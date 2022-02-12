Can We Know About Divorce From Birth Chart

I, as a Vedic astrologer practicing for over 2 decades, dither the most when people approach me for divorce and separation related matters. And more so when they approach me asking for the remedies for divorce cases. Marriage is a relationship that needs relationship compatibility more than anything. If one can check these compatibility factors before tying the final marital knot, I can assure you the cases of divorce or persons wanting to separate will reduce drastically if not becoming Zero. Else why and who would like first to spend everything to get married and then spend much more to undo the marriage.

I fail to understand why when two persons enter into a marital bond to live with each other, be it arranged or love marriage, it will reach a situation like divorce/separation. It means some factors to keep the marital bliss were ignored. Now, this could happen nadvertently, or sometimes in a relationship, many people tend to ignore some of these compatibility factors. I am saying the latter one with responsibility because I have witnessed many such cases. While in love/relationship, sometimes, two persons are bent upon to marry, and they marry, ignoring many such factors. It is natural also because here they know each other in many aspects/habits and are sure that they will go along well and have a good married life. Let me tell you that the feelings and responsibilities before marriage are different than after marriage.

Now let me come to the main topic as to how can we avoid situation of divorce/separation. How can astrology help in divorce cases? What are indications of divorce in horoscope? Which house is seen for divorce/separation? What are the remedies for divorce/separation? One way is to deal with it when we face situation. Run to the astrologers asking for remedies to avoid/win divorce cases. The second is to make all possible efforts to let such a situation itself not come. There is no doubt that we can know about divorce from birth chart, but then my focus in this article is to know how to avoid separation/divorce seeing from the birth chart.

Main reasons for divorce/separation

There can be two main reasons that can make a person looking for divorce/separation. One intentional and one circumstantial. And let me tell you, your horoscope indicates it all. You might have heard of any such case or you feel inclined/ forced to go for such a decision, you will generally find one or more of the below reasons only:

1. Infidelity/third persons' angle.

2. Cruelty towards each other.

3. Abusive/taunting nature

4. Incompetence to satisfy each other.

5. Hidden diseases

6. Life span/longevity threat.

7. Loss of love and affection.

8. Excessive Interference of In-laws.

9. Sexual disparity/desires.

10. Looking down upon the partner.

11. Childbirth/progeny/fertility issues.

12. Superiority or Inferiority complex

13. Habit of lying

14. Too much disparity in professional life.

15. Financial status/expectation.

16. Disparity between values and belief.

There could be some more reasons, but I have listed these factors based on matters I have handled in my practice so far. Here also, I would like to say that points 1, 7, 14, 15, and 16 have become more prominent, leading to such cases. Excessive exposure to the internet, too much openness on social media, too much focus on career, and indifferent attitude towards elders and other family members have a larger impact on this. Another very significant reason for divorce is point no 12, and this happens due to females graduated status in social and professional life. But let me tell you, most of such things/tendencies leading to a divorce can be seen from a birth chart. I would not like to give any technical astrological explanation here, lest people will start deriving their own inferences. Let an expert astrologer only do it, but: YES, all such reasons leading to divorce/separation can be seen from the horoscope.

Indications of divorce in horoscope/birth chart

Horoscope has clear indications of divorce seen reading specific houses in a birth chart. Your horoscope indicates the right life partner for you, whether you will have love or arranged marriage. Horoscope also indicates when you will get married and check relationship compatibility between the two persons. When we review horoscopes to check marriage compatibility and ignore any compatibility factors, this becomes the main reason for divorce/separation. So if a horoscope can give you all such insights about your life partner before and after marriage and you respect your horoscope, you should not worry about signs/indications of separation in horoscope.

But from an astrology point of view, I will now explain how we see indications of divorce in astrology in horoscope. There are specific house seen for divorce



House seen for divorce

House seen for divorce/separation is not one, but we need to check many combinations in horoscope responsible/seen for divorce. The main house seen for divorce/separation is the 7th house, the main house for marriage, love, and romance.

