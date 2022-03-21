CardByte Revolutionizing Contact Management With Seamless Business Networking

Professional contact management & business networking had always been inefficient due to lack of automation & digitization tools in the market. With the pandemic outbreak in 2019, people were forced to practise social distancing, work remotely, & network digitally in order to sustain. This is when the industry realised that the printed business cards were rendered useless in case of virtual interactions & events. To address these challenges faced by the industry, CardByte was launched. It is a proprietary business card-based business networking and contact management platform for individuals and businesses. CardByte is driven and regulated by an AI-integrated management system. Talking about the same, Mr. Navinn Kapur, Co-Founder & Director, CardByte shares his insights.

Share a brief about CardByte

CardByte is a one-stop contact management solution for storing, reviewing, and managing business cards and professional contacts while considerably reducing the manual effort and time spent in the process. It’s mobile and web app allows users to scan, share, organize, and easily access business cards within seconds, without any dependency on the internet connectivity. It has been built on a robust microservices architecture that is scalable, secure, and cloud-native, and leverages the use of Artificial Intelligence to automate & simplify business-card exchange and management.



Each year, 7.2 million trees are cut across the globe to print paper business cards, 90% of which are thrown away within the 1st week itself. Additionally, paper business cards are more prone to damage, have a low shelf life, consume a considerable amount of time in manual storage and management, and struggle with outdated data.

With an objective to address these challenges and offer a comprehensive suite of contact management tools, the CardByte platform was launched in 2022. It aims to make business card networking contactless, seamless, effortless, and carbonless by automating and offering digital alternatives to the traditionally manual processes.

How Digital Cards are playing a major role in reshaping the growth of businesses in India

Business cards are one of the most important assets when it comes to professional networking or generating quality business leads. For decades, the industry has been struggling with leveraging the existing contact database for business due to multiple challenges. While outdated information remains the primary challenge, others include complexities involved with organizing and accessing contacts, and the considerable amount of time consumed in manually storing them into their CRM or physical cardholders.

With the onset of pandemic, and an accelerated shift towards digital alternatives, digital business cards not only allow the users to network seamlessly in a socially distant economy, but also allow them to leverage their existing network for wealth creation in the form of referrals and lead generation.

What are the advantages and benefits of contact management for business professionals?

Contact management empowers the user with the right information that’s at their fingertips and instantly accessible at all times. From a business perspective, contact management can be a critical enabler of sales growth and profitability. Seamless networking

Users can create, scan, share and store business cards digitally. The platform help users build and manage their network with validated & latest contact information of their peers.

● Excellent time & cost efficiency

An efficient contact management platform helps cut down annual spend on business cards by 80% and save up to 75% on time spent on redundant manual processes

● Improved shelf life of contacts

90% of paper business cards are thrown away within a week of exchange, but a contact management software stores them safely on the user’s device

● Real-time tracking of all changes in the network

A contact management software keeps the users notified of all the changes in their network in real-time, so they can always stay on top of their networking game.

● Contactless card exchange

With the ‘new normal’ in picture, a contact management platform allows professionals and businesses to maintain social distancing.

4. Please share some insights on AI & its future in India. Can you please throw some light on the latest technologies on which your company is working?

AI is the fastest technology trend being adopted by industries and businesses – as per an Accenture study, the AI market is poised to grow to $957 billion by 2035.

The future of artificial intelligence in India is very promising with the government setting up a roadmap to adopt AI in various sectors and businesses looking to AI to solve complex problems. The demand is unstoppable, and while the demand is high, India has the potential to evolve into the world capital for AI workforce, given the necessary steps are taken towards this.

At CardByte, we have taken AI from prototype to product stage by developing a state-of-the-art novel computer vision and machine learning-based novel combination of convolutional neural networks that can deliver desired performance on the limited resources of smartphones. It employs a smart and efficient-edge computing technique to balance the resources while performing complex computer vision tasks.

What services does CardByte offer and how can they benefit individuals and companies?

Acting as a collaborative tool, CardByte’s app is helping users create and share one's own digital business card, and expand their network while intensifying their personal and professional relationships. The platform offers a suite of features that allows the users to-

• Create, share, and scan business cards digitally

• Get rid of hassle some physical cardholders by offering cloud storage

• Stay aware of all the movements in the network in

real-time

• Generate referrals and qualified leads for businesses and professionals

• Save considerable amount of time & money spent on managing large contact databases

Based on your recent hiring plans, please throw some light on how you plan to expand in the next two years, looking at the current market scenario

Based on the promising response it received from the industry and stakeholders during the soft launch of the CardByte app earlier this year, the company is now planning to expand its team by 250% by the end of 2022. .

As a part of its business expansion plans, our team is also working on the enterprise version of its app that is planned to be launched by late 2022, offering advanced features such as CRM integration, collaboration tools, augmented reality, voice assistance, and advanced analytics, among others. CardByte aims to go global in the coming years and act as a single-stop and comprehensive solution for all the networking and contact management needs of businesses, corporates, and working professionals.

