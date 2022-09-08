Can Supontis Compete With Top Tokens Like Polygon And Decenntraland

The cryptocurrency space is filled with numerous tokens, and new tokens are introduced to the market regularly. The saturation of tokens in the crypto space makes it challenging to know which upcoming tokens are worth the risk.

It would be easier to get involved in the market if it wasn’t very volatile, but the prices of tokens are volatile. Hence it is essential to buy tokens like Supontis (PON), which are filled with potential.

In this article, we will analyze an upcoming Supontis (PON) token to see if it can compete with top tokens like Polygon (MATIC) and Decentraland (MANA).

What is Supontis Token About?

Supontis is a word that was created by fusing the Latin word Pontis, which means bridge, with the English word super. We now refer to this as Supontis, which translates to Super Bridge or Super Pontis.

The system locks the assets in the initial chain and generates an equivalent number of wrapped assets in the blockchain, the end location when an asset transfer is initiated. The assets are not sent or moved through this bridge. Instead, the machine executes the transfer request using a two-step smart contract process.

It has a two-way binding system, which ties the value of the newly created tokens in the target blockchain to the originals in the ﬁrst blockchain and ensures that they have the same values, enabling this process.

Supontis Objective

The main goal of Supontis (PON) is to enable blockchain networks to connect easily via a bridge, collaborate on ideas and projects, and do so for the benefit of all parties. To allow users to engage with blockchains without restrictions fully engage with blockchains without restrictions, Supontis (PON) is working on adding more and more blockchain networks.

Currently, it facilitates the cross-chain transfer of funds between Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX), Binance (BNB), and Fantom (FTM). The platform uses a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) in its governance; this means that all operational choices and future platform proposals must be made and approved by the network's users.

By owning and using a network device, users can take part in the governance and voting processes of holding PON, the native token of the blockchain. Those who possess the native token and are investors or platform users may vote on the suggestions made in the DAO. Those who own a sizable amount of the PON token can put forward ideas for democratic voting, and their views are respected. Anyone can also decide to contribute to the platform.

Advantages Of Supontis (PON)

Exceptional Security

The integrity of a network is influenced by several factors, including users' customs, their interaction with the platform, their technical foundation, and perhaps most significantly, their foundational structure. The Supontis (PON) network uses the robustness of the BNB Smart Chain infrastructure to create a secured network for Supontis users.

Lightning-fast Completion Times For Transactions

Supontis (PON) uses a rapid blockchain network called BNB Smart Chain to handle multiple transactions running simultaneously without sluggishness. BNB Smart Chain was created to have greater programmability than a standard smart contract blockchain. It also creates new blocks with its Proof-of-Stake Authority (PoSA) consensus every few seconds. These are incorporated in the Supontis network, making it great for any user.

Low Transaction Costs

The faster transaction process of the Supontis (PON) network lowers the cost of trading. Users already have many problems; the last thing they need is to worry about the extra charges that may come with trading on Supontis (PON).

Tokenomics

The Supontis Ecosystem's PON token will serve as its central component. It will make it easier for the ecosystem's efficiency and how users and investors interact while giving them unrivaledDeFi capabilities on their platform. Tokens distributed to presale participants may be locked up for a vesting period. There is a total supply of 10,000,000,000 PON tokens. During the presale, 2,500,000,000 will be available to the public. The token distribution is broken down as follows; thus, 25% of PON is for presale. Also, 20% of PON is for community funds, and 15% will be used to market the token and get more people to buy into the community. The remaining will be 15% for Initial DEXs Offerings (IDO), 10% as reserve capital, 10% for the founding team, and 5% for charity. The official launch date for Supontis is the 18th of November, 2022.

How to Buy Supontis (PON)

The first step is to own an online wallet. If you don’t have one, you can create one with Metamask or Trust Wallet from a trusted source. Make sure your wallet is credited with the accepted crypto options you can find on Supontis (PON). You can take advantage of the PON presale stage.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is an excellent blockchain solution designed for the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The Polygon (MATIC) SDK, a scalability and facilities development tool, makes up its central part. The system functions as an adaptable, modular framework that allows programmers the freedom to create various kinds of applications that can run on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

With the help of these extra development tools, Polygon (MATIC) successfully transforms Ethereum into a system that supports various applications. Ethereum joins the ranks of other multichain systems like Avalanche, Polkadot, and Cosmos, thanks to this feature.

The MATIC token is the utility token used to protect data on the Polygon network. Additionally, it allows owners to cast ballots and participate in system governance.

The two biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase and Finance, support the Polygon project. By addressing the scalability issues that blockchain currently faces, the aim is to increase the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The Polygon network uses Plasma Framework to support autonomous, scalable smart contracts. The network claims it can confirm up to 65,000 transactions in a single blockchain in less than two seconds.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA), a decentralized virtual reality platform, lives up to its name. On the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, it is run. Esteban Ordana and Ariel Merlich established Decentraland in 2015. It was formally introduced in 2017 and made public in 2020.

MANA allows users to buy and sell products and services. Users of the Decentraland (MANA) network can purchase virtual lands that can be used as an asset to develop real estate because the network operates as a virtual reality.

The network is governed by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), which are controlled and voted on by holders of MANA. Users gain a lot from the Decentraland (MANA) network because it enables them to make interactive games, digital collectibles, and advertisements.

It became one of the top metaverse projects after beginning as a small project. It is designed to function on the Ethereum (ETC) blockchain and offers users access to a decentralized virtual world. Users can engage in the same activities they would in the real world in this virtual one. Real estate transactions, as well as those involving related goods and services, are among them.

dditionally, it offers fun features like play-to-earn gaming. These characteristics have increased support for, interest in, and price in Decentraland (MANA).

The platform is still a well-liked project even though it has received criticism for its slow updates and relying on a central exchange. It has so much unrealized potential and has completely revolutionized the video game industry. Analysts are optimistic about its potential price increase because of these unrealized potentials.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is one of the best ways to make 100X of your money. To do this, you need to select the right project and add it to your wallet. Supontis (PON) is one of the tokens with much potential, so don’t miss out on it during its presale stage.

