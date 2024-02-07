The debate surrounding which online casinos not on Gamstop in the UK are legit seems like a never-ending one.
Today, we’ve decided to finally put an end to it with detailed comparisons and reviews of the 10 best non-Gamstop casino sites as rated by real players.
Our rankings are based on clear data, public reviews written by other players, and our first-hand experience with each non-Gamstop online casino.
The highest 4.8/5 score is currently held by MyStake, making it the highest-rated non-Gamstop casino site – but there are more options to consider before making a decision.
Let’s crunch some games and bonuses, shall we?
To come up with this list of casinos not on Gamstop, we had to put ourselves in the player’s shoes. First, we started out by typing “non-Gamstop casinos” in the Google search bar and found as many as 24 online casinos after a few hours of research.
Then, we continued with reading real player reviews on sites like Trustpilot and Reddit to see what the gambling community has to say about them.
This allowed us to immediately eliminate 14 casinos because of bad reviews – the names of which we will not mention. We’ve created an account and deposited £200 at each of the remaining 10 casinos to gauge their quality for ourselves.
In our reviews below, we will present information about why these casinos are better than others, including links to real reviews by players and the valid license number of each site.
We will also compare their features so that you can see which casino is most likely to be suitable for you.
Pros:
- 170% crypto welcome bonus
- Over 6,000 online casino games
- Offers sports betting
- 10% cashback on crypto deposits
- Quicker payouts in comparison
- Rated ‘Excellent’ by players
Cons:
- Rollover applies on both the deposit and bonus
- No VIP program
The best casino not on Gamstop will be a different one for different players, but MyStake fares a little bit better than its competitors in the most important categories.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
In terms of online casino games, MyStake can even rival UK-licensed online casinos, considering that it has over 6,000 games available.
To our surprise, the vast majority of these games were developed by some pretty good software providers like Betsoft, Play N Go, and Hacksaw Gaming. These are familiar names in the online gambling industry, so you’re sure to find high-quality games.
Even the live casino section is comprehensive and covers games from Lucky Streak, including blackjack, roulette, game shows, baccarat, and poker.
Overall, MyStake doesn’t disappoint when it comes to game choice.
Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5
This non-Gamstop casino offers two welcome bonuses: 100 up to £1,000 for debit card or e-wallet deposits and a 170% bonus up to £1,000 for crypto deposits.
Both of these promotions carry 30x wagering requirements that are attached to both the deposit you make and the bonus. This makes it a sticky bonus, so think about whether you want to claim it at all.
We tend to avoid sticky bonuses because it locks our deposit and we can’t withdraw our winnings until we wager it. Therefore, we recommend that you get it only if you want to test more games without spending more money.
Public Rating & Reviews: 4.8/5
MyStake found itself at the top of our list mostly because it’s highly rated by other players – which is the most important factor when it comes to how legit a non-Gamstop casino is.
It has over 16,000 reviews and a 4.8/5 rating by players – the highest score we’ve seen for an online casino yet.
Plus, it replies to 84% of all negative feedback, which is a good sign of a secure casino.
Casino Information:
- License: Curacao (License No: B2C-AHKQ5AFL-1668JAZ)
- Payment Methods: Debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies
- Payout Speed: Within 24 hours
- Customer Support: 24/7 live chat, email, contact form
Pros:
- Over 6,000 online slots
- Amazing VIP program with rakeback
- 10% bet insurance
- Exclusive games
- Buy crypto on-site
Cons:
- Crypto-exclusive
- Welcome bonus not available for UK players
Jackbit’s combination of over 6,000 slots not on Gamstop and rakeback on every spin make it a top non-Gamstop casino for all punters looking for some spinning action.
Casino Games: 4.7/5
You will find over 6,000 online slots from over 50 software providers at Jackbit, the most notable of which are Amatic and Betsoft.
The great thing here is that there are various ways to filter these games and find the one you want to play – you can filter them based on game type (bonus buy, classic, jackpots, etc) and software providers.
For instance, there are over 230 bonus-buy slots alone.
