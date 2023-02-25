Cardio Shield Reviews 2023 - Do CardioShield Blood Pressure Pills Work or Fake Hype?

Did you know that heart disease and stroke were the main causes of death in the United States? Would you trust us if we told you that those who have hypertension (high blood pressure) are more at risk for developing the aforementioned conditions? Take it from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [1 ]: in 2020, hypertension was either the leading cause of death or a contributing factor in over 670,000 fatalities in the United States. So now what? While altering one's lifestyle choices can have a big impact, there are occasions when assistance from a driving force may be beneficial. We are specifically referring to blood support supplements. In fact, one that aims to address the underlying causes of hypertension in the body was just discovered by our editorial team. Here's the lowdown on the much-touted Cardio Shield.

What is Cardio Shield?

Cardio Shield is an all-natural blood pressure formula that addresses the root cause of high blood pressure. Each serving of Cardio Shield, per Jerry, the creator, may increase healthy blood flow while lowering blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease. Returning to the subject at hand, the culprit under question causes blood vessels to tighten, leading pressure to build up within them. This is also why nitric oxide levels in the body may be lower, preventing individuals from noticing a favourable shift in their blood measurements. The assertion that this "rogue" molecule is mainly to blame for people whose readings are higher than 120/80 mmHg drew the attention of our editorial team the most. Now that the scene has been established, it's time to find out more about the problematic molecule and how Cardio Shield protects against it.

How does Cardio Shield work?

Cardio Shield acts to neutralize the rogue molecule , also known as superoxide anion. One source [2 ] claims that the free radical superoxide anion functions as a signalling molecule for apoptosis, and aging. Oxidative stress may emerge when this hazardous component is present in excess or when antioxidant levels are deemed insufficient, harming several of our vital biomolecules and ultimately changing their biological functions. Jerry further highlighted superoxide anion’s role in causing DNA damage, which in turn, might attack and weaken our blood vessels.

Our editorial team conducted more research to evaluate the validity of his claims and came across a study [3 ] that examined the impact of superoxide anion production on hypertension and psychological cardiovascular risk factors. The researchers discovered that individuals with hypertension demonstrated increased superoxide anion production compared to individuals with normal blood pressure levels (i.e., normotensive). In light of this, the team drew the conclusion that the latter discovery may represent a mechanism underlying cardiovascular risk with hypertension.

When the concentrations of nitric oxide and superoxide are balanced, the resulting component is known as peroxynitrite, which is essential in the destruction of invading pathogens. Unfortunately, an imbalance will have a negative impact on the functioning of these three components, potentially having a harmful influence on human blood vessels [4 ]. Put differently, high levels of superoxide anion either deactivates or turns nitric oxide against the body.

Ultimately, Jerry and his team settled on five important nutrients expected to boost nitric oxide levels while inhibiting the effects of detrimental molecules like superoxide anion. With that in mind, let's get down to business. Next, we'll discuss the five nutrients that may aid people in regaining control over their blood pressure levels.

What ingredients are inside Cardio Shield?

The main ingredients inside Cardio Shield include:

Hawthorn Leaf Extract

Hawthorn [5] is a flowering, thorny tree, or shrub of the rose family. This antioxidant-rich herb has been shown to benefit a variety of health conditions. In terms of high blood pressure, it may lower resting diastolic blood pressure in mildly hypertensive people. Another study discovered that a daily consumption of 1200mg lowered not just blood pressure but also blood sugar levels; nevertheless, further evidence is required due to the inconsistent results of previous comparable studies.

A source that explored the use of hawthorn [6 ] supported a probable method through which the herb could assist with blood pressure. The author specifically described its role as a vasodilator, relaxing constricted blood vessels (thereby lowering blood pressure). Additionally, hawthorn intake may lower total and bad cholesterol levels, limiting plaque accumulation in blood vessels, consequently, reducing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Hibiscus Flower

Hibiscus [7 ] is a plant that is native to India and Malaysia. It has historically been used for culinary, cosmetic, and medicinal uses. In terms of health, this ingredient is high in vitamin C, flavonoids, and anthocyanins, all of which have antioxidant characteristics that help protect the body from free radicals (like the superoxide anion). As previously stated in this review, the latter induces oxidative stress, which is recognized to be a risk factor for high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Concerning blood pressure, numerous human trials have shown that drinking hibiscus beverages or taking hibiscus supplements can dramatically lower blood pressure , while others have acknowledged its overall comparability to prescription medications. As encouraging as the latter assertion may be, additional research is required to confirm it. The general consensus is that hibiscus acts as a vasodilator, which might explain the positive results discovered in other studies [8 ,9 ].

