Cardano Price Prediction - Will ADA Recover 2022 Losses In 2023, Or Should You Buy These New Coins

The crypto crash and its effects have continued to spill over into established coins in the market. Cardano, a promising digital currency in crypto, has experienced a dwindling price value alongside other coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 2022 seemed a promising year for the cryptocurrency market; even as coins dipped, new prospects such as D2T , TARO , IMPT , and RIA have also been introduced and added to the competition.

As the year approaches a close, traders and investors are making plans to refocus and make smarter moves. This article aims to analyze if ADA will recover its 2022 losses in 2023 or if you buy the new coins showing enough prospects to take the crypto world by storm in the new year.

Cardano - ADA Token

The brain behind the Cardano project, Charles Hoskinson (developer of Bitshares and a co-founder of Ethereum), started developing the digital currency in 2015 and launched it in 2017. It is a blockchain network that can run its mainnet.

ADA token is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world. On its promising journey, it started in early 2021 at $0.18. It achieved an all-time high at $3.03 in September 2021 with a market cap of $97.2 billion, outperforming Bitcoin by 75% and Ethereum by 435%, according to CoinmarketCap. But with the advent of the crypto price wane in 2022, it has since experienced receding price value in the latter parts of the year.

Factors That Could Influence Price Change

Smart crypto investments are mainly based on the coin's real-world use and the applications of their projects. Cardano's usefulness in solving problems can be noticed across different sectors like Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Retail, and Finance. Cardano's blockchain hosts a couple of projects whose applications can spur an influx of investors.

The creation of Atala PRISM, an ID and credentials project that helps secure academic certification, is helpful for students and institutions as it keeps records securely and makes them accessible whenever needed. It is also helpful in the Finance sector as it can help reduce time spent verifying clients' documents since they have a secure identification portfolio for their clients.

Atala SCAN is another project on Cardano's blockchain network; it can be used to certify the authenticity of products sold. This can help curb the sale of counterfeit products, a good option for the healthcare industry to exploit as it will help reduce the spread of fake drugs in society. Projects like Atala Trace and EMURGO's solution use blockchain's transparency attribute, which can provide traceability in the agricultural industry's supply chain.

Despite these prospects, It has taken a significant beatdown this year, partly due to the domineering crypto market crash. However, it saw a reversal of trends and made some gains in late October and early November. But the trend came to a halt with the implosion of the FTX crypto exchange. These setbacks, however, could fade away, and ADA's price could spike if confidence in the market increases again.

Nevertheless, judging based on the market's volatility and the high uncertainty rate in the space, it will be imperative to seek other alternatives that hold more promise in the coming year.

Other Coins to Consider Buying

To escape the current harshness of the market, many traders and investors have pulled their investments from various crypto platforms and assets, hoping to get better deals elsewhere. The following coins listed can be viable options to consider:

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. RobotEra (TARO)

3. IMPT.io (IMPT)

4. Calvaria (RIA)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

This social and analytics platform has been leaning toward selling out its presale tokens in a shorter period than estimated. With features like trading signals, which can reduce the risks involved in trades; on-chain analytics, which analyze trends in the market and help traders make informed decisions; new coin listings that display current digital assets that can boost trading portfolios and a dashboard attraction, D2T has leveraged on them to boost its appeal in the market. It is successfully scaling through its presale events, estimated to conclude in January 2023.

RobotEra (TARO)

TARO is the native token of RobotEra, a project that allows users to take on robot avatars in a blockchain metaverse virtual reality world. TARO combines blockchain technology with virtual real estate. Set out on a virtual planet called TARO, players create robot characters that can buy assets and create other characters to live with on this planet. TARO token is the purchasing currency in this world and can be earned as players compete and win specific tasks. It has gained a massive presale audience and sold out a significant volume of its assets. It is steadily closing the gap between its initial and final presale milestones.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

The native token of the IMPT.io initiative is focused on hampering the degradation of the environment by reducing its carbon footprint. It does this by reducing the energy consumption required for the activities performed by carbon credits and conducting a periodic burning of a stipulated amount of credits which lessens the circulation population of the tokens. It has partnered with various brands that accept carbon credits for transactions increasing its influence and real-world use. Selling out tokens with an accelerated presale calendar schedule might finish its allocated token volume earlier than expected.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria's native token, RIA, combines fantasy gaming with the P2E feature. Calvaria is a card game that offers a free version, downloadable on Playstore, that players can engage and understand before playing to earn. The game incorporates non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into a battle royale-style structure, with players able to buy NFT trading cards that represent different characters. Calvaria is popular because the game itself is free to play. Its presale success is in tandem with its popularity; as more players explore the game and try to earn, they sell out more tokens.

Conclusion

Although the future of Cardano is not too bleak, investing in upscaling assets will be more advisable. With fluctuating market values, some investors cut their losses

and speculate about eventualities, while others put their hopes on new coins. At this very moment, investing in new cryptocurrencies such as D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA is the best option, as they are still at their all-time low with the potential to take over the market by 2023. Invest in the tokens for maximum gains today!