There are also over 100 live dealer games from providers like Lucky Streak, Ezugi, and XPro Gaming. However, keep in mind that some of these are not available to play from the UK.
Bonuses & Promos: 4.3/5
New players can get 50 free spins on their first deposit – but there’s a catch. The free spins are available to use on Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Splash, which you can’t actually play from the UK. Therefore, you can’t claim this bonus from the UK (we couldn’t, at least).
Instead, you can take advantage of Jackbit’s amazing VIP program, which gives you rakeback with every bet you place. Both sports bets and online slots generate 20% rakeback from each bet.
Once you accumulate 500 points, you can exchange them for £5 – which you can use as you please right away since they don’t have any wagering requirements.
Public Rating & Reviews: 4.3/5
It’s one of the new casinos not on Gamstop, which is why the total number of reviews is a bit low. That’s even more impressive because new casinos don’t usually get such a high rating.
So far, it replies to negative feedback across public review sites within a week, which is always a good sign. Some of the 1-star reviews are from players who complain about the fact that not all games are available in the UK, which is the case with basically any non-Gamstop casino.
Casino Information:
- License: Curacao (License No: B2C-P329EVVT-1668JAZ)
- Payment Methods: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, XMR, DASH, DOGE, USDT, TRON
- Payout Speed: Within 24 hours
- Customer Support: 24/7 live chat and email
Pros:
- Dedicated Goldenbet tournaments
- Welcome package up to £1,500
- Unlimited 10% cashback
- Great selection of online slots
- SEPA deposits and withdrawals
Cons:
- Sticky bonuses
- Many restricted games
We really liked the competitive spirit that Golden promotes with its tournaments – but it’s really the 10% unlimited cashback that makes this online casino stand out.
Casino Games: 4.2/5
Similar to Jackbit, Goldenbet has a massive range of casino games from over 50 developers. However, many of these are unavailable in the UK and we couldn’t load them.
After a bit of research, we found that all the games powered by Betsoft, Endorphina, and BigTimeGaming are available to play. Some of the most popular games by these providers are Take the Bank, Sugar Pop, and Lava Gold.
Goldenbet also offers sports betting on various sports, in addition to live betting with an early cashout feature. It’s basically a complete package.
Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5
The area in which Goldenbet stands out from others is with its bonuses and promotions.
New casino players can get a 100% bonus up to £500 on each of their first three deposits, while sports bettors can claim a single bonus up to £500. These offers are great to try more games for less money – but not so much when it comes to actually withdrawing them as cash.
That’s because the bonuses are sticky and the wagering requirements apply to both your deposit and bonus.
Something much better to look forward to is Goldenbet’s tournaments, which offer cash prizes and free spins for all winners (you need to play slots to participate). The 10% unlimited cashback is also a nice touch.
Public Rating & Reviews: 4.2/5
Golden is yet another online casino not on Gamstop well-received by the community of UK casino players. It has a great 4.2/5 rating by players, mostly due to the fact that it’s possible to deposit via SEPA.
Some of the negative reviews are about the non-Gamstop casino not managing to verify their players’ accounts fast enough, which is why we always suggest you do this before starting to play.
Casino Information:
- License: Curacao (License No: B2C-AHKQ5AFL-1668JAZ)
- Payment Methods: Visa, MasterCard, SEPA, MiFinity, BTC, ETH, LTC, +10 more
- Payout Speed: 1-3 days
- Customer Support: 24/7 live chat and email
Pros:
- SEPA payments available
- No transaction fees
- Impressive live casino
- 83 software providers
- Various casino bonuses
Cons:
- Some games do not load at all
- All GBP deposits are converted to EUR
While playing at Rolletto, we discovered that its section of live casino games is actually the best one compared to other reputable casinos not on Gamstop. Therefore, this is likely the best choice for UK players looking to play live casino games.
Casino Games: 4/5
We’ve noticed right off the bat that Rolletto offers a huge selection of games. There are over 80 software providers, which means there are over 7000 games to play.
That being said, some of the online slots didn’t load and were stuck on a white screen when we tried to open them. Everything was fine with games by Big Time Gaming and Smartsoft, though.
