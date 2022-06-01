CashFi (CFI), Tron (TRX), and Polygon (MATIC) - Step Into The World Of DeFi

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is such a broad and promising aspect of the crypto world. Some might even say it is the core of the crypto industry. Offering decentralized, permissionless, and borderless access to financial services with low cost and high speeds is the aim of crypto projects under the DeFi umbrella. There are several different cryptos in this space and in this article, we will discuss three of them that are thriving and are worthwhile. CashFi (CFI) , Tron (TRX), and Polygon (MATIC).

CashFi (CFI)

CashFi (CFI) is a next-gen decentralized network with plans to use a distinctive fee-sharing approach to provide its investors access to a range of asset classes some of which include liquid staking, NFTs, and synthetics in a bid to improve collaboration and interconnection. The platform is designed to connect the blockchain ecosystem to provide faster and more low-cost services that are scalable.

According to their research, they discovered that the DeFi industry is displaying the capacity to collaborate and create something better than the sum of its parts. The project’s interoperable decentralized network will significantly change the current DeFi scenario for users and give them access to a wide array of digital assets.

CashFi’s (CFI) ecosystem will include CFI staking which will reduce illiquidity for staked commodities via liquid staking. Its liquid staking is different from legacy staking and users will be able to manage their cash. The team discovered some limits to legacy staking which include; asset inefficiency, lesser yields, lack of instant liquidity and decreased security.

CFI Stake is expected to overcome all of these shortcomings. Users will be able to access their staked assets through liquidity staking with the crypto tokens remaining in escrow. Unlike legacy staking, the tokens are not frozen, completely locked, or unavailable.

CFI NFTs will also be integrated into the CashFi ecosystem’s framework for creating cross-chain NFT marketplaces. The project recognizes the importance of NFTs to the promotion of peer-to-peer (P2P) interactions globally.

It will establish CFI NFTs and provide a next-gen interoperable NFT marketplace that will help to strengthen and develop the growing industry of NFTs. This cross-chain CFI NFT marketplace will allow artists and users to mint NFTs at low costs and will facilitate their NFT auctions by creating their own NFT marketplaces through CashFi.



Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) is a blockchain platform for supporting smart contracts and high throughput. Its major goal is to “decentralize the web” and is achieving this through blockchain technology and decentralized apps (DApps). The platform was created by H.E. Justin Sun in September of 2017 and has gained significant progress in the past years with over 94 million users on the network and over 3.2 billion transactions.

Tron (TRX) has risen to be the third-largest blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi) as measured by total value locked (TVL). The ecosystem has over $4.3 billion in total value locked (TVL) just behind Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum (ETH) at second and first respectively.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a decentralized Ethereum (ETH) scaling platform that allows the development of scalable user-friendly DApps with low transaction fees. It believes everyone should have access to Web 3.0 without ever having to sacrifice security. The platform, built from the best of a combination of Ethereum’s and other top blockchains, is inherently more secure, open, powerful, and fully benefits from Ethereum’s network effects.

Polygon (MATIC) is dedicated to facilitating the growth of Web 3.0 applications by providing the platform required. To date, over 19,000 DApps have used the network to scale their performances.

