Career Selection According To Birth Chart

We all dream of a successful career that promises a luxurious lifestyle and recognition in the society. A career should be such that it helps the native to realize their full potential while earning considerable income and recognition. But most of the time, we remain unsure what career options are the best for us.

The main point to see here is - your skills, passion, and interest in a career and to decide between which career I want to go for AND which career I should/can go for?. The micro difference between want and can/should can be a turning point in a persons’ life. A career needs not only your skills, interest, and passion but also needs support, what your birth chart says. Do not be in haste to undermine the importance of astrology in right career selection but understand the precision behind it.

You know your skills and passion, next you need to check their conformity with what your birth chart says and competence of the astrologer. To select right career according to date of birth, you need an astrologer. That is where you will find this article different from many other articles on career astrology. Now without giving too much of a preface to the main topic, how to select best career according to birth chart, I am coming to the main points. Right career selection means both your skills and birth chart are in sync with other. But equally important is the competence of the astrologer also. I will expect you to read on small case study on how minutely astrologers need to go before giving you advice on career selection.

Right way to select career according to date of birth

Read each and every word here to understand the right way to choose career according to date of birth. The mother of a very bright child with an inclination towards a career in Science consulted me. Boys’ Birth details 08.01.2009, 12.26 pm, Patna Bihar, India. His ascendant was Aries and Moon Sign Taurus. She said the boy never goes below 99% and wanted him to pursue Medical or Engineering. Now understand the precision of astrological calculations I used for him to select the career according to birth chart, which were in zeal with his passion also But one of the choices he selected was wrong. Understand how:

Best choice for him was Medical, and that too better at a foreign land. I will explain many combinations to justify this. (Persons with even a bit of astrological knowledge can prove if I am wrong)

1. Mercury, the Lord of the 3rd and 6th house, was placed in the 10th house. Mercury (Education), Lord of 3rd house (Efforts and hard work), and Lord of 6th house (Medical diseases) were placed in the 10th house (house of profession). So medical was a perfect professional choice for him.

2. Now see the other angel involved. Jupiter is for higher education, and for him, it is the Lord of 9th house (foreign travel), Lord of 12th house (Hospital) placed in the 10th house (house of profession). So this was another supporting narrative for him: Go for Medical line and that too better at a foreign land.

Research work in a foreign land was another equally good choice for him. Here also, I will explain why.

1. Mercury and Jupiter have conjunction with Rahu in the 10th house.

2. Rahu is known for foreign travel and also research work. Rahu is a highly ambitious planet that greatly accelerates a person’s anxiety level. Rahu makes person cross conventions, adds the ability to do research work. It also makes a person cross all boundaries.

3. The Mercury and Jupiter conjunction with Rahu in the 10th house prompted me to advise him to go for Research work like Ph.D. and that too in a foreign country. I have no reservation in saying that Research Work is acclaimed and rewarded better in many foreign countries than India.

Engineering was not a good choice for him. For a Science student, Engineering is not a good choice looks absurd. But I will explain why Engineering was not a good choice for this boy.

1. Mangal (Mars) has a conjunction with Sun.

2. Mars, known for Engineering, is combust due to conjunction with Sun.

3. It means the basic signification of Mars were reduced/made weak by Sun.

4. Therefore, a career in Engineering was not a good choice for him.

Main factors in astrology for selection of right career

1. Each planet signifies many careers, and each career has multiple branches and sub-branches. As you would have seen in the above example: the Selection of two streams, Medical and Research work, were good choices for him. Engineering, the foremost career ambition for a science student, was not a good choice. A good career astrologer has to examine so many combinations in the birth chart as described above for selecting the precise career.

2. The person will be successful at what place: in their own country or a foreign land. All careers do not have equal success potential at all places as mentioned above that a career in research work will probably prosper better in some countries.

3. For this, you need an astrologer by design and not by default. The astrologer who has exposure to a limited class of people, and who operates on conventional astrological methods confined to limited geographical clients cannot give you such precise advice on the best career based on horoscope.