That aside, the live dealer section is amazing from start to finish. It’s powered by Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Lucky Streak, XPro Gaming, and AsiaGaming. We were able to place bets on all of these except for games by Pragmatic Play.
Even so, the choice of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and game shows is second to none.
Bonuses & Promos: 4.2/5
As a new player at Rolletto, you can get a 150% casino bonus up to €500 on your first deposit. The wagering requirements of 30x are average, but once again – this is a sticky bonus, which means your deposit and bonus are not kept separately.
You can get a bit more bang for your pound by using crypto, as your first deposit will be doubled up to €1,000 if you decide to claim the welcome bonus.
Overall, these promos are for casual players, so don’t expect to really benefit a lot from getting them.
Public Rating & Reviews: 3.9/5
Rolletto has a total of over 1,000 reviews by UK players, with a great 3.9/5 rating, of which 80% are 5-star reviews.
Once again – similar to all other casino reviews – the negative reviews indicate slower withdrawal times and multiple checks for big payout requests (usually above €5,000).
Overall, however, the ratings indicate that Rolletto is among the top casinos not on Gamstop.
Casino Information:
- License: Curacao (License No: B2C-AHKQ5AFL-1668JAZ)
- Payment Methods: Visa, MasterCard, SEPA, MiFinity, BTC, ETH, LTC, +9 more
- Payout Speed: 48 hours+ (excluding the weekend)
- Customer Support: 24/7 live chat and email
Pros:
- Accepts 12 cryptocurrencies
- SEPA payment and Neosurf Europe available
- 4300+ online slots
- 155% match crypto bonus
Cons:
- Lower card deposit limits
- Slower withdrawal times
If you’re using crypto to play at non-Gamstop sites, then you might want to consider joining Freshbet – it accepts 12 different cryptocurrencies.
Casino Games: 4/5
The biggest game category at Freshbet is slots – and there are over 4300 to choose from. The fun thing here is that there are 4 slots developed in-house, including James Frosty & Lost City, Book of Anubis, Lazy Sheriff, and Mystery of Eldorado.
On top of these games, you will also find mini-games like Aquarings and Dino, which offer something different than what you’re used to gambling on.
You will also find live dealer games here, but the blackjack and roulette options are not as comprehensive as our better-ranked UK casinos not on Gamstop.
Bonuses & Promos: 3.9/5
The welcome bonus worth talking about here is the crypto promotion for new UK players – 155% up to €500. That’s a really high match percentage, but the wagering requirements are also higher than average at 40x.
There are plenty of other promotions aimed at casual users, including a 10% loyalty cashback offer on every deposit. Sports bettors can also benefit from the 3 + 1 bet here.
Public Rating & Reviews: 2.7/5
The public reviews for Freshbet are a bit mixed. It has an average 2.8/5 rating from a total of 74 reviews. The online casino hasn’t replied to negative reviews yet, which is something they should definitely consider doing in the future.
Most of the negative reviews point out slower bank and SEPA withdrawals, which is why we strongly recommend that UK players use crypto to play here.
This is not a perfect score by players, but during our experience playing at Freshbet, we didn’t come across any issues.
Casino Information:
- License: Curacao (License No: B2C-P329EVVT-1668JAZ)
- Payment Methods: Visa, MasterCard, SEPA, Neosurf, BTC, LTC, USDC, ETH, +8 more
- Payout Speed: 2-5 business days
- Customer Support: 24/7 live chat and email
How We Ranked the Best UK Casinos Not on Gamstop
Casino Games & Software Providers
Having a great selection of games from quality providers is a must-have when you’re playing at online casinos that are not on Gamstop. Because of this, not only did we count the games and check the providers but we also played many of them to ensure they work in the UK.
In our reviews, we mentioned the restrictions you may come across when playing.
Bonuses for UK Players
Each online gambling site offers a bonus – but high wagering requirements and unfair conditions may break your experience using it.
That’s why we only recommended non-Gamstop casinos with bonus wagering requirements equal to or below 40x. This gives you a genuine chance at taking advantage of it.