7th House - Lord of the 7th house and planets in the 7th do not always work positively for marriage. If the 7th lord and the planet occupying the seventh are inimical, this is not a favorable indication, as it would lead to divorce and reduce the quality of married life. The breakup is seen most evident in their Mahadasha, antardasha, or Paryantardasha. 7th lord occupying the sixth house is a surefire indicator of a problematic marriage.

How do you know if a planet does not augur well for marriage? Should it be debilitated, exalted, occupying enemy sign, own sign, or having bad aspects?

No. Merely an Exaltation and debilitation can't initiate divorce. We need to see many other factors.

There is only one method to assess a planet correctly. By looking at planetary placement in the Bhava Chalith chart, we can find out which planet owns or occupies which house.

Once you are sure about the house each planet indicates, you can then check the ascendant in the chart. Now let us understand apart from the 7th house which other house is seen for divorce.

2nd house - Family

7th house - Spouse

11th house - Gain/Fulfillment of Desires

Planets indicating 2nd, 7th, and 11th houses are positive for marriage. Houses 12th from the above houses cause divorce.

Planets indicating 1st, 6th, and 10th houses are negative for marriage. Depending on which planets are positive or negative, you can look for the above three signs of divorce to get an idea.

Divorce can be predicted in the period of the negative planets.

There are common saying that Saturn in the 5th house or 7th house will delay and disturb married life. Delay could be there, but it cannot wreck marital life unless Saturn is negative for marriage and the periods are also negative.

After house seen for divorce, we need to check many other combinations responsible for divorce.

Mahadasha Lord - The lord of Mahadasha (planetary period) that you are currently undergoing decides about your overall life for the long term. Venus Mahadasha spans the longest, and it is of 20 years, whereas Sun has the shortest span of 6 years.

When the Mahadasha Lord is auguring well for marriage, it will confer on the native conjugal bliss and mutual concord. The Mahadasha lord would mitigate the malefic effect of any negative planets present at that time. On the contrary, if both the Mahadasha and other signs are strongly negative for marriage, it would certainly indicate a crack in the marital setup, which would eventually lead to divorce.

Placement of Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu - These shadowy planets, when well placed, would save you from the ills of life and bestow you the best. If inimical, they bring on pain. Benefic planets, like Venus, Jupiter, or Mercury can't be that detrimental even at their worst. Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu, if together, cause tragedies. Even if one of these planets, Rahu, Saturn, and Ketu are ill-disposed for marriage, divorce is imminent.



If this condition is not met, divorce is a remote possibility. You may be annoyed with your spouse, but you will not go for separation.

Can we avoid divorce using birth chart

Yes, we can avoid divorce using birth chart, provided we follow the right methods of checking the compatibility between the two persons. Marrying after matching the charts is my Guru Mantra to avoid maximum divorce/separation cases. I am saying it because, in over 80% of such cases that I have seen, missing compatibility has been the spoilsport. Forget all astrology and read the two examples below.

Example 1 - Marriage recommended despite low scores: 12/36

Boy (07.05.1989, Time 10.01 pm, Pune) - Lagna Sagittarius, Moon sign- Taurus, Girl (09.01.1991 Time 1.45 am, Patna) – Lagna, Libra, Moon sign-Libra. Ashtakoot Milan score- 12 (reasonably low score) 12/36. With a score like 12/36, marriage cannot be recommended. Nadi dosha is also present. The boy's birth star is Mrigasira, and the girl's birth star is Chitra. Since they share the same Nakshatra Lord Mars, it nullifies the Nadi Dosha. So, the scores rise to 20/36. The Bhakoot dosha also gets canceled as the Boy's Moon sign is Taurus (Vrishabha), the girl is Tula, and Venus is the ruling planet for both. The match score now totals 27/36, which is reasonably good. Boy's horoscope shows Manglik dosha (Mars in 7th house), unlike the girl's horoscope and Sun's presence in the third house of the boy's chart, cancels his Manglik dosha. The score now rises to 27. The Karakas of marriage and Venus are beneficial in couples' D1 chart. The benefic Guru present in the girl's horoscope neutralizes the effect of a malefic Guru in the boy's D9 chart.

