any adverse effects while taking it, immediately contact your doctor or local poison control center.

Q5. How Long Do Results Take?

You'll notice an improvement in your anxiety after about three days of using CBD oil for anxiety treatment. Most people begin seeing results within one week of using CBD oil for anxiety disorder treatment.

However, since everyone's body chemistry is different, some people may take longer than others to see results from CBD oil for anxiety treatment.

Conclusion: Most Effective CBD Oils For Sale In Canada

You may have read reports of CBD oil alleviating people's epileptic seizures and thought, "I would like to try that!" But if you live in Canada, you know buying and accessing CBD products has become easier.

In provinces such as Ontario and Quebec, the sale of CBD oil is legal, but only after it has been incorporated into another product. You could buy some capsules or an e-liquid from any of the brands mentioned on our list.

We did this CBD Oil Review to ensure that consumers in Canada and outside Canada can purchase the best CBD oil product per their needs. We have also published a guide for you, which will help you with how you should use CBD oils for maximum results.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.