Candid Chat With Social Media Influencer Saira Sattani About Life, Social Media, Appreciation, Criticism, And Much More

What defines you as a person?

Independent strong woman, I would like to say it that way. I have seen my mother being a single parent- handling kids, society, relatives, everyone strongly without letting anyone feel pity for her. I believe that runs in my blood too.

Is it true that you have battled depression, obesity, and diabetes, all at once?

Yes, my kids were just 5 and 9 years old when I lost my first Husband and that made me slip into depression. To worsen the situation then, I used to weigh 167 Kgs and was dependent on external insulin sources 3-4 times a day. Yes, even I have seen tough times from not being able to afford my child's tuition fees to feed them properly with basic meals of the day. But I believe, when you think everything is crumbling down, it's just then God turns the table and things start to change miraculously.

How do you handle the pressure of responsibility that comes with the Power of Being an Influencer?

As an Influencer, I am blessed to have an amazing audience that gets impacted by my words and actions. Thus, it becomes very important to ensure that I use this platform to spread Love and Happiness all across. I don't find the pressure because I just project my true self to the audience and I am confident about my upbringing and the path I walk on that connects me to the Supreme Soul.

How did your Social Media Journey Begin?

I was on my way to Ajmer Sharif and then a few acquaintances told me about TikTok to cheer me up with some entertaining videos. Little did I know that a random Dialogue from the famous movie Bahubali would get me into this world and then there was no looking back. When Tiktok got banned in 2020, I was introduced to Youtube and Instagram and the love and appreciation from people continued to be showering on me which has now become an integral part of my day-to-day routine.

Are you afraid of being judged/criticized?

I realized it too soon that the people who judge you won't come to feed your hungry kids or help you at the time of trouble. Now, I don't care about being judged or criticized because if I start caring about them too, survival will become a question mark

Recent times have seen many controversies from your personal life coming in limelight, how do you handle the controversial situations publicly?

People have loved me for being who I am and this makes all my followers/subscribers an integral part of my life. The last few days, in fact, months have been quite stressful but it is the love and support of my extended family on social media that strengthens me furthermore.

What is your Life Philosophy?

Don't be afraid of anything or anyone. Just live your life to the best of your capacity. Love your Family and your strength is within you, don't search for it elsewhere.

Any message for your audience, especially the female folks?

Many single mothers reach out to me saying that they are inspired seeing my life and that's what I pray to almighty, even if I become capable of impacting one life positively, the purpose of my life will be served and Garib Nawaz has blessed me with Abundance and capacity to impact so many lives through the Social Media Platform. Trust your instincts, believe in the Almighty, and keep doing good work.