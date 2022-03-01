Canada Study Visa Permit Struggle Continues For Students In 2022 

Contentholic, which is the India’s leading SOP Writing Agency having its expertise in Canada Study Visa Refusal Cases. Its SOP writing team handles around 1-20 cases every day who Canada Study Visa got rejected and are looking to prepare a strong visa LOE (Letter of Explanation or Justification Letter)

Canada, being one of the most preferred destinations by major Study Abroad Consultants in India and Asia, the number of applicants is increasing manifolds every year for more than two decades now. After Covid-19, multiple lockdowns and travel restrictions have hindered the visa application processing as candidates kept on applying online even when the offices were completely shut. Apart from the students who have got AIP, there were a huge lot of new applicants who applied for Canadian Study Permit. There was a big chunk of students whose applications got rejected and they even re-applied as a fresh application, which further decreased the processing of applications due to a massive backlog of applications.

Suneet Kumar Singh, a senior SOP Consultant and founder of Contentholic (Content & SOP Writing Services), has shared his experience of the September 2021 intake where thousands of rejections were coming every single day, as the intake was coming closer in August. His SOP writing agency was getting more than 20 applications each day with people who were rejected for Canadian Study Permit Visa. Canadian Study Consultants and Visa Processing Agencies have blamed IRCC for the higher rate of rejections overlooking the applicant’s profile. They have shared that candidates with good scores in academics and a good IELTS band got rejections. But, Suneet has revealed that 95 % of the cases received by his agency were having problems in their SOP for Canada Student Visa. The leading Canadian Education Consultants have also ignored the Visa SOP writing where the profile of the candidate was strong, which resulted in these higher rejection rates.

Most of the Study Abroad Consultants ask the students to prepare their statement of purpose for Visa (Visa SOP), but as they are not much aware of the norms, they usually copy-paste the write-ups from Visa SOP Samples available on the internet. Those who are aware of plagiarism or are warned by the consultant to avoid using copy-pasted content from the internet, try to write their document of their own, without plagiarizing. But, very often these applicants fail to present their profile strongly with correct chronology and tone. They fail to express their intent of why they want to pursue higher education from Canada and what the outcomes of the proposed course are. They also miss defining their future career plans and how this course is going to support them in their vision. The lack of clarity, vision, and purpose often becomes the main reason the SOP is not having any plagiarism. Lower IELTS Band, lesser academic scores, financial instability, and no strong ties to come back to India are some other common reasons for the rejection. One more very important part is the relevance of the course from your previous studies or work experience.

Suneet Kumar Singh, founder of Contentholic, started this Content and Academic Writing agency in the year 2011 after starting his career as a freelance writer. He also runs a branding and PR agency – Brandholic.

The rejection rate of the Canadian Study Permit was as high as 60 % as per the data revealed by Consultants and Agencies. Suneet has shared that some candidates who got rejected in July 2021 for September intake got their visa approved with a new application and a letter of explanation after refusal (Visa LOE), in just 13 to 15 days. Once the September intake was closed, the processing of study visa applications again got slow, the immigration department must be busy with other processes as everything got slow-paced after the pandemic. A leading agency for SOP writing in India has shared that some of the candidates who applied for the study visa are awaiting their results for more than 60 days now. Those students who are received their letter of acceptance should immediately apply for their study visa permit through the SDS category to avoid delays. Rejection ratio was for January 2022 intake was also same as last year’s September intake and now these students are planning to apply for May or September 2022 intake.

If you need assistance in writing your Visa SOP or letter of explanation after refusal of Canadian Study Permit, it’s advisable to hire professionals offering SOP writing services and do not rely blindly on your Education Consultants.