Olive Leaf Extract

Olive leaves [10 ] are a common food and medication in the Mediterranean region. This is not surprising given that they contain two essential polyphenols (oleacein and oleuropein), both of which may protect against illnesses such as heart disease and cancer. A dose of anywhere between 136mg and 500mg has been demonstrated to help reduce blood pressure levels (namely among those with stage 1 hypertension). Other reported benefits include lowered levels of total cholesterol, bad cholesterol, and inflammation [11 ].

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract [12 ] is derived from the Camellia sinensis plant. Although it is generally advised for weight loss and healthy digestion, it may also have a role in heart health. Green tea has the ability to lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels in the short term, according to a systematic evaluation of 24 trials and 1,697 participants. However, whether the same holds true in the long run is unclear, necessitating further research. Another source that analyzed the benefits of green tea mentioned how the extract could lower blood fat levels, potentially lowering the risk of heart disease [13 ].

Garlic

Finally, there's garlic, a spice with various therapeutic characteristics said to enhance overall health. One review and meta-analysis [14 ] of garlic's effects on blood pressure levels in hypertensive participants described its ability to lower systolic and diastolic blood pressures, as well as lowering a relative percentage of risk of developing cardiovascular events. Although several studies agree on this point, more research is needed to fully grasp the underlying mechanism.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is Cardio Shield safe?

Cardio Shield is thought to be safe because it promotes an all-natural approach to lowering blood pressure. In addition, each bottle is reported to have been made in the United States, specifically in an FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility under sterile conditions. But even so, this supplement is not recommended for pregnant or nursing women, or children under the age of 18. Those with a pre-existing medical condition should seek the advice of a healthcare expert before proceeding with the purchase.

Are there any other ingredients inside Cardio Shield?

Yes, Cardio Shield also contains supporting ingredients that accelerate the main ingredients’ potential in lowering blood pressure and superoxide anion levels, boosting nitric oxide production and ensuring healthy blood flow. These include Juniper Berry, Uva Ursi, Buchu Leaf, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Folate and Vitamin B12.

How should Cardio Shield be taken?

The recommended serving size is one Cardio Shield capsule twice daily with an adequate source of water.

What makes Cardio Shield superior to other blood pressure supplements?

Cardio Shield is claimed to be superior to other blood pressure supplements since it addresses a well-studied root cause of high blood pressure and provides ingredients at established and tolerable levels for the best benefits. Above all, this supplement is the only one that supposedly works to lower levels among hypertensive people. Other supplements tend to target healthy individuals.

What are the supposed benefits of taking Cardio Shield?

The most notable advantage is that people's blood pressure levels are likely to drop significantly. Aside from that, there's a chance of improved blood flow and circulation, heart function, energy levels, and a more optimistic view on life.

How long will it take for Cardio Shield shipments to arrive?

Cardio Shield shipments to the continental United States should take between 5 and 7 business days to arrive. If not, it could take up to 15 business days (assuming things go smoothly in transit).

Is Cardio Shield protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Cardio Shield has been protected by a 180-day money-back guarantee. If for whatever reason this supplement fails to satisfy consumers, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. Truthfully, this refund policy is applicable on used, unused and even empty bottles. For more information on what to expect of the process, consider one of the following points of contact:

● Email: [email protected]

● Phone: 1 (800) 390 6035

How much does Cardio Shield cost?

Each Cardio Shield bottle contains 60 capsules that should be taken over the course of 30 days. Given that controlling blood pressure requires time and effort, people may wish to think about the following savings on large purchases :

● 1 Cardio Shield bottle: $59 each

● 3 Cardio Shield bottles: $49 each

● 6 Cardio Shield bottles: $39 each

Pricing



As an added benefit for 6-bottle purchases, the creator chose to include the following bonus guides as educational material for understanding blood pressure and practising healthy habits for advanced outcomes:

● Bonus #1. 7 Foods to Promote a Healthy Heart

● Bonus #2. Improve Your Cholesterol with These 11 Secrets

● Bonus #3. 5 Early Warning Signs of Heart Disease

Final Verdict

In accordance with the above analysis, Cardio Shield is exactly as it sounds: a dietary supplement that protects against the harmful effects of a rogue molecule known as superoxide anion. When there is an abundance of this molecule, it has control over nitric oxide production and function. It not only deactivates nitric oxide, but it may also cause it to operate against the body, resulting in constricted blood vessels and, eventually, high blood pressure levels. To counteract this impact, Jerry and his colleagues created the Cardio Shield formula, which is made up of five important nutrients studied to lower blood pressure by acting as a vasodilator.

Other supportive ingredients in the form of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, nitric oxide stimulators, and free radical eliminators, have also been included. Our editorial team recognizes some value in Cardio Shield's use provided the encouraging research that is now available about its ingredients. Of course, it goes without saying that outcomes will differ from person to person, and additional study must be done on a personal basis before introducing anything new to a regular routine. In the meantime, more information on Cardio Shield can be collected by visiting here >>>.

