Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Casting Director Parag Rawool On How Social Media Is Helping Him Find New Talents

Parag Rawool has been into casting and managing for over a decade.

Parag Rawool, Casting Director

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 3:15 pm

Don't you think that a project's success has a lot to do with its casting? Of course, what's the point of picking an actor who doesn't justify the role? Speaking of which, we know of a man who puts all his sweat into accomplishing his job as a talent head; meet casting director Parag Rawool. He is the man behind several successful castings. For him, casting is an art that's worth fighting for.

Talking about social media, do you think that this platform can help in getting new talents easily? Well, Parag Rawool deems it true! He says, "It takes time to find the right person for a role. While the process was tedious before social media, I would say that this platform has helped to reach new talents in comparatively less time."

Parag Rawool has been into casting and managing for over a decade. He did casting even when social media wasn't in the spotlight. "Through social media, one can reach talents that are true gems. Moreover, it also provides insights into the background of the talent. This way, one gets to know what capabilities a person has. This helps in judging the talent rather than relying on just their presence and body language only," says Rawool.

The casting director also highlighted that besides hunting for talent, even various potential artists directly reach many talent heads or casting directors. Parag Rawool also added that "Seeing the demand for talents that are born through social media, who would risk not giving a chance to them in their projects? These people already have a good fan base." 

Parag Rawool has done casting for a slew of projects. He was recently the talent head for ostensibly the world's first gaming entertainment championship, titled Playground Season 1. The show includes influencers, gamers, and super gamers like CaaryMinati, Triggered Insaan, Mortal, and Scout. There are many more sub-players whose casting is done by Parag Rawool.

This casting director has always used his powerful marbles to manoeuvre the right talent into designated projects. There is no doubt in saying that Parag Rawool is the man behind connecting several artists with the right people and thus introducing them to the entertainment world.

