Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Canadian Author Asha Ponnachan's Second Book Is An International Bestseller

Two books in two months, both bestsellers, an undeniably proud moment for the author and the publisher. It is clear that Asha's books are enjoyed by a global readership.

Canadian author Asha Ponnachan

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 3:28 pm

Asha started her journey as a published author with her first book in March 2022. The book titled 'The Moon At My Window' was a huge success. Close on the heels of this achievement, Lieper Publication released her second book, 'Lost In This Direction' which has been well received by readers globally. 

The publisher today announced that Asha's second book has become an international bestseller. Celebrating this success, Faheem, CEO, Lieper Publication says, "We were hoping for a second bestseller with Asha, however, the global sales of her second book surpassed all expectations and we are absolutely thrilled to have an international bestseller on board with us. This journey with Asha seems to be marked with milestones of joy and celebration." 

Asha joins in ecstatically, "I'm overjoyed with the reception my books have received all over the world. When my first book was successful, I felt like it was a dream come true. Now, the second book becoming an international bestseller, is beyond anything I'd imagined. I am humbled, honoured and greatly encouraged." 

Two books in two months, both bestsellers, an undeniably proud moment for the author and the publisher. It is clear that Asha's books are enjoyed by a global readership. Social media is abuzz with various articles and conversations surrounding Asha and her books. Wishing her continued success we join in celebrating this author alongside the publisher.