4. The competence of an astrologer giving such advice can be a question mark here. The astrologer must have in-depth and precise knowledge to examine so many combinations. Secondly, the astrologer must have an idea about the ongoing careers across the globe. No app or calculator can do such micro calculations.

Can astrology help in selecting best career

Yes, astrology can help a person select the best career, provided the astrologer is competent. The above example clarifies how difficult it is to read the best career for a person from the birth chart. It is universally accepted that we all have a flair for certain activities or jobs. Some of us are very creative, while others may possess excellent technical knowledge. Some can sing well while others can write and so on. You don’t acquire these traits by chance, but it’s a plan of destiny especially crafted for you. All planets have specified significations, and they tend to bestow their significations on the natives as per their placements in the native’s birth chart. Astrology helps decode this planetary script to suggest the best career option for you.

Astrology may identify your likes, dislikes, strengths, and weaknesses. Your inherent qualities and temperament matter a lot when choosing a promising career. An astrologer deeply analyzes these planetary influences in your birth chart and effectively amalgamates these with your personality traits, as indicated in the chart itself. This helps to shortlist the best career option for you.

Astrology to select your child’s career

Modern times are completely different than they used to be a few years back. Earlier, there were limited options for studies and careers to choose from, but now kids have infinite career options. Before a career, it is equally important that the child chooses the right stream of education to pursue a successful career later in life. A careful and deep analysis of your child’s horoscope may accurately predict your child’s characteristics and influence on their education. An astrologer uses all the indications given by the child’s kundli to make him realize his full potential to succeed in life.

Sometimes as parents, we fail to understand the deeply hidden interests of our children, which only an experienced and well-educated astrologer can explore. An astrology consultation helps you understand the child’s inclinations and interests.

The career choice is difficult to make and involves a detailed study of Lagna or D-1, Moon chart, D-9, and D-10 charts, among other factors. Running dasha at the age when the child will start their career and also the support of planets in transits all go together in deducing the most suitable career choice for anyone. Read more on right way of subject selection according to birth chart

Does sign indicates best career

Yes, your sign can indicate best career. Your sign can be starting peddle towards career selection; it can influence your career. But your sign can not be the best/only criterion to decide/select the best career for a person.

In Astrology, we divide the whole world into 12 signs of the zodiac. Each sign belongs to a certain element, i.e., fire, earth, air, and water. Now each element has its specifications that exert considerable influence on a person’s career choice. A knowledgeable astrologer carefully analyzes the 10th house, the main house of profession and career. After that, he must determine which element shows dominance with the Lagna, the moon, and the 10th house. It takes a lot of experience when suggesting the perfect career option to someone, and only a learned astrologer can do that. I am carefully using the word Learned astrologer as justified in my narration above. Career astrology involves a detailed and in-depth study of various divisional charts. An astrologer with a deep understanding of various charts and jaimini sutram further gives 100% accurate career predictions as per your zodiac sign. One can read more on best career according to birth chart .

Another important point for right career prediction is the basic rule of Vedic astrology: Desh Kaal Patra without which no prediction for career can be good. All location, country have different culture, law and potential for different careers. Take a simple example: female with a strong Venus can have a good career in India but may not be true in Saudi Arabia. Person with a very engineering back ground may not have a good career in Srilanka where there is no infrastructure to support such a career. Also sometimes the family background, socio-economic conditions may not support person to take up the best career. The boy mentioned above belonged to an affluent family but the same prediction of career success in Research at foreign land would not come true if the person belonged to a weak socio-economic family.

Career decisions are for life. So, have confidence in yourself, check its conformity with the best career according to your birth chart but make sure you are depending on the right astrologer. Take full advantage of Career astrology but it is very important to know how to judge a good astrologer otherwise in spite of all positive, you can land opting wrong career. Then it is not the astrologer or anyone else, but you have to face the music.