As Mars and Mercury are unfavorable, this would be an average match. Hence, I asked them to go ahead with the marriage. I recommended pre-marriage counseling, as this was a love match. My advice would have been different for an arranged match for the same scenario.

Example 2. Marriage is not recommended despite marriage matching scores of 27/36

The boy was born on 30 April 1994 at 10:15 am in New Delhi. The girl's date of birth is 28 July 1998, and the time of birth is 4.05 pm born in New Delhi. The Lagna of the boy is Mithuna and his moon sign, Dhanu. The girl's Lagna is Vrishchika, and the Moon sign is Kanya. From the Ashtakoot perspective, the horoscopes can score a near-perfect 27/36, which means that 20 percent of the criteria is met. The couple appears well matched on this score. Now delving deeper into the rest of 80 percent, firstly, I checked the natal charts for a good Manglik matching. The boy's Mangal occupies the 10th house, and it is in the moon sign, that of Meena Rashi. The boy is not a Manglik.

However, the girl has a confirmed Manglik Dosha in the 8th house. The girl's horoscope shows Mangal in Kendra, Saturn in trikona, and a retrograde Jupiter in the fifth house. This does augur well for the boy. So Manglik Milan is absent. Aside from this, the boy's Navamsa chart has a malefic Venus, and his seventh house lord is also inimical. In the girl's horoscope, the seventh house is similarly afflicted. Jupiter is ill-disposed in the Navamsa. So I awarded only 40 to 45 points on karaka matching.

Moreover, the Ashtm bhav Manglik Dosha does not get nullified here. Despite excellent gun Milan, Mangal Dosha reduces the beneficial effects. Therefore, I had to reject this alliance.

In example 1, generally, a marriage matching score of 12/36 seems unacceptable. However, I asked them to go ahead as I discovered that the Nadi and Bhakoot doshas could be nullified. Secondly, the benefic influences in one horoscope neutralized the malefic influences from the other horoscope and certainly deserved a positive recommendation. The score of 27 had no impedance. The couple only needed a pre-marriage counselling session. Example 2, with 25.5/36 matching points, reflected a strong marriage potential. Despite the high matching scores, neutralization of malefic planetary influence was not there in both horoscopes.

Remedies to avoid divorce/separation

Remedies to avoid/stop divorce can be of two types. Normal astrology remedies to avoid divorce, and you will find many online. But I feel a little different from pre-defined astrology remedies to avoid/stop divorce/separation. Each Sign/ ascendant and individual is different so is the bond of relationship with them. Circumstances leading to divorce are different in all cases, and the temperament of people involved differs. I have settled many cases, and the best remedy to avoid separation/divorce was to remove the ill doubts from a person's mind, including infidelity apprehensions.

Therefore, the best remedy/solution to avoid divorce in life is to marry after horoscope matching and check your soul mate's compatibility. I have explained how to avoid divorce using birth chart above. But now, if the situation of divorce has entered your life, the best remedy to stop/avoid divorce is to go for post marriage counselling with a good marriage astrologer. Here first hand, you will get to know the planetary positions causing such situations, and there are all chances that you can reconcile.

Here another most important thing and probably the best solution to avoid/stop divorce is understanding the life after divorce. Spoiled married life affects career also. Although the Theory of Stick and Carrot, I have applied it very successfully in many cases. The couples who were once bent upon for divorce are enjoying life together.

Divorce is the worst blot a person can have in life and one of the biggest social menaces. It benefits no one, even if someone wants it intentionally. You are spoiling your house of happiness and that too, not only the 7th house but also your 10th house (house of profession), 2nd house (fate), and making Jupiter your enemy. I strongly believe that Astro-marriage counseling is the best tool to have a good marriage because it gives a strong platform to bring transparency in the relationship, including settling all doubts. I may look money-minded here, but it is surely worth considering compared to what you invest for marriage and later to save the marriage.

Read more about marvels of marriage astrology.


