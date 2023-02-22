Cardano Price Prediction - ADA Looks Set For An All-Time High, Here's Why

Cardano (ADA) has been enjoying a great 2023 and has been one of the best-performing cryptos in Q1 so far. The market in general has been enjoying a bullish run but that tapered off ever so slightly for a lot of other coins. Cardano on the other hand survived a slight blip in its price and has come out the other side stronger than ever. The price which started out the year around the $0.25 mark has broken $0.40 twice so far and looks like it could continue to climb past this price.

Cardano certainly looks like it could be a good bet but in this article, we will also discuss three coins going through presale that will likely pump even more than Cardano. Fight Out (FGHT), C+Charge (CCHG), and RobotEra (Taro) are all cryptos that experts are tipping to be hugely successful in 2023 and the presales are reflecting that at the moment.

Can Cardano reach an all-time high?

As we have already mentioned Cardano survived its early February dip when the market levelled out a little bit and its price is now climbing north again. However, can it reach the highs it last saw in August 2021? The highest price then was just below $3. Now that seems like a huge amount to ask of the smart contract platform. However recent news and developments could indicate that it could get to $3 and even higher.

What’s very interesting is the hope that the price could surpass previous highs comes from news relating to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Filippo Grandi is a big fan of the platform and believes that blockchain technology could help speed up the raising of funds for displaced refugees.

“Adopting the Cardano blockchain is first and foremost a new and innovative way of helping raise funds using staking to support people forced to flee… The opportunity of a stake pool generating rewards enables an even larger community to help make a difference and deliver lifesaving assistance to those most in need” The UNCHR articulated via a blog post.

This would be a great development that would not only help Cardano holders but more importantly refugees around the world. This isn’t the only thing the network has going on either. Djed, a stablecoin belonging to the Cardano network went live on the 2nd of February and has already been increasing in price.

All this action around the Cardano ecosystem is only good news for current and future investors. They indicate that the coin could continue to grow and break the $3 mark. In the meantime though, let's examine the coins going through presale that could pump even more than Cardano.

Fight Out- M2E coin ready to take the market by storm

The M2E sector of the crypto market has been fairly successful up until now but we think Fight Out is the coin that is really going to take it to the next level. Unlike most M2E coins Fight Out promises a much more comprehensive plan to get its users fit and healthy.

Through the app and smart technology Fight Out aims to create personalised workouts for its users. They will have elite training working hard to prepare everyone the best they can to complete their goals. Even better users can earn REPs (the in-game currency) when they complete tasks set out by the app. REPs can be used in the Fight Out online store, to pay for their membership, or even pay for a personal trainer.

Fight Out is even building new and partnering with existing gyms to give their clients every opportunity possible. Fight Out customers will be able to work out remotely via the app or in one of the physical gyms alongside like-minded fitness and crypto enthusiasts.

C+Charge- Carbon credits for electrical vehicle drivers

The carbon credit industry is mostly dominated by large corporations. Of course, this is expected of any industry that has exploded in value in recent years. However, the nature of a decentralized market has allowed crypto projects to award their coin holders with the valuable credits. C+Charge is the latest green crypto and it will reward electrical vehicle (EV) drivers with carbon credits in the form of NFTs.

The credits will be dished out when drivers pay for charging stations using the C+Charge tokens. Their peer-to-peer payment system will ensure this is a vast improvement on the current infrastructure and it doesn’t stop there. The C+Charge app will have live up-to-date information on all charging stations in the driver's vicinity and will even let drivers know when their car will need servicing.

RobotEra- Experts think this could be the Metaverse game to invest in now

2022 was the year of the P2E Metaverse game and despite a rough year for the market it seems like 2023 will see the sector grow even more. Of course, now the issue of over-saturation comes into play which means choosing the right game is crucial. For us though that was easy once we examined RobotEra. The game revolves around the destroyed planet of Taro, players buy plots of land in the Metaverse and endeavour to rebuild it how they see fit through their robot NFT sidekicks. The game is super realistic and the robots move and interact just like we do in real life which means there are endless hours of fun instore for players.

What else is great is the endless revenue opportunities. Players can build whatever they want on their land to attract other players. They can build stadiums and host concerts, sell housing, or even run for president. Basically, the inventors have let the players dictate the gameplay which we think players will love!

Conclusion

Cardano looks like it will continue to be one of the best-performing cryptos deep into 2023. Many believe it will even break the $3 mark and beat its previous high. We, however, have focused on three coins going through presale that promise to pump even quicker. We would advise getting behind them now to see the best return on your investment.