We also mentioned any possible restrictions with the bonuses at each non-Gamstop casino in our reviews above.
License & Customer Support
Even though these are Gamstop-free casinos – it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be licensed.
On the contrary, each non-Gamstop casino on our list is licensed and adheres to strong security measures imposed by the respective Gambling Commission. For your convenience, we listed the license number of each site so that you can check and verify it.
We also researched the companies behind these non-Gamstop casinos to ensure they are not in the middle of any open disputes.
If you ever come across an issue, you can contact each casino via live chat or email on a 24/7 basis. You can also escalate a problem to Curacao eGaming.
Public Rating & Reviews
It may be the last criterion we will mention – but it’s the most important one.
We read what real players have to say about these gambling sites not on Gamstop and did not include brands that had an overload of negative reviews and complaints. Reviews by real players are vital in tracking down the best casinos not on Gamstop.
What is Gamstop?
Gamstop is a free self-exclusion scheme that UK players with a gambling problem can sign up for with their details. Once players sign up with Gamstop, they will no longer have access to any online casino licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
This program was launched in April 2018 as a one-of-a-kind self-exclusion system that players can use voluntarily. The self-exclusion options range from 6 months and 1 year to indefinitely.
Once the self-exclusion period is over, players will be able to access UK online casinos again.
Can You Reverse a Gamstop Self-Exclusion?
Unfortunately, the Gamstop program is very strict and you can’t override the self-exclusion process. If you sign up with it, you will have to wait until the self-exclusion period is over.
This is precisely why casinos not on Gamstop are becoming increasingly popular among Brits. Many of them are just as safe as UK casino sites – but they are not part of the Gamstop scheme.
Gamble Responsibly at Casinos Not on Gamstop UK
The first step towards having an enjoyable gambling experience is knowing when to stop, self-exclude, and manage your bankroll. Read and apply our advice below to avoid any issues down the road.
- Set Deposit Limits: Each online casino not registered with Gamstop gives you the option to set deposit limits as soon as you sign up. Don’t ignore these limits and set how much you’re willing to spend before you start playing.
- Disable Your Account: If you think gambling is starting to get out of hand for you, contact customer service and ask them to disable your account. This will prevent you from accessing the casino again until the exclusion time runs out.
- Seek Help and Advice: Nowadays, there are many ways to get advice about responsible gambling online. If you think it’s becoming too much of a problem for you, always seek help – you can even remain anonymous with most services.
- Manage Your Bankroll: Do not – repeat with us – do not spend more than you can afford to lose. Once you’ve hit the money threshold you’re willing to lose, call it a day and stop. Chasing your losses by spending more is always the worst thing you can do.
Tips to Avoid Withdrawal Issues at UK Casinos Not on Gamstop
When reading through comments on forums, we’ve noticed that a lot of players report payout issues at certain non-Gamstop casinos. To avoid any problems on your end, we advise you to follow the steps we have outlined below.
Verify Your Account Right Away
Before your first withdrawal, each online casino is going to need to verify your identity via an eKYC procedure. So why wait until you win?
Prepare the necessary documents, such as your ID, a utility bill, and a bank statement – and verify your account as soon as you sign up. Doing so will eliminate the waiting period before your first payout request.
Don’t Abuse The Bonus Terms With No-Risk Wagers
If you try to act smart by claiming a bonus and placing no-risk wagers to meet the wagering requirements and get a payout – you will likely get banned for bonus abuse.
This is why it’s important to read the terms of the welcome offer to make sure you play it right. If you don’t want to do this, then it’s better not to claim a bonus at all.
Don’t Create Multiple Accounts From One Household
Creating multiple accounts under a different name from one household will, once again, get your account banned and any remaining funds deemed void. Therefore, always stick to one account.
Use Crypto (If Possible)
Cryptocurrency transactions are much quicker than bank transfers. So, it makes sense to buy crypto and then use it to play at online casinos if you value quicker payouts.
Most non-Gamstop online casinos will allow you to buy some directly through their website, so this is something you should consider.
Payment Methods Available at Non-Gamstop Casinos in the UK
Online casinos in the UK without Gamstop offer a variety of payment methods you can choose from – but it’s important to recognise their differences so that you can choose the most suitable one for you.
Credit and Debit Cards
Most non-Gamstop casinos will allow you to deposit via your credit or debit card – be it MasterCard or Visa. These are some of the most secure payment methods you can use, but they come with a few downsides.
Typically, the deposit limits for cards are lower compared to other methods, and they sometimes have processing fees. However, deposits reflect instantly and there’s no room for error.
E-Wallets & Prepaid Cards
Some non-Gamstop online casino sites accept e-wallets like AstroPay and MiFinity. Both deposits and withdrawals using e-wallets are quick, and the limits are generally bigger than debit cards.
Cryptocurrencies
For obvious reasons, cryptocurrencies are the most popular payment method at non-Gamstop casino sites. This is because both the deposits and withdrawal limits are usually much bigger, you don’t have to provide any banking details, and payouts are as fast as 1 hour in some cases.
The downside of crypto is that it’s volatile, but you can also get around this using stablecoins like Tether (USDT).
Before making any payments, however, it’s important to check whether the casino is SSL-encrypted and licensed. Doing this will ensure that you don’t face any issues with your payments down the line.
How to Find Reputable Casinos Not on Gamstop
If you’re going to do some research yourself, make sure to follow the steps outlined below to ensure you end up playing at legit casinos not on Gamstop.
- License: Check the casino’s license first and foremost. Every licensed gambling site will have a clickable logo at the bottom of its page that will redirect you to a page where you can see its active license.
- Read Reviews: Before playing, always make sure to check what other players have to say about the casino in question. Good non-Gamstop casino sites will have a mix of negative and positive reviews, while the bad ones will be rated less than 2.5/5.
- Software Providers: Reliable non-Gamstop UK casinos offer games from trusted providers like Betsoft, Amatic, Pragmatic Play, etc. If you see these names, you should feel confident that the casino is operating above board.
- Terms and Conditions: We know these are lengthy documents, but it’s vital that you read them carefully to avoid any landmines in the form of unfair wagering requirements or other restrictions.
Everything to Know About Non-Gamstop Casinos – FAQ
Are There Any Casinos Not on Gamstop?
There are plenty of trusted casinos not on Gamstop that you can use. Always pay attention to the casino’s license and reviews written by other players to ensure the casino is legitimate.
Are Non-Gamstop Casinos Safe?
All non-Gamstop online casinos with an active license are as secure as your standard UK-licensed online casino. To maintain their license, they must follow certain rules and regulations that are in place to protect players.
Can I Make a Withdrawal From Non-Gamstop Casinos in the UK?
You can withdraw your winnings from online casinos not on Gamstop in the UK via SEPA, bank transfer, or cryptocurrencies. However, keep in mind that nearly all online casinos will have to verify your account first via a KYC process.
Can I Play Live Casino Games at Non-Gamstop Casinos?
You can play live casino games at many non-Gamstop casinos, including Rolletto and MyStake. Rolletto is, in fact, the best choice for live dealer games because it offers an amazing selection of games from trusted providers.
Do Non-Gamstop Casinos Have Responsible Gambling Tools?
Non-gamstop casinos in the UK offer a variety of responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, cool-off periods, spending limits, and everything else that’s usually available at UK-licensed online casinos.
You can also contact their customer service and ask them to close your account permanently.
So, Should You Play At the Best Non-Gamstop Casinos UK?
We can’t tell you whether you should play at non-Gamstop casinos in the UK or not – we can only help you find trustworthy sites if you decide to do so.
We went overboard with this guide and we genuinely hope it will help you make an educated decision about which non-Gamstop casino to use.
To reiterate, MyStake is the highest-rated site by UK players and is tested for fairness and fast payouts by our team. If it doesn’t seem like your cup of tea, there are 9 other secure non-Gamstop casinos you can choose from.
Thanks for reading, and please remember that gambling is meant for